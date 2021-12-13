Who is Bill Arriaga, Suzette Quintanilla's husband? Everything you need to know

Selena: The Series has been taking Netflix by storm as everyone learns all about the legendary Tejano singer and what it took to build her empire. Unlike the iconic film that many people know and love, the show gives a closer look at Selena and her family, including her sister Suzette Quintanilla and her husband, Bill Arriaga.

Bill Arriaga during the Media Welcome for the MAC Selena World Premier in Corpus Christi, Texas. Photo: Jordan Murph

Source: Getty Images

Bill Arriaga is famously known as the spouse of the skilled pop artist and drummer Suzette Quintanilla. Suzette is known as the sister of old percussionist Selena Quintanilla. Bill gained public recognition after appearing in the biographical series Selena: The Series.

Bill Arriaga's profile summary

Full name : Bill Arriaga

: Bill Arriaga Nickname: Bill

Bill Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 1960s

: 1960s Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Age: 50-60 years

50-60 years Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : White

: White Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Brown

Brown Weight : 68 kg

: 68 kg Height: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Suzette Quintanilla

Suzette Quintanilla Children: Jovan Arriaga

Jovan Arriaga Famous for : Being Suzette Quintanilla's husband

: Being Suzette Quintanilla's husband Net worth: $1.5 million

Early life

Who is Bill Arriaga? Bill Arriaga is an American celebrity husband. He is known for being the husband of Suzette Quintanilla. He was born in the 1960s in the United States of America. His exact birth date, including date, month and year, are still unknown.

The star has not offered any information about his parents, siblings, upbringing, and educational background. Bill doesn't have a social media presence, and not much is known about him. However, he gained recognition after being a cast member of the Selena: The Series, where he appeared in its 8th episode named Gold Rush.

Bill Arriaga and Suzette Quintanilla's relationship

Suzette Quintanilla shows a MAC Selena product at a press conference before the MAC Selena World Premiere at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. Photo: Jordan Murph

Source: Getty Images

Who is Bill Arriaga's wife? His wife is Suzette Quintanilla. She was born on 29th June 1967 in Lake Jackson, Texas, United States. Her parents are Abraham Quintanilla (father), Marcella Samora (mother). Her siblings are A.B. Quintanilla III, and the later Selena Quintanilla.

She played drums and percussion and provided vocals for her family band, Selena y Los Dinos (Selena and the Guys). She left her music career after her sister Selena was murdered on 31st March 1995.

Currently, she is part of a Latin Entertainment Company known as the Q-Productions, Inc., together with her father. In addition, she manages the Selena Museum in Corpus Christi, Texas. Suzette is also known as the executive producer of the Netflix biographical drama Selena: The Series with her father.

How did Bill and Suzette meet?

The duo first met when Suzette visited Bill's house. This was revealed from the show Selena: The Series, which involves the story of a legendary Tejano singer and her story, including her family and their struggles.

During the show's first season, he was introduced as Suzette went by his house with Rod. The couple started dating later on after the first meeting. After the duo began dating, Bill often travelled to attend her then girlfriend's concerts and left flowers for her when she got home.

They dated for two years before deciding to exchange their wedding vows. Bill Arriaga and Suzette wedding took place in 1993. Unfortunately, there are no details about where the ceremony took place. But, interestingly, Yolanda Saldivar, the woman who killed Suzette's sister, was a bridesmaid at the couple's wedding.

Will Bill Arriaga appear in Selena the series part 2?

There is a high likelihood that he will be there. Bill was only briefly seen in part one of the series when he met Suzette, and they began their relationship. Part one of the series ended around 1991, meaning there is plenty of time to encounter more of Bill and Suzette before their wedding in 1993.

There is also a high chance fans will see the couple balance their marriage as Suzette continued to tour with the band before Selena's death in 1995. Unfortunately, it is speculated that this will likely also serve as the end of the series. Until then, fans can only hope that Selena: The Series will showcase more cute moments of the couple together.

Children

Bill Arriaga's son, Jovan Arriage posing for the camera. Photo: @suzettesyld

Source: Getty Images

As of 2021, the couple has been married for 28 years and has been blessed with one child. They have a son, Jovan Arriaga, born on 5th March 1998 in the United States of America.

He is 23 years old as of 2021. He has stayed away from the limelight, and thus not much is known about him. However, Suzette took to Instagram to wish his only child a happy 23rd birthday.

Net worth

Bill has kept his professional life away from the general public. However, even though nothing is known about his career or business ventures, he allgedly has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million as of 2021.

Suzette Quintanilla's fast facts

Who is Bill Arriaga? He is an American celebrity husband. Are Suzette and Bill still together? Yes, they are. The duo has been married for 28 years as of 2021. How did Suzette meet Bill Arriaga? The duo first met when Suzette visited Bill in the company of Rod. Is Suzette Quintanilla married? Yes, she is. She is married to Bill Arriaga. What is Bill Arriaga known for? Bill is known for being the husband of talented American singer Suzette Quintanilla. Does Bill Arriaga have any children? Yes, he does. He has a son, Jovan Arriaga, born on 5th March 1998 in the United States. How much is Bill Arriaga's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million as of 2021.

Bill Arriaga came into the spotlight after it was uncovered that he was the spouse of the profoundly skilled pop artist and drummer Suzette Quintanilla. He even appeared on his wife's series, Selena: The series. Yet, despite the recognition, not much is known about him as he has kept his personal and professional life private.

