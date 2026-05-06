Bayern Munich players wear ear tape to cover small marks from blood samples taken for performance analysis

Lactate testing helps coaches measure fitness levels and adjust training to improve efficiency and avoid fatigue

Vincent Kompany's side hope their scientific approach boosts them against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final

Bayern Munich are putting the finishing touches to their preparations for Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Vincent Kompany's side welcome the French champions to Munich after losing a thrilling first leg by the odd goal in nine, and they will hope home advantage at the Allianz Arena gives them the edge.

The Bavarian giants have already secured their 35th Bundesliga title, and reaching the Champions League final, where Arsenal await, is now their sole focus for the remainder of the season.

Some observant fans have noticed that Bayern players often wear small strips of adhesive tape on their earlobes during training sessions. It is not due to piercings, but rather part of a scientific process tied to elite performance.

French outlet L'Équipe revealed that players such as Manuel Neuer, Harry Kane, Joshua Kimmich and Michael Olise are simply covering tiny medical marks left after routine blood sampling.

These small strips of tape are necessary because Bayern players regularly provide small blood samples for performance analysis. A staff member at the club’s training ground confirmed that the samples are taken for detailed testing, while sports science expert Stevan Kervadec explained their purpose.

“The blood samples, especially from the earlobe, are definitely for lactate tests,” Kervadec told L’Équipe.

“This allows us to see how it is accumulated and used. Basically, it’s used to measure the metabolic efficiency of an athlete’s body.”

According to further reports, the data collected helps coaches and analysts fine-tune training sessions and avoid unnecessary fatigue.

What is lactate and why is it important?

Lactate, or lactic acid, is produced during anaerobic glycolysis—the process by which the body converts carbohydrates into energy during high-intensity exercise. It is a key indicator of an athlete’s physical performance and endurance.

By measuring lactate levels, club doctors and analysts can better understand a player’s workload and physical limits, allowing them to tailor training programs to maximise output while reducing the risk of overexertion.

Bayern and head coach Vincent Kompany will hope their meticulous preparation pays off in the demanding second leg against reigning European champions PSG.

The German side are aiming to reach their first Champions League final since 2020, when they defeated PSG in an empty Estádio da Luz in Lisbon.

Source: YEN.com.gh