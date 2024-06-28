Alice Cooper is a renowned rock singer, actor, guitarist, and songwriter from the United States. His career spans six decades as of this writing. Cooper has enthralled fans for decades with spectacular live shows and genre-defying songs. What is Alice Cooper's net worth?

Alice Cooper has accumulated a sizable net worth over his lengthy career. His distinct style and dynamic stage presence have cemented his place as an absolute music legend, and he is well-known for his groundbreaking contributions to different rock subgenres.

Alice Cooper's profile summary

Full name Vincent Damon Furnier Gender Male Date of birth 4 February 1948 Age 76 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States Current residence Paradise Valley, Arizona, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 178 Weight in kilogrammes 80 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Wife Sheryl Goddard Children Dash, Calico, Sonora Cooper Father Ether Moroni Furnier Mother Ella Mae Furnier Siblings Nicola Crandall Education Cortez High School, Lutheran Westland, Glendale Community College Profession Singer-songwriter, composer, actor, guitarist, cantor, disc jockey Genres Hard rock, shock rock, glam rock, heavy metal Years active 1964–present Net worth $50 million Instagram @alicecooper X(Twitter) @alicecooper

What is Alice Cooper's net worth as of 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pinkvilla, and Citimuzik, the American rock star has an alleged net worth of $50 million. Alice Cooper's main source of income is his music career. He also earns income through his acting, composing, and DJ career. Here is a breakdown of Alice Cooper's career and other income sources.

Music career

Vincent Damon's net worth is based primarily on his musical profession. He has recorded numerous albums as a band and solo artist since the late 1960s. His portfolio includes rock anthems such as Poison, School's Out, and I'm Eighteen. His accomplishments won him a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Live performances

Vincent Damon is known for his exciting live presentations, which include pyrotechnics, theatrics, and a fascinating stage persona. These tours generate considerable income, with some sources indicating Alice gets more than $1 million every show.

Music sales and touring

Cooper's success is built around his music. He has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and holds multiple platinum-selling and gold records. Historically, the singer's revenue has been primarily derived from touring and live concerts. He has kept a hectic touring schedule, which has helped him increase his net worth.

Merchandise and brand endorsements

Merchandising has contributed to Damon's financial holdings. His brand has been aggressively promoted, from T-shirts and posters to more distinctive things like figurines and comic books. Collaborations and brand endorsements have also increased his income.

Business ventures and partnerships

In addition to his musical career, the renowned musician has been involved in several commercial projects and partnerships. These include his radio programme, Nights with Alice Cooper, and his engagement in the restaurant business. These ventures help him diversify his revenue streams and improve his financial situation.

Real estate

Alice Cooper has made several real estate investments throughout the years. He owns property in several locales, including his homeland of Phoenix, Arizona.

Acting career

Vincent has earned a significant amount of money through his acting career. Since launching his career in 1969, The American actor has been featured in several movies and TV shows, such as The Snoop Sisters (1974), Pink Lady (1980), Wayne's World (1992), and Detroit: Comeback City (2018).

Royalties and licensing

Cooper earns a consistent income through streaming, album sales, and licensing his music for advertisements, movies, and television shows.

Alice Cooper's car collection

The American musician enjoys driving classic cars. His car collection includes a 2017 Maserati convertible, a 2003 Mach One with a shaker hood, a 1963 Avanti, a 2015 SRT with the shaker hood, a 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat, and a 66 Hertz Mustang. Alice Cooper loves driving Aston Martin cars.

What did Alice Cooper do to become famous?

Cooper is regarded as "The Godfather of Shock Rock" by many music professionals and peers, thanks to his raspy voice and stage delusion that includes guillotines, pyrotechnics, fake blood, electric chairs, baby dolls, reptiles, and duelling swords.

Why did Alice Cooper call himself Alice?

Alice Cooper was initially a band with roots dating back to the Earwigs. It featured Glen Buxton on lead guitar, Dennis Dunaway on bass guitar, Furnier on lead vocals and harmonica, and backup vocals.

The name seemed harmless and wholesome, in stark contrast to the group's appearance and music, and Vincent subsequently adopted it as his stage name. What is Alice Cooper's real name? His birth name is Vincent Damon Furnier.

FAQs

What does Alice Cooper do now? He is a musician, actor, restaurateur, radio disc jockey (DJ), and a golfing celebrity. Why is Alice Cooper so famous? He is widely recognised for his unique stage performances and raspy voice. Who is Alice Cooper's current wife? He is married to Sheryl Goddard, an American dancer and stage performer. They got married in 1976 and have been together ever since. When did Alice Cooper go clean? Cooper overcame his alcoholism in the mid-1980s and has since helped and counselled other rock musicians who are struggling with addiction. What is Alice Cooper band's net worth? Alice has an alleged net worth of $50 million as of 2024. How many records has Alice Cooper sold worldwide? He has sold over 50 million records. Who are Alice Cooper's children? He has three children: two daughters, Sonora and Calico, and a son, Dashiell.

Alice Cooper’s net worth has steadily increased over time, thanks to his diverse professional pursuits and entrepreneurial ventures. He earned income through his singing, acting, composing, and disc jockeying career. He is also a restauranteur and businessman and has invested in various sectors, such as real estate.

