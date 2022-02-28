What happened to Prichard Colon? The American boxer's sad history

Boxing game is a brutal sport, judging from the numerous risks involved and injuries caused to boxers. Unfortunately, Prichard Colon is one of those who unpleasantly discovered this. His last fight inside the ring resulted in paralysis and a life-threatening brain injury that dashed his boxing hopes to date.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Colon suffered defeat once throughout his fighting career. Photo: @prichardcolon

Source: Instagram

Prichard Colon Melendez is an American former professional boxer. For many years, he enjoyed a successful career until he suffered an injury that cut his boxing career short.

Profile summary

Full name: Prichard Colon Melendez

Prichard Colon Melendez Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 19 September 1992

19 September 1992 Age : 30 years old (as of 2022)

: 30 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Maitland, Florida, USA

Maitland, Florida, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Hispanic

: Hispanic Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Father : Richard Colon Melendez

: Richard Colon Melendez Mother : Nieves Melendez

: Nieves Melendez Height in feet: 6'

6' Height in centimetre: 183

183 Weight : Super welterweight

: Super welterweight Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Marital status : Single

: Single Occupation : Former boxer

: Former boxer Net worth : $100,000

: $100,000 Total fights : 17

: 17 Wins : 16

: 16 Losses : 1

: 1 Wins by knockout: 13

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Who is Prichard Colon?

Prichard Colon Melendez is a former professional boxer from the United States. He was born in Maitland, Florida, USA, on 19 September 1992 to Nieves and Richard, a retired serviceman. Prichard's family relocated to Puerto Rico when he was ten years old to represent the island in boxing competitions.

On his education, he began his high school education in the Albergue Olimpico in Salinas, Puerto Rico. Melendez studied Business Administration after graduating from high school at the Universidad del Sagrado Corazón in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Prichard won five national competitions in the 141 and 152-pound weight during his amateur career. Photo: @prichardcolon

Source: Instagram

What really happened to Prichard Colon?

The boxer is currently paralysed and unable to participate in any boxing match. Prichard Colon vs Terrel Williams's fight will go down in boxing history. It was the first time he lost in a fight. Also, it was his last match.

In his early career, the boxer won five national competitions in the 141 and 152-pound weight. Shortly after winning gold in the 64 kg division at the 2010 Pan-American Youth Championship, he went pro in 2012, with a novice record of 170–15.

What happened to Vivian Harris after Prichard Colon knocked him out?

Colon knocked out the experienced boxer in the fourth round. As a result, he earned a fight against Terrel Williams.

On the other hand, the Guyanese boxer won a match with DeMarcus Corley and lost it. In the following year, he earned a rematch which he won. Since then he has not appeared in the ring again.

Who paralysed Prichard Colon?

He got paralysed during a fight against Williams. How did Prichard Colon get paralysed? Williams repeatedly gave Colon below-the-belt and rabbit punches. The Colon vs Williams bout was held at Eagle-Bank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

In the first five rounds of the fight, he appeared ahead before his opponent gave him illegal punches. After the ninth round, it became evident that Prichard Colon, the boxer had become disjointed. He exited the ring but got disoriented and sick in his dressing room. This became Prichard Colon's last fight.

Colon's fight against Wiliams was his last fight as he got paralysed. Photo: @prichardcolon

Source: Instagram

The fighter vomited after the competition and was sent to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with cerebral blood loss. He fell into a coma for 221 days. Due to Prichard Colon's injury in the brain, he underwent several surgical procedures to relieve the pressure.

The swelling around his head necessitated a left hemisphere craniotomy, which involved removing a portion of his skull to enable the brain to develop and recover. As a result, he was left in a continuous vegetative state, constrained to a bed, and could only move with the assistance of a wheelchair.

Prichard Colon's recovery process

He commenced occupational and physical therapy in June 2018. He could do some shoulder work, grip and release pegs, and respond to orders by the beginning of 2019. Within a month, his hands had improved, and he could stand with help of someone.

A TikTok video where a user posted the condition of the former boxer and wrote, "Hope you get well one day Prichard," aroused curiosity in 2021. Nevertheless, Prichard has subsequently walked the length of a football field with the assistance of therapists and support gadgets.

He can also sit unaided for more than five minutes and keep his balance. The World Boxing Council (WBC) in 2021 announced that he had undergone more surgery which was a success. Prichard's mom, Nieves, has been his caregiver at their home in Winter Park, Florida. This was where Nieves and her ex-husband raised him.

Prichard Colon was a fast-rising and famous boxer until an unfortunate event led to the severe head injury that left him in a coma for a long time. The boxing world misses his cutting-edge technique and brutal knockouts. Nevertheless, he continues to get support from fans and opponents as he takes medical procedures with hopes to regain his health.

One of the worst murders that got almost everyone scared and emotional is that of Maddie Clifton. As published on Yen.com.gh, the gruesome manner in which the young child was killed by her friend and neighbour shook the whole of America and the continent.

How did she die, and who killed her? Details of this and other information about the eight-year-old girl are discussed in the article.

Source: YEN.com.gh