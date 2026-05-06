Popular Ghanaian sports broadcaster Bright Kankam Boadu and his on-air partner, Oliver Khan, the Ship Dealer, were reportedly set to exit Pure FM on Angel Broadcasting Network

Journalist Sirr Joe of Agooha 93.7 FM claimed the duo and their full production team would be joining Obaapa Radio 100.9 FM and Obaapa Television of Lawson Media network

Prior negotiations with Ahenfie FM and TV allegedly collapsed over financial disagreements before the duo settled on the Obaapa move

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Bright Kankam Boadu (BKB) and his trusted partner, Oliver Khan, aka the Ship Dealer, are reportedly set to move from the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).

Bright Kankam Boadu and Ship Dealer Allegedly Set to Exit Pure FM for Obaapa Radio and Obaapa TV

Source: Facebook

According to journalist Sirr Joe of Agooha 93.7 FM, the duo are set to exit Pure FM and head over to Obaapa Radio 100.9 FM and Obaapa Television, part of the Lawson Media network owned by popular businessman Dr Lawson Kyei Manu, CEO of Lawson Herbal Centre.

In a post shared on Wednesday, May 6, Sirr Joe claimed that BKB and Ship Dealer would be moving with their entire team in a move to shake up the Kumasi media space.

“Renowned and Popular Ghanaian sports broadcaster, Bright Kamkam Boadu (BKB), is set to leave Pure FM, a subsidiary of Angel Broadcasting Network, in a major shake-up within the media space,” the journalist wrote.

“BKB will not be making the move alone. He is departing alongside his longtime associate, Oliver Khan- The Ship Dealer, as well as his full production team. The team includes Kacylas (foreign news presenter) as well as Christian and Maxwell.”

He added: “The group is expected to join Obaapa Radio 100.9 FM and Obaapa Television in Kumasi, both owned by Dr Lawson Kyei Manu, CEO of Lawson Herbal Centre. Dr Lawson’s growing media portfolio also includes Lawson Radio and Lawson TV."

Sirr Joe said Bright Kankam Boadu and Ship Dealer were previously in conversation to join Ahenfie FM and TV, but negotiations fell through due to financial reasons.

The move for the two popular personalities is reportedly expected to be officialised in June.

Below is the Facebook post announcing their alleged move.

Bright Kankam Boadu and Oliver Kahn, the Ship Dealer, are a popular on-air duo whose partnership is built around sports broadcasting and high-energy banter on Kumasi-based Pure FM.

Ship Dealer rose to fame with outlandish claims of wealth, with the duo winning hearts with their comedic chemistry on-air.

Below is a TikTok video of Ship Dealer and Bright Kankam Boadu on their show.

Source: YEN.com.gh