Racism never left most United States schools, which has led to undermining public schools' confidence, making most parents shift to homeschooling. Black and brown school students continue to face erasure, indignity, and daily trauma at the hands of racist educators and, worse, from their fellow white students. Such is the case of Nya Sigin, an African-American who had to swallow bitterly while listening to offensive, hurtful, and threatening words about her from Jaelyn Crooks and Jaeden Kewely.

Meet Jaelyn Crooks. Photo: @CrooksJaelyn on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jaelyn Crooks is an American teenage student at Prior Lake High School in Minnesota. She was in the spotlight in November 2021 after her video trended and angered many online people. The small-minded racist bigot was harassing a 14-year-old black student, Nya Sigin, who was suicidal.

Prior Lake High School's principal sent a letter to the parents stating that the institution does not condone racism and hate speech and assured them that the facility would take action on Crooks and Jayden.

Jaelyn Crooks' profile summary

Full name Jaelyn Crooks Alias Jaelyn Place of birth Minnesota Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Mother Jodie Crooks Current residence Prior Lake, Minnesota School Prior Lake High school Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Instagram @jaelyn crooks Twitter @CrooksJaelyn

Interesting facts about Jaelyn Crooks

Crooks is an American citizen from Minnesota. What brought her to the limelight? Here are some facts about the student from Prior Lake High School:

1. Jaelyn Crooks is a teenage student

The personality is an American who hails from Minnesota. How old is Jaelyn Crooks? She is in her late teens. Her birth details are unknown. She is a student at Prior Lake High School.

2. Jaelyn resides in Minnesota with her parents

Jaelyn Crooks' parents reside in Minnesota. Her mother (Jodie Crooks) and father married on 15 August 2014. Unfortunately, no further details about her father are available on social media. The student is alleged to come from a wealthy ca*sino tribe.

3. She is a bigot racist

Shaun King, a Prior Lake High School student, posted a disturbing racist video in 2021 that angered the online community. In the clip, Jaelyn and another student Kewley were making racist, hateful comments and threats about another black student.

The harassment and offensive remarks targeted a 14-year-old first-year student, Nya Sigin, at the same school. At first, the African-American student did not think she was the subject of the hateful speech until she realized the remarks were too personal during a counselling session.

4. Her racist comment angered Nya's sister

Nya Sigin's sister, Elizabeth Sign, a senior in Prior Lake, expressed her outrage claiming that her young sister had suffered bullying from the two students Jaelyn and Kewley.

Elizabeth recalled that her sister had been suicidal in mid-2021. She had struggled with anxiety and depression and was still on her recovery journey. After the release of the video, she relapsed.

5. Crooks' racism video caught the attention of many

The incident angered the online community. However, people have been highly supportive towards Nya, as seen in their selfless contribution towards her college education. The fundraised money in the GoFundMe account that the online people created has over $38,000 for Nya's college education.

Since the racist video was shared across numerous social media platforms, Jaelyn has remained silent. Additionally, Jaelin Crooks' Instagram account is now private.

6. The school's principal condemned Crook's actions

The Prior Lakes principal was highly concerned by the behaviour, so she sent a letter to the parents stating the school does not support racism or hate speech.

She assured the parents that Jayden and Jaelyn would face dire consequences for their actions. The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC), where Jaelyn is a member, also issued their statement of not condoning racism.

7. Jaelyn Crooks did not apologize to Nya for her racist comments

Jaelyn's family has been receiving threats since the incident. However, the police have provided security to the family. Unfortunately, she has not apologized nor taken responsibility for her actions.

Jaelyn Crooks is an American teenage student at Prior Lake High School in Minnesota. She trended for all the wrong reasons, including mentioning mean comments and threatening Nya Sigin to take her own life.

Would you like to know more about the life story of Walker Nathaniel Diggs? Yen.com.gh has delved deeper into Taye Digg and Idina's son. Taye is a renowned actor popular for his role in Chicago.

Idina, on the other hand, is a singer and actress. Continue reading this article to know more about the celebrity child.

Source: YEN.com.gh