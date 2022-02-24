Who is Marcus Jordan? 10 interesting facts about Michael Jordan's son

Everybody knows American businessman and former professional basketball player Michael Jordan, an icon of the game. His biography on the official National Basketball Association (NBA) website describes him as the greatest basketball player of all time. He was one of the figures who popularized the NBA globally in the 1980s and 1990s. But, many people ask, does Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan's son, play basketball like his father?

Thanks to his celebrity father, Marcus Jordan became famous even before he could breathe for the first time. It was the expectation of basketball fans that the young Jordan would emulate his father and match his accomplishments on the court. Unfortunately, he has not lived up to those expectations as he sought to be his own man and did not pursue professional basketball.

Interesting Facts about Marcus Jordan

Marcus Jordan is one of Michael Jordan's kids, and that in itself is an interesting fact about him, but there is more. Anything from his favourite food, best basketball team and even girlfriend would be something the world would want to know. Here are ten interesting facts about the NBA legend's son:

1. He played college basketball

There is no way Jeffrey and Marcus Jordan would live a life devoid of basketball because they are their father’s sons. Marcus played at the University of Central Florida (UCF) alongside his older brother Jeffrey. Marcus averaged 12.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists during his three seasons from 2009 to 2012. He was at his best during his sophomore year as he averaged 15.2 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Using UCF statistics, it can be said that Marcus was better than Jeffrey, who averaged 1.6 points and 1.2 assists. In his college career, he was able to play for an average of about 11 minutes per game. He has admitted in the past that fans could be brutal during his playing career, and that is because of comparisons with his father.

Does Marcus Jordan play in the NBA? Marcus may be the better basketball player of the Jordan sons, but he never made it to the NBA. The highest level he has played at is college, but he decided to venture into business after that.

2. He owns a company called Trophy Room

The truth is that Marcus is a better entrepreneur than he is a basketball player. So what does Marcus Jordan do for a living? He is a businessman who started his own company called the Trophy Room. It is a shoe and apparel company that has transitioned from a brick and mortar location in Disney Springs to Downtown Orlando signifying growth.

The idea of Trophy Room was inspired by Michael Jordan’s trophy room found in his Chicago mansion. The company offers an elevated and one of a kind retail boutique experience. It also has exclusive merchandise that serves as trophies for the loyal and dedicated consumers of the Jordans. Marcus Jordan’s net worth may not have been made public, but he is one of the heirs to Michael Jordan's billions of dollars.

3. He was responsible for UCF’s transition from Adidas to Nike

Although it was not directly, Marcus claims he is the one who made the University of Central Florida become a Nike school. He tells a funny story of how Adidas cancelled their original deal with the school's athletic department because of him. The school was sponsored by Adidas when Marcus was being recruited, but they promised him that he would be wearing his Jordan shoes.

The moment he joined campus, Adidas representatives had an issue with the arrangement. The school assured Marcus that it would honour the agreement they had reached. However, as soon as Marcus entered the court for his first exhibition game, Adidas withdrew its sponsorship. By the end of that year, Nike had become the new sponsor of the school.

4. He never realized the magnitude of his father’s fame until he started playing basketball in middle school

Having been born after his father had already made a name for himself, Marcus took his father’s fame for granted. Only when he started playing basketball in middle school that he realized how big a star his father was.

People had expected him to be as good as his father; hence huge crowds would go to his games to watch him play. However, even though he could not match his father's talent, he did not disappoint because he managed to play throughout high school and college.

5. Marcus was born on 24th December 1990

Marcus was born on 24th December in 1990, just before Christmas day. His birth name is Marcus James Jordan. His birthplace is in Chicago, Illinois, United States. However, he grew up in Highland Park, Illinois. This makes him an American by birth. As of 2022, he is 31 years old. His zodiac sign is Capricorn, which explains why he is ambitious yet prepared to settle down and start a family.

6. He has two siblings

Marcus' parents, Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy, have three children together. The eldest is Jeffrey, followed by Marcus. The youngest is a girl called Jasmine. Michael Jordan's children are involved with basketball either directly or indirectly. For example, Jasmine works for the Jordan Brand in a field rep position in its sports marketing division.

Those are not the only siblings of Marcus because he has two other half-sisters, Victoria and Ysabel. The two girls are twins and are the youngest, aged eight years old. The mother of the twins is Yvette Prieto, and she has been the current wife of Michael Jordan since 2013.

7. Marcus is single

Being a man who lacks nothing in the world, one would expect that Marcus Jordan must be dating one of the hottest models in the world. But unfortunately, it seems that he is not the kind of guy to get distracted with such things as relationships before he establishes his career as a businessman.

Since he is a private person, there is no available information on whether Marcus has ever dated before. If he is married, Marcus Jordan’s wife would be a very low-key kind of person.

8. He is 6 feet and 4 inches tall, which is 2 inches shorter than his father

How tall is Marcus Jordan? Marcus may not be as tall as his father, but he is still tall. He stands at a towering height of 6'4" or 1.93 meters. His father’s height is 6 feet and 6 inches or 1.98 meters. By looking at Marcus Jordan’s Instagram pictures, one may be fooled that he is a short guy, but he is not.

9. His father and mother are divorced

Marcus' mother, Juanita Vanoy, was married to the NBA legend, but the two had to divorce following allegations of Jordan having extramarital affairs. However, it has never been clear why the two former lovers had to end their marriage despite having three children together. Rumours had it that Jordan had an affair with Karla Knafel, but he denied the allegations.

When Jordan and Juanita were divorcing, it was one of the most expensive divorces in history. Juanita walked away with $168 million, which is not a small sum. But, as if that was not enough, she also received a seven-acre mansion in Chicago.

10. He was arrested in 2012

Marcus has led an almost quiet and exemplary life, but he has not been without ups and downs. One of the dark episodes of his life was in 2012 when he became a state client. As a result, he was arrested in Omaha, Nebraska.

Police had been called to the Embassy Suites, where they found hotel security attempting to subdue Marcus because he had been arguing with two women in the hotel driveway. Marcus was accused of being animated, intoxicated and uncooperative. In another controversy, MGM Resorts International was investigated in 2010 after Marcus bragged on social media that he had spent $35,000 at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub.

When you are a celebrity's child, as with Marcus Jordan, people tend to be curious about every aspect of your life. Unfortunately, the status comes with too many expectations because people want to compare him with his father. The truth is that we may never see another basketball player who is as good as Michael Jordan was; hence it wouldn't be fair to expect Marcus to live to those standards.

