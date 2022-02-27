NBA YoungBoy's net worth: The rapper's massive fortune explored
NBA YoungBoy is a well-known rapper in the United States. He released six independent mixtapes between 2015 and 2017, and his work earned him a cult following. Atlantic Records signed the star to their label in late 2017, where he released a single that reached number 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With such a stellar career, what is NBA YoungBoy's net worth?
NBA YoungBoy's real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden. His stage name stands for "YoungBoy Never Broke Again" and is sometimes abbreviated "YoungBoy." Apart from music, the superstar is also a YouTuber.
Profile summary
- Full name: Kentrell DeSean Gaulden
- Nickname: NBA YoungBoy
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 20 October 1999
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Place of birth: Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5' 8"
- Height in centimetres: 173
- Weight in pounds: 150
- Weight in kilograms: 68
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Mother: Sherhonda Gaulden
- Siblings: 2
- Marital status: Single
- Former partners: Malu Trevejo, Starr Dejanee, Danielle Bregoli, Jania
- Children: 9
- Profession: Rapper
- Net worth: $6 million
What is NBA YoungBoy's net worth?
Is NBA YoungBoy rich? Yes. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper has an estimated net worth of $6 million.
The star has amassed wealth from having a successful career as a musician. The star was ranked among the highest-paid rappers in 2020 by XXL magazine. According to the magazine, NBA YoungBoy's salary was $11.9 million in 2020.
How much was YoungBoy worth in 2021?
According to Sportskeeda, the rapper was worth $6 million in 2021.
How is NBA YoungBoy so rich?
The answer lies in a series of strategies that the rapper has wittingly or unwittingly set up for himself. Below are a few of them:
Releases music frequently and early
Since coming into the spotlight in 2015, NBA YoungBoy has kept himself in the game by releasing various projects on his YouTube channels. According to HotNewHipHop, the star makes $17 million per year from Youtube.
In 2021, he was the ninth highest-earning rapper in Billboard's book for 2020. In addition, he sold some of his works for as much as $126,000 and made about $1.7 million.
Record label contract
According to HITC, the musician signed a five-album deal worth $2 million in 2016 with Atlantic Records. However, the star's contract agreement between the rapper and Atlantic Records ends after one album.
Currently, the rapper is also signed to Warner Music Australia and Young Stoner life records.
Properties and assets
The star has various assets to his name. According to the Networthmag, NBA YoungBoy's house is estimated to be worth $1 million. He also owns various cars.
Frequently asked questions
How much money does NBA YoungBoy have right now? As of 2022, the rapper's net worth is approximately $6 million.
- Is NBA YoungBoy a billionaire? No.
- How old is YoungBoy? The star is 22 years old as of 2022. He was born on 22 October 1999.
- What is NBA YoungBoy's real name? Kentrell DeSean Gaulden.
- Why did the NBA YoungBoy go to jail? The rapper was arrested on firearms charges stemming from a music video shoot in Baton Rouge.
- How long was YoungBoy imprisoned? According to the Source, the star was released from prison after 7 months.
NBA YoungBoy's net worth has piqued the interest of music fans worldwide. The young star has undoubtedly impressed critics with his talent, which has earned him a place among the best. However, the star has had some run-ins with the law, which has hampered his earnings due to his incarceration.
