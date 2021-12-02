You’ve likely heard of Machine Gun Kelly - whose real name is Richard Colson Baker - whether it's because of his famous songs, steamy romance with Megan Fox or friendship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. In addition to being a rapper, he’s also a family man with a precious daughter, Casie, whom he couldn’t be prouder of. So, who is Machine Gun Kelly's daughter?

Casie Colson Baker and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Casi Colson Baker is the daughter of renowned singer and rapper Richard Colson Baker. While the rapper tends to keep her out of the spotlight, he loves spending time with his girl as the pair is often spotted out in Los Angeles together.

Casi Colson Baker's profile summary

Full name : Casi Colson Baker

: Casi Colson Baker Nickname: Casi Baker

Casi Baker Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 24th July 2009

24th July 2009 Birth sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: United States

United States Age: 12 years old (as of 2021)

12 years old (as of 2021) Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Father: Richard Colson Baker.

Richard Colson Baker. Mother: Emma Cannon

Emma Cannon Siblings : None

: None Famous for: Being a celebrity kid

Who is Machine Gun Kelly's daughter?

His daughter is Casi Colson Baker. She was born on 24th July 2009 in the United States. How old is Casi Colson Baker? Casie Colson Baker's age is 12 years as of 2021. She spent most of her early life with her mother, who raised her.

Even though she is still in school, she enjoys an incredible celebrity status owing to her father's status. Is Machine Gun Kelly's daughter black? Yes. From her appearance, it is evident that her mom belongs to a mixed black heritage. However, the celebrity kid holds an American nationality.

Even though her father has kept her away from the limelight, he does not shy away from sharing sweet words on his social media accounts about her.

In December 2019, he tweeted:

Two connecting flights and still no sleep, but I'm [going to] make it to my daughter's recital tonight, believe that.

In January 2020, he wrote:

My daughter wears my merch shirts to sleep every night, and I f–kin melt.

MGK's daughter, mother, and siblings

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly and daughter Casie Colson Baker arrive at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle Bauer

Source: Getty Images

Is Casie Machine Gun Kelly's real daughter? Yes. She was born on 24th July 2009. Her father, Colson Baker, is an American rapper, singer, and actor. He is famous for his compositional blending of contemporary and alternative hip hop with rock.

On the other hand, Casie Colson Baker's mom, Emma Cannon, has chosen a life away from the limelight. The relationship between the rapper and Emma is entirely away from the spotlight since the duo met before the rapper rose to fame.

The duo met at a Blink-182 concert and started dating briefly after. They were just 18 years old when they welcomed their daughter. Even though the pair is no longer together, they have maintained a good relationship for the sake of their daughter.

The rapper believes that Emma is the best mother in the whole world. So on Mother's Day in 2020, the singer shared a thoughtful message on Twitter, dedicating it to his baby mama.

Who are the other Machine Gun Kelly's kids? The rapper does not have any other kids yet.

Public appearance

Machine Gun Kelly, the winner of the Favorite Rock Artist award, poses with Casie Colson Baker in the Press Room at the 2021 American Music Awards. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Even though Casie Colson's Baker and her father are occasionally seen in public together on the streets of Los Angeles, California, they made an official appearance at the 2021 American Music Awards. Typically, the singer attends such events with his partner Megan Fox, but she was busy filming a new project.

MGK, therefore, took his daughter to the ceremony. The two were seen in a coordinated dress code, with the rapper wearing a black Ashton Michael outfit while his daughter wore a long black dress.

Casie seemed to be having a great father-daughter saying that she was having a fun night with her cool dad. After winning the AMA award, Casie's father did not shy away from sharing a series of pictures with her under the caption, "tWINning".

Unlike most celebrity kids her age, Casie Colson Baker isn't into acting or some form of showbiz. She doesn't run an ad or promotion for any brand yet, but she has appeared on TV with her father a couple of times. However, she's hardly seen with her mum in public.

Casi Colson Baker's fast facts

Some of the quick facts you may find interesting to know about her include:

Who is Machine Gun Kelly's daughter? Her daughter is Casie Colson Baker. How old is Machine Gun Kelly's daughter? She is 12 years old as of 2021. She was born on 24th July 2009 in the United States. Who are Casi Colson Baker's parents? Her parents are Machine Gun Kelly (father) and Emma Cannon (mother). What is Casi Colson Baker's famous for? She is famous for being the daughter of the talented rapper, singer and actor, Machine Gun Kelly. Is Machine Gun Kelly's daughter black? Yes. From her appearance, it is evident that she belongs to a mixed black heritage. Is Casie Machine Gun Kelly's real daughter? Yes. The rapper welcomed the baby with her former girlfriend, Emma, in 2009.

Machine Gun Kelly's daughter Casi Colson Baker has continued to enjoy fame and popularity thanks to his father's status in the entertainment industry. Her appearance on the AMAs in 2021 continues to be the talk of the town.

