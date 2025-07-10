20 fun things to do with your dog and create lasting memories

Spending quality time with your dog is an excellent way to enhance your bond and create lasting memories. Some fun things to do with your dog include visiting a park, taking a road trip, and watching a dog movie together. These activities suit both a high-energy puppy and a laid-back senior canine.

Going for a beach date, dressing up for a photoshoot, and taking your dog for a run are fun things to do with your dog. Photo: pexels.com, @rdne, @tnarg, @anntarazevich (modified by author)

Fun things to do with your dog

Doing activities with your dog strengthens your bond and provides physical and mental stimulation, promoting overall health. Here are some fun things to do with your dog to keep the tail wagging and create unforgettable memories.

1. Visit a dog park

Visiting a dog park is good for your dog to socialise and burn off energy. Photo: pexels.com, @michael-morse

Take your dog to a nearby park where they can safely socialise, run, and burn off energy. You'll meet other dog enthusiasts while your dog makes furry friends. A dog park is an ideal setting for physical play and mental stimulation.

2. Teach a new trick

Teaching your dog a new trick, such as a rollover, high five, or spin, stimulates their mind and improves your communication. Training together fosters trust and boosts confidence in your pup. Make this activity enjoyable and rewarding with praise or a delicious treat.

3. Go on a scenic hike

Another fun thing to do with your dog is to explore a dog-friendly trail and let them indulge their senses with all the new smells and sights. Hiking is a terrific way for both of you to exercise while providing an opportunity for adventure and bonding. Don't forget to bring water, snacks, and a few photos from the hike.

4. Make homemade dog treats

Making homemade dog treats with your dog is a fun way to spend holidays. Photo: pexels.com, @noellegracephotos

Get creative in the kitchen with easy, dog-friendly recipes that include ingredients like pumpkin, peanut butter, and oats. Your dog will enjoy being your taste tester and watching you bake with anticipation. It's also a nice way to spend holidays or rainy days.

5. Take a road trip

Get in the car and visit a new park, town, or trail that is pet-friendly. To keep your dog comfortable, bring their essentials, including a bed, snacks, a water bowl, and a leash. The ride itself can be thrilling, and the destination even more exciting.

6. Have a doggy photoshoot

Having a doggy photoshoot is a fun thing to do with your dog at home. Set up a mini photoshoot with fun props or stunning backgrounds like a beach, park, or garden. Capture your pup's personality—whether curious, regal, or goofy. These images will become cherished keepsakes for years to come.

7. Watch a dog movie together

Watching a dog movie with your pup is a fun way to spend quality time. Photo: pexels.com, @sarah-chai

Enjoy a cosy night with dog movies like The Secret Life of Pets, Lady and the Tramp, and Homeward Bound. Grab some popcorn for yourself and frozen peanut butter nibbles for your dog. Belly rubs, snuggles, and a good film make for the perfect evening.

Invite a friend and their pup for a fun-filled afternoon of chase, tug-of-war, and belly rubs. Dogs are social animals, and playing with other canines improves their behaviour and social skills. You can even share dog-parenting stories while they play.

9. Visit a pet-friendly café

Enjoy a relaxing coffee or brunch at a location that welcomes dogs. Many cafés even offer puppuccinos or special treats for their four-legged guests. It's a comfortable and elegant way to spend time with your dog outside the house.

10. Run or jog together

Going for a run with your dog helps tire out a hyperactive dog. Photo: pexels.com, @zen-chung

If you want to do a fun thing with your hyperactive dog to tire them out, try going for a lengthy run or jog with them. Some dogs are better suited to longer distances than others, so consider your pup's health and the outside temperature, and always bring essentials, such as water and treats.

If you live near a dog-friendly beach, take your furry friend for a day of wave splashing, sand digging, and sunbathing. Carry toys to fetch and a towel to dry off after the fun. It's an interactive way to create lasting memories.

12. Try agility training

Make a mini obstacle course in your backyard with hula-hoops, cones, and broomsticks. Guide your dog through jumps, tunnels, and weaves for a fun challenge. It's an excellent method to work your dog's body and mind and spend quality time.

13. Celebrate their birthday

Celebrating your dog's birthday commemorates its major milestones in life. Photo: pexels.com, @sam-lion

Throw a small party with toys, balloons, dog-friendly cake, and party hats. Invite your canine and human friends to join the fun. Throwing birthday celebrations for your dog commemorates significant milestones and makes your dog feel extra cherished.

14. Make a puzzle for your dog to solve

The internet has plenty of dog brain-teasers you can construct with objects from your home, including materials you'd normally throw away. A DIY dog boredom-buster game using old tennis balls or a handmade dog tug toy made from an old T-shirt could be the challenge you and your dog will bond over.

15. Go fruit or pumpkin picking

If you want to do fun things with your dog during fall, consider visiting a local pumpkin patch or orchard that welcomes dogs on leashes. Wander through rows of fruit trees or take autumn photos beside massive pumpkins. It's a seasonal favourite that incorporates your furry companion.

16. Explore a new walking route

Exploring a new walking route gives you and your dog the opportunity to explore new scenery. Photo: pexels.com, @samson-katt

Instead of taking your usual neighbourhood route, try a new path, trail or park. Every walk feels like an adventure with new smells and sights to discover. Your dog will appreciate the novelty, and both of you will enjoy the change of scenery.

17. Volunteer together

You can volunteer as a therapy dog team if your dog is calm and sociable. Visit hospitals, schools, or elderly homes to make people happy. It's a rewarding opportunity to make memories while also helping your community.

18. Do a backyard picnic

If you are looking for fun things to do with your dog on a weekend, consider doing a backyard picnic. Spread a blanket and bring snacks for yourself and your dog, such as dog-safe cookies or apple slices.

Allow your dog to relax, sniff the grass, and enjoy the sunshine. It's a budget-friendly and relaxing way to appreciate the outdoors.

19. Dress up for fun

Dressing up your dog is a fun and silly way to spend time and capture memories. Photo: pexels.com, @koolshooters

Try on costumes and matching accessories for a themed event or photoshoot. Choose cosy, breathable materials so your pup feels at ease. It's cute, silly, and Instagrammable.

20. Create a snuffle mat game

Hide treats in a handcrafted snuffle mat or puzzle toy to encourage your dog's natural foraging behaviour. It offers mental stimulation and keeps them active in a healthy manner. You will enjoy watching them sniff, search, and celebrate their wins.

How do I give my dog a fun day?

To give your dog a fun day, plan various exciting activities like a visit to a dog park, hiking together, taking a road trip, watching a movie together, doing a mini doggy photoshoot, or doing puzzles for mental stimulation.

What do you do when you're bored with your dog?

When you're bored with your dog, try going on a scenic walk, learning a new trick together, or playing an indoor game like hide-and-seek or tug-of-war. These activities can improve both your moods and strengthen your relationship.

There are numerous fun things to do with your dog to fill your days with wagging tails, laughter, and paw-sitive memories that'll last forever. Try these ideas to strengthen your bond and boost physical and mental stimulation.

