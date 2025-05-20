Netflix new releases in June 2025 -The best 15 new shows & movies to binge-watch

Netflix's new releases in June 2025 bring a fresh lineup of must-watch movies and TV shows. Exciting titles include Ginny & Georgia (Season 3), Squid Game (Season 3), and Tyler Perry's drama-thriller film STRAW. Whether you love drama, action, or suspense, there's something for everyone to binge-watch.

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 (L), the film STRAW (C), and Squid Game 3 (R) are among Netflix's new releases in June 2025. Photo: @MovieCoverage_, @FlickMatic_, @squidgame on X (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Netflix's June 2025 lineup features new releases, including The Waterfront Season 1 and the French action thriller K.O .

and the French action thriller Docuseries Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal premieres on the fourth. It follows Shaq and Allen Iverson as they work to revive Reebok Basketball.

premieres on the fourth. It follows Shaq and Allen Iverson as they work to revive Reebok Basketball. Ginny & Georgia Season 3 premieres on 5 June, following Georgia as she battles legal troubles and Ginny as she navigates her growing independence.

premieres on 5 June, following Georgia as she battles legal troubles and Ginny as she navigates her growing independence. Australian thriller The Survivors (6 June) and workplace comedy Tires Season 2 (5 June) add crime and humour to Netflix's June offerings.

(6 June) and workplace comedy (5 June) add crime and humour to Netflix's June offerings. Family-friendly titles like The Creature Cases Season 5 (9 June) and FUBAR Season 2 (12 June) bring animated adventures and CIA action, expanding Netflix's range for all ages.

What are Netflix's new releases in June 2025?

When compiling this article about Netflix's June 2025 release calendar, we relied on data from official Netflix announcements and streaming trends. These movies and TV shows are in order of release date. Availability and schedules may change, so check Netflix for the latest updates.

Must-watch new Netflix TV shows in June 2025

Netflix has selected several top-rated movies to stream in June 2025, featuring action, drama, and comedy. Here are the best new shows on Netflix in June 2025:

1. Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal Season 1 (on 4 June)

Number of episodes: 6

6 Genres: Documentary, sport

Documentary, sport Major actors: Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson

Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson Producers: Shaquille O'Neal, Colin Smeeton, Mike Parris, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Jamie Renberg, with Ian Gelfand

Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal is a six-part Netflix docuseries premiering in June 2025. It follows NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson as they lead the revival of Reebok Basketball. As President and Vice President of the brand, they navigate high-stakes business decisions, marketing strategies, and the cultural movement behind the comeback.

2. Ginny & Georgia Season 3 (on 5 June)

Number of episodes: 10

10 Genres: Comedy, drama

Comedy, drama Major actors: Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Felix Mallard

Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Felix Mallard Creator: Sarah Lampert

Ginny & Georgia (Season 3) picks up after the dramatic events of the previous season, with Georgia facing the consequences of her arrest. As she navigates legal troubles, Ginny steps into a new phase of independence, making tough choices without guilt or hesitation.

The season explores the evolving mother-daughter dynamic, the fallout of Georgia's past, and the challenges of growing up in Wellsbury. Expect high-stakes drama, emotional revelations, and unexpected twists.

3. Tires Season 2 (on 5 June)

Number of episodes: 12

12 Genres: Action, comedy

Action, comedy Major actors: Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, Chris O'Connor

Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, Chris O'Connor Creators: Steve Gerben, Shane Gillis, John McKeever

Tires Season 2 continues the chaotic workplace comedy set in Valley Forge Auto. Will struggles to keep the failing business afloat while dealing with his troublemaking cousin, Shane. The new season promises even more absurd antics, workplace disasters, and dysfunctional family dynamics.

Will attempts to bring order to the shop, only to be constantly undermined by Shane's reckless behaviour.

4. The Survivors Season 1 (on 6 June)

Number of episodes: 6

6 Genres: Crime, drama, mystery, thriller

Crime, drama, mystery, thriller Major actors: Yerin Ha, Miriama Smith, Jessica De Gouw

Yerin Ha, Miriama Smith, Jessica De Gouw Producers: Tony Ayres, Jane Harper, Cherie Nowlan, Matt Vitins

The Survivors Season 1 is an Australian psychological thriller based on Jane Harper's novel of the same name. The series follows Kieran Elliott, who returns to his coastal hometown of Evelyn Bay 15 years after a devastating storm claimed the lives of three young people.

As he reconnects with his past, a new tragedy strikes: the murder of a young woman, forcing the tight-knit community to confront long-buried secrets and unresolved guilt.

5. The Creature Cases Season 5 (on 9 June)

Number of episodes: TBA

TBA Genres: Animation, action, adventure, comedy, family, sci-fi

Animation, action, adventure, comedy, family, sci-fi Target audience: Young children

Young children Voice actors: Teresa Gallagher, Nneka Okoye, Rob Rackstraw

Teresa Gallagher, Nneka Okoye, Rob Rackstraw Creator: Gabe Pulliam

According to JustWatch, The Creature Cases Season 5 will premiere on Netflix (South Africa) in June 2025. The new season is one of the most anticipated upcoming animated shows of 2025.

It continues the adventures of special agents Sam Snow and Kit Casey. They travel the globe solving animal mysteries with their detective skills, science facts, and high-tech gadgets.

6. FUBAR Season 2 (on 12 June)

Number of episodes: 8

8 Genres: Action, adventure, comedy, thriller

Action, adventure, comedy, thriller Major actors: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Fabiana Udenio, Monica Barbaro

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Fabiana Udenio, Monica Barbaro Creator: Nick Santora

FUBAR Season 2 continues the high-stakes action and comedy. It follows CIA operative Luke Brunner (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) navigating the fallout of their exposed identities. With new international threats emerging, the duo must balance family drama with dangerous missions.

7. The Waterfront Season 1 (on 19 June)

Number of episodes: 8

8 Genres: Crime, drama, family

Crime, drama, family Major actors: Maria Bello, Jake Weary, Melissa Benoist

Maria Bello, Jake Weary, Melissa Benoist Creator: Kevin Williamson

The Waterfront Season 1 is a gripping family drama set in the coastal town of Havenport, North Carolina. The series follows the powerful Buckley family, who have dominated the local fishing industry for decades.

As their empire begins to crumble, patriarch Harlan Buckley fights to reclaim control while his wife Belle and son Cane make desperate moves to keep their legacy intact.

8. Squid Game Season 3 (on 27 June)

Number of episodes: TBC

TBC Genres: Action, drama, mystery, thriller

Action, drama, mystery, thriller Major actors: Lee Jung-Jae, Greg Chun, Tom Choi

Lee Jung-Jae, Greg Chun, Tom Choi Creator: Hwang Don̓g-hyuk

Squid Game Season 3 picks up after the intense events of Season 2, with Gi-hun at his lowest point following a failed rebellion and the loss of a close friend. As the deadly games continue, he and the remaining players must navigate even more brutal challenges, where each choice leads to grave consequences.

Best new movies on Netflix in June 2025

June 2025 brings an exciting lineup of films to Netflix, with fresh originals that promise action, drama, and thrills. Here's what's new on Netflix in June 2025.

1. STRAW (on 6 June)

Genres: Drama, thriller

Drama, thriller Major actors: Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor

Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor Director: Tyler Perry

STRAW stars Taraji P. Henson as Janiyah, a struggling single mother whose life spirals out of control after a series of unfortunate events. As she fights to care for her ill daughter, she finds herself caught in a tense standoff at a local bank, leading to impossible choices in a world that offers her no safety net.

2. KPop Demon Hunters (on 20 June)

Genres: Animation, action, adventure, comedy, family, fantasy, music, musical, K-pop

Animation, action, adventure, comedy, family, fantasy, music, musical, K-pop Target audience: Teenagers and young adults

Teenagers and young adults Voice actors: Lee Byung-hun, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong

Lee Byung-hun, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong Directors: Chris Appelhans, Maggie Kang

KPop Demon Hunters is an animated musical fantasy film that follows Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, three K-pop superstars who secretly double as demon hunters. When an irresistible rival boy band turns out to be demons in disguise, the trio must use their skills, music, and teamwork to protect their fans from supernatural threats.

Underrated Netflix shows in June 2025

June 2025 brings a fresh wave of Netflix Originals, but some hidden gems deserve more attention. These are some underrated picks on Netflix this June 2025 that you should check out:

1. Sara: Woman in the Shadows Season 1 (on 3 June)

Number of episodes: 6

6 Genres: Crime, drama

Crime, drama Major actors: Claudia Gerini, Giacomo Giorgio, Yoon C. Joyce

Claudia Gerini, Giacomo Giorgio, Yoon C. Joyce Written by: Donatella Diamanti, Mario Cristiani, and Giovanni Galassi

Sara: Woman in the Shadows Season 1 is an Italian crime thriller that follows Sara, a retired secret agent forced back into action after her son's suspicious death. As she investigates, she uncovers a web of sinister crimes, reconnects with old allies and confronts dangerous enemies.

2. Barracuda Queens Season 2 (on 5 June)

Number of episodes: 6

6 Genres: Crime, drama, thriller

Crime, drama, thriller Major actors: Alva Bratt, Tindra Monsen, Sarah Gustafsson

Alva Bratt, Tindra Monsen, Sarah Gustafsson Creators: Frida Asp, Fatima Varhos, Camilla Ahlgren

Swedish heist drama Barracuda Queens Season 2 takes place in 2000, with Lollo returning to Stockholm after studying in Paris. Her arrival reignites the group's thirst for excitement, leading them into the high-stakes world of art and hidden wealth.

3. K.O. (on 6 June)

Genres: Action

Action Major actors: Ciryl Gane, Alice Belaïdi, Mathieu Lestrade

Ciryl Gane, Alice Belaïdi, Mathieu Lestrade Director: Antoine Blossier

K.O. is a French action thriller starring Ciryl Gane as Bastien, a former MMA fighter forced back into action to find the missing son of an opponent he accidentally killed. Teaming up with Alice Belaïdi, a determined police officer, he takes on a violent crime syndicate in Marseille.

4. Mercy for None Limited Series (on 6 June)

Number of episodes: 8

8 Genres: Action, crime, thriller

Action, crime, thriller Major actors: So Ji-seob, Huh Joon-ho, Ahn Kil-Kang

So Ji-seob, Huh Joon-ho, Ahn Kil-Kang Creators: Choi Sung-eun, Yoo Ki-Seong

Mercy for None is a South Korean crime thriller about Nam Gi-Joon, a former gang enforcer who left the underworld to protect his younger brother. Gi-Joon sets out on a ruthless revenge mission after his brother's mysterious murder, uncovering deep-seated betrayals and reigniting old gang rivalries.

5. Kings of Jo'Burg Season 3 (on 13 June)

Number of episodes: 8

8 Genres: Crime, thriller

Crime, thriller Major actors: Llewellyn Cordier, Sello Maake Ka-Ncube, Altovise Lawrence

Llewellyn Cordier, Sello Maake Ka-Ncube, Altovise Lawrence Creator: Shona Ferguson

Kings of Jo'Burg Season 3 plunges deeper into the supernatural crime world of Johannesburg, where the Masire empire faces new enemies and twisted alliances. As Mo fights to maintain control, Veronica steps into a ruthless leadership role while a powerful adversary threatens to dismantle their reign.

What's coming to Netflix in June 2025?

In June 2025, the third season of Ginny & Georgia and Tyres arrives on 5 June, followed by K.O. and Straw on 6 June. FUBAR Season 2, Long Story Short, and The Waterfront Season 1 will premiere on 12 and 19 June, respectively.

What's the hottest series on Netflix right now?

Based on Netflix's latest rankings, The Four Seasons Season 1 is the hottest series, followed closely by the psychological thriller You Season 5. FOREVER Season 1 is third, and Ransom Canyon Season 1, a fresh entry into the romantic Western genre, is fourth.

What is the #1 movie on Netflix right now?

According to Netflix's Tudum rankings, Nonnas is the number one movie on the platform, with over 15.3 million views (as of 19 May 2025). Inside Man: Most Wanted is second with 12.3 million, and A Deadly American Marriage is third with 9.8 million views.

How do I find out about upcoming Netflix releases?

Enable notifications on your phone or tablet to stay updated on upcoming Netflix releases. Opt into "What You Watch" or "Watch Recommendations & More" push notifications to receive updates on newly added shows and personalised suggestions tailored to your viewing habits.

Additionally, you can set reminders for upcoming titles, ensuring you never miss a highly anticipated release.

These are some of Netflix's new releases for June 2025. From highly anticipated sequels to fresh, original stories, these releases offer a mix of thrills, laughter, and heartfelt moments. Whether you're in the mood for pulse-pounding action, thought-provoking drama, or binge-worthy entertainment, June's streaming lineup has something for everyone.

