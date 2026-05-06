Prophet Evans Owusu Sarpong has shared a strong prophecy about the late gospel singer Yaw Sarpong's children, causing a stir online

His prophecy comes as the musician's family prepare to give him a befitting burial following his tragic passing on January 20, 2026

The prophecy has sparked fear on social media, with Ghanaians reacting and some blasting the man of God over the doom prediction

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Prophet Evans Owusu Sarpong has shaken the internet with a doom prophecy about the late Yaw Sarpong's children.

Prophet Evans Owusu Sarpong causes a stir with a strong prophecy about Yaw Sarpong's children. Image credit: We Love Ghana, Maame Akosua Hayford

Source: Facebook

In an interview on Angel FM, the man of God said the spirit of Yaw Sarpong had appeared to him, claiming he was coming to take his children along with him.

"Before the funeral of Yaw Sarpong, his children need to come and see me because his ghost has appeared to me, claiming he is coming to take his children along. His Abusuapanin said they are performing some traditions, but a vision has been received," he said.

"It is very important, but God has given me a direction to give to them. It's either they come before the funeral or before 21 days after the funeral," he added

The controversial prophecy by Prophet Evans Owusu Sarpong has sparked massive backlash on social media.

The X video of Prophet Evans Owusu Sarpong sharing the prophecy is below:

Reactions to Prophet Evans Owusu Sarpong's prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Evans Owusu Sarpong shared the prophecy for Yaw Sarpong's children.

Kofi Appiah Dankwah wrote:

“There they go again!!! What is it all about, media prophets who only prophesy about bad events? Not that I discount prophecies, though.”

Appiahagyei wrote:

“Nothing will happen to them, so go and sit somewhere.”

Ruth Elly wrote:

“Always causing fear. They will bury him, and nothing will happen to them.”

Yaw Sarpong's burial rites to be on May 9 and May 10, 2026. Image credit: Yaw Sarpong

Source: Facebook

Yaw Sarpong's funeral arrangement

Meanwhile, on February 19, 2026, during Yaw Sarpong's one-week observance held at Asuofua Town Park in Kumasi, his family announced his funeral date and arrangements.

After extensive consultations, the funeral committee confirmed that the celebrated musician's funeral and burial rites will be on May 9 and May 10, 2026.

The solemn ceremony will take place at the same Asuofua Town Park that hosted the one-week memorial, creating a symbolic full circle for family, friends, and devoted fans.

Relatives and loved ones will be allowed to file past him to pay their final respects. On May 10, 2026, a family and friends gathering will be held as part of the closing rites, allowing well-wishers to continue celebrating his impactful life and ministry.

The TikTok video of the moment the funeral date was announced is below:

Sarkodie mourns Yaw Sarpong after his death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie mourned Yaw Sarpong after his passing on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

In a post on X, the rapper eulogised the late gospel star as he recounted the impact of his songs on his life and music career.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to join Sarkodie in mourning Yaw Sarpong after his demise, following a period of illness.

Source: YEN.com.gh