NBA YoungBoy's net worth: The rapper's massive fortune explored

NBA YoungBoy is a well-known rapper in the United States. He released six independent mixtapes between 2015 and 2017, and his work earned him a cult following. Atlantic Records signed the star to their label in late 2017, where he released a single that reached number 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With such a stellar career, what is NBA YoungBoy's net worth?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Youngboy Never Broke Again performs in concert during JMBLYA Dallas at Fair Park on 3 May 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Gary Miller

Source: Getty Images

NBA YoungBoy's real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden. His stage name stands for "YoungBoy Never Broke Again" and is sometimes abbreviated "YoungBoy." Apart from music, the superstar is also a YouTuber.

Profile summary

Full name: Kentrell DeSean Gaulden

Kentrell DeSean Gaulden Nickname : NBA YoungBoy

: NBA YoungBoy Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 20 October 1999

20 October 1999 Age : 23 years old (as of 2022)

: 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5' 8"

5' 8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds : 150

: 150 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother : Sherhonda Gaulden

: Sherhonda Gaulden Siblings : 2

: 2 Marital status: Single

Single Former partners: Malu Trevejo, Starr Dejanee, Danielle Bregoli, Jania

Malu Trevejo, Starr Dejanee, Danielle Bregoli, Jania Children : 9

: 9 Profession : Rapper

: Rapper Net worth: $6 million

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

What is NBA YoungBoy's net worth?

Is NBA YoungBoy rich? Yes. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper has an estimated net worth of $6 million.

Rapper Never Broke Again performs onstage to promote the new release of Lil Baby's new album "Street Gossip" at Coca-Cola Roxy on 29 November 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

The star has amassed wealth from having a successful career as a musician. The star was ranked among the highest-paid rappers in 2020 by XXL magazine. According to the magazine, NBA YoungBoy's salary was $11.9 million in 2020.

How much was YoungBoy worth in 2021?

According to Sportskeeda, the rapper was worth $6 million in 2021.

How is NBA YoungBoy so rich?

Rapper NBA performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on 10 September 2017 in Anaheim, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

The answer lies in a series of strategies that the rapper has wittingly or unwittingly set up for himself. Below are a few of them:

Releases music frequently and early

Since coming into the spotlight in 2015, NBA YoungBoy has kept himself in the game by releasing various projects on his YouTube channels. According to HotNewHipHop, the star makes $17 million per year from Youtube.

In 2021, he was the ninth highest-earning rapper in Billboard's book for 2020. In addition, he sold some of his works for as much as $126,000 and made about $1.7 million.

Record label contract

According to HITC, the musician signed a five-album deal worth $2 million in 2016 with Atlantic Records. However, the star's contract agreement between the rapper and Atlantic Records ends after one album.

Currently, the rapper is also signed to Warner Music Australia and Young Stoner life records.

Properties and assets

The star has various assets to his name. According to the Networthmag, NBA YoungBoy's house is estimated to be worth $1 million. He also owns various cars.

Frequently asked questions

How much money does NBA YoungBoy have right now? As of 2022, the rapper's net worth is approximately $6 million.

Is NBA YoungBoy a billionaire? No. How old is YoungBoy? The star is 22 years old as of 2022. He was born on 22 October 1999. What is NBA YoungBoy's real name? Kentrell DeSean Gaulden. Why did the NBA YoungBoy go to jail? The rapper was arrested on firearms charges stemming from a music video shoot in Baton Rouge. How long was YoungBoy imprisoned? According to the Source, the star was released from prison after 7 months.

NBA YoungBoy's net worth has piqued the interest of music fans worldwide. The young star has undoubtedly impressed critics with his talent, which has earned him a place among the best. However, the star has had some run-ins with the law, which has hampered his earnings due to his incarceration.

Yen.com.gh recently published an interesting article about former quarterback Jay Cutler's net worth. Cutler was the starting quarterback for his high school football team for three years and helped them win the state championship cup without losing a game.

During his active days in sports, Cutler amassed considerable wealth, which he continues to enjoy. How much money does Jay Cutler have? Learn how the former NFL player makes and spends his money.

Source: YEN.com.gh