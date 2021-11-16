Who is Andrea Canning ? Age, husband, salary, net worth, children

Andrea Canning is no new name in the correspondent world. She is a famous Canadian-American journalist working for NBC news. She also doubles up as a news anchor and fill-in anchor for the Today and Weekend on NBC news.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Journalist/TV Personality Andrea Canning visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on November 19, 2020 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Andrea Canning enjoys being a mother to her five daughters and one son. She and her husband believe in allowing their children the and become who they want to be in future.

Profile summary

Full name: Andrea Canning

Andrea Canning Year of birth: December 10, 1972

December 10, 1972 Place of birth: Collingwood, Ontario

Collingwood, Ontario Age: 48 years as of 2021

48 years as of 2021 Gender: Female

Female Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Andrea Canning's height: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Alma mater: University of Western Ontario and Ryerson Polytechnic University

University of Western Ontario and Ryerson Polytechnic University Career: Journalist, news anchor

Journalist, news anchor Father: Gordon Canning

Gordon Canning Mother : Katherine Jane Canning

: Katherine Jane Canning Husband: Tony Bancroft

Tony Bancroft Kids: 6

6 Alma mater: University of Western Ontario & Ryerson Polytechnic University

University of Western Ontario & Ryerson Polytechnic University Net worth: $1 million

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Early life

The journalist was born on December 10, 1972, in Collingwood, Ontario. How old is Andrea Canning? She is 48 years as of 2021.

She attended the University of Western Ontario and studied Psychology, and later graduated at 22 years. She later joined Ryerson Polytechnic University and studied Radio and Television Arts.

Career

Journalist/TV Personality Andrea Canning visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on November 19, 2020 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Andrea started as a reporter and co-anchor for the evening newscast at WCPO-TV. From 1996 to 1997, she worked as an assignment editor for the tabloid television show Extra.

From 1997 to 1999, she started working as an anchor and reporter for CKVR-TV. She also spent some time working for WPTV-TV and WXVT-CBC. From 2004 to 2012, she worked as a correspondent for ABC News. In addition, she contributed to various ABC News platforms such as Nightline, Good Morning America, and 20/20.

In 2012, the news anchor joined NBC News as a Dateline host. Today, she serves on several NBC News platforms such as NBC Nightly News and MSNBC network.

It is not entirely clear what the news anchor take home as salary. However, Andrea Canning's salary is estimated to be an average of $105,353, which is an average salary of a correspondent at NBC.

Is Andrea Canning married?

Yes, the news anchor is married to Tony Bancroft. Andrea Canning's husband is known as Tony Bancroft. Tony is a former F/A-18 pilot who fought in the Iraq War. Currently, her husband serves at GAMCO Investors, Inc. as a research analyst.

Andrea Canning and Tony Bancroft attend Andrea Greeven Douzet's Birthday Celebration at The Tuck Room on October 19, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

On June 7, 2008, after dating for three years, the couple exchanged marriage vows at the remarkable All Saints' Anglican Church of Collingwood. Together, they are parents to six children. Andrea Canning's children include five girls and one boy.

Their kids' names are Anna Katherine Bancroft, Charlotte Brewster Bancroft, Christina Margaret Bancroft, Georgina Rapalje Bancroft, Elle Corbin Bancroft, and their son George Anthony Bancroft.

Their son's birth is quite interesting; the couple always wanted to have a son. At some point, they thought it was not possible, especially because their age was not entirely favourable for conceiving.

In 2019, she and her husband revealed to TODAY how the journey was and how they felt:

It was just eating away at us that we wanted a boy so badly. We always have, and the window was closing. So we're like, 'Let's just do it. Let's just try.' Honestly, I didn't think it would work, but we were like, let's try.

Their son George Anthony Bancroft was conceived through Vitro fertilization. After his birth, he had to spend some time in the neonatal intensive care unit while she also had to recover from the the delivery by taking iron.

Andrea Canning wears many hats, from being a wife, mother, and correspondent and news anchor at NBC news. Yet, despite her busy schedule, she still manages to balance her family life and work life, which is a challenge to most people. Overall, she is an inspiration to many people.

Yen.com.gh recently highlighted the life of Lady Sarah Chatto. Lady Sarah Chatto is Queen Elizabeth II's only niece. She is also King George VI's and Queen Elizabeth's youngest granddaughter. But, aside from her royal status, what else do you know about her?

Lady Sarah Chatto is regarded as one of the British monarch's low-key royals. Many people admire her modesty. The Queen adores her and seeks her company as often as possible.

Source: Yen Newspaper