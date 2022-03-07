Who is Anna Oop? Age, real name, face reveal, net worth, YouTube

While most YouTubers believe their faces are part of their identity, a few like Anna Oop think otherwise. Oop is a mainstream YouTube star with millions of followers even though she has remained anonymous in her entire career.

Oop's avatar enjoying a cup of tea on a seat. Photo: @annaoop.yt

Source: Instagram

Many fans have been waiting for Anna Oop's face reveal, but the internet star has chosen to work from behind the camera. It is not an uncommon thing because some people tend to be serious when it comes to their privacy.

As a celebrity whose face is known, you are subjected to scrutiny, and that is what people like Oop try to avoid. The mystery of being famous and anonymous also makes people curious hence they will follow you until they know who you are.

Anna Oop’s profile summary

Name : Anna Oop

: Anna Oop Date of Birth : 12 July 2000

: 12 July 2000 Place of Birth : United States

: United States Age: 21 years old (as of 2022)

21 years old (as of 2022) Star sign: Cancer

Cancer Gender: Female

Female Nationality: American

American Religion: Christian

Christian Residence: United States

United States Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5' 4"

: 5' 4" Height in centimetres : 163

: 163 Relationship status : Single

: Single Ethnicity: Multi-racial

Multi-racial YouTube: anna oop

anna oop Anna Oop’s Instagram: @annaoop.yt

@annaoop.yt Year active: October 2019 - present

October 2019 - present Profession: YouTuber

Early life

Oop is a fast-rising YouTube personality born on 12 July 2000, in the United States. How old is Anna Oop? She will be turning 22 years old on 12 July 2022. The zodiac sign of the YouTube star is Cancer. Her real name and face are yet to be revealed to the public.

She has teased her fans several times to reveal her identity, but Anna Oop’s face remains a mystery to date.

Career

Oop's avatar walking in the hallway with a shiny outfit. Photo: @anaoop.yt

Source: Instagram

She has made a name for herself as a YouTube content creator and social media personality who gained fame by publishing celebrity gossip news on her channel. Anna Oop’s YouTube career came to life on 21 October 2019, when she made her first appearance.

In her debut video, she exposed a scandal about Todrick Hall. In addition, she has covered big celebrities like Billie Ellish, Charli D’Amelio, Chase Hudson and Nikocado Avocado. Since her debut, she has managed to accumulate over 2 million subscribers.

At the time of writing, she has a total of 580 uploads which is not a small achievement. In addition, she has garnered 580.9 million video views hence cementing her stature as an important influencer.

Social Blade ranks her as the 29,157th YouTuber, 1,142nd subscriber rank, 13,579th video views rank, 830th country rank and 827th entertainment rank. She also has another YouTube channel, where she posts videos about video games like Roblox.

She is also the owner of The Anna Solves, a mystery channel, and Anna Horror Stories, a true-crime channel. She is not that active on Instagram as she only has 23 posts but has still managed to have over 39 followers. She describes herself as a tea spiller by day and clickbaiter by night.

Is Anna Oop dating?

It is hard to tell whether the YouTuber is dating because she is a secretive person. Either she has chosen to keep her relationship details under wraps, or she has not shared any because she is single. It has also not been made public whether she has any children or not.

What are Anna Oop’s net worth and salary?

All the hard work into content creation is rewarded with great financial returns. According to Social Blade, Anna Oop's salary is alleged to be between $23,000 - $37,100 per month. It means that she can make about $27,800 - $445,200 from YouTube alone in a year.

Going by the above statistics, she must be wealthy from her YouTube exploits. She is believed to have a net worth of more than .

How tall is Anna Oop?

The star stands at 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall.

Anna Oop’s fast facts

Oop avatar posing for the camera in Christmas outfit. Photo: @anaoop.yt

Source: Instagram

Who is Anna Oop? She is an American YouTube content creator, influencer and social media personality. She is best known for publishing influencer and celebrity gossip videos. When was Anna Oop born? She was born on 12 July 2000. This means that Anna Oop’s age is 21 in early 2022, but she will be turning 22 by July. What does Anna Oop look like? Even though she has not revealed her face, she posts images of her avatar on Instagram, creating more speculation about her appearance. Where does Anna Oop live? She is a resident of the USA, which is also the country where she was born. How tall is Anna Oop? The 21-year-old star is of average height as she stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall. How many subscribers does Anna Oop have? Currently, she has 2.06 million subscribers on her main YouTube channel.

Thanks to her commitment to content creation, Anna Oop is a rising star in the YouTube community. She has four channels, and her subscriber numbers are increasing daily. However, it is her fans' wish that they will know her true identity someday.

