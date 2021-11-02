Radhika Jones age, parents, career, husband, net worth, latest updates

Radhika Jones has become a household name since she became an editor of one of the top-rated fashion and entertainment magazines, Vanity Fair. She succeeded Carter, who retired after 25 years as an editor for the magazine.

Radhika Jones is the first woman of colour to become the editor of Vanity Fair. She has added to the magazine's signature preoccupation with personality and aspiration, focusing on this new era in American culture.

Early life

Jones was born to an American father, Robert L. Jones, and an Indian mother, Marguerite Jones. Her father, a known singer and guitarist, was a prominent figure on the Cambridge, Mass., folk scene of the late 1950s and early 1960s. In addition, she spent her childhood days in Ridgefield, Connecticut, with her two siblings.

She went to Harvard University, where she bagged a BA in English Literature. Afterwards, she furthered her studies at Columbia University, where she bagged a PhD in English and Comparative Literature. She also taught courses in writing and literature in the same institution.

Growing with her father, at some point when he resolved to do less of travelling, the young Jones sold T-shirts. Also, at many events, including Folk Festivals and the Newport Jazz, she worked the box office. Commenting on the part of the lessons she learned from her father during an interview on Sunday night, she said:

One thing I really learned from my father was the kind of excitement and rush of discovering new talent and keeping an open mind to new voices and bringing artists together.

Career

Radhika Jones began her career in Moscow as the arts editor of the English-language Moscow Times. Then, she climbed the career ladder and became the managing director at Grand Street and Artforum's editor.

Also, she was the managing editor of the Paris Review, where she commissioned and edited both fiction and nonfiction pieces. In 2008, she joined the New York Times as the deputy editor. She led the editorial and aesthetic direction of the magazine.

Who is the new editor of Vanity Fair? Radhika is the new editor. In 2017, she joined the organisation from the New York Times, and now she is the fifth editor-in-chief since its contemporary revival in 1983, replacing Graydon Carter, who had held the reigns for over 25 years.

Vanity Fair is a magazine that focuses on popular culture, current affairs, and fashion. Condé Nast publishes it in the United States. When asked about the parts of the Vanity Fair she enjoys, she mentioned the Star Wars portfolios and photography. In her words:

I'll say a nerdy one first: the Star Wars portfolios. I love photography in general, and I love spectacular portrait photography and photojournalism, and I think that's such a great strength of this magazine.

Basically, what I'm saying is, everything. But I also love really deeply reported long-form narrative. And profiles. I'm a big believer in the ability to tell stories through people.

Who is Radhika Jones' husband?

Radhika Jones' husband is Max Peterson. He is the owner of MVP Design LLC architecture firm. The lovebirds live together in Brooklyn.

Body measurements

The Vanity Fair magazine editor weighs 56 kilograms. So, how tall is Radhika Jones? She is 5 feet and 11 inches tall. Besides her body measurements given as 32-23-33 inches, she has grey hair and Dark Brown eyes.

What is Radhika's net worth?

Radhika Jones Vanity Fair editor's net worth has been growing since she became Vanity fair editor. However, unlike other very open and accessible celebrities, her net worth has not been disclosed.

However, it is now news that her net worth is majorly from her income and career. For her prestigious post at the Vanity Fair, Radhika receives a salary of about $500,000. But then, this is incomparable to her predecessor, who earned over $2 million.

Radhika Jones has successfully flourished in her media and editing career. She has continually shown that dreams and ambitions are valid, and if well followed and nurtured, they would become achievable.

