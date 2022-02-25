Taina Williams: 12 interesting things about the Instagram celebrity and model

The internet has created a universe like no other where people can interact, create businesses, date, seek entertainment and even make money. Yet, they are seated in the comfort of their homes at the same time. Still, it is not easy to have an identity like Taina Williams created for herself because it takes guts and dedication. She is an Instagram celebrity with followers from all corners of the world.

Williams attends Cocktails with Claire + Ty Hunter Brunch at Soho Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Instagram celebrities tend to showcase their lives online as a strategy of establishing a connection with their followers. One of the things that have brought Taina to the limelight is that she is friends with many celebrities even at such a young age.

Profile summary

Full name : Taina Williams

: Taina Williams Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 1st April 1998

1st April 1998 Age: 23 years (as of 2022)

23 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth: New York, USA

New York, USA Current residence: New York, USA

New York, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 6''

5' 6'' Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Body measurements in inches : 34-25-35

: 34-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-64-89

: 86-64-89 Shoe size : 6 (US)

: 6 (US) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Emily Bustamante

Emily Bustamante Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status : In a relationship

: In a relationship Partner : G Herbo

: G Herbo Profession: Fashion model and internet celebrity

Fashion model and internet celebrity Net worth: $6 million

Interesting things about Taina Williams

Every time you think you know everything about Taina, she finds a way of revealing that you know little regarding her life. Below are some exciting things about the Instagram celebrity and model:

1. Taina was born on 1st April 1998

Taina Williams prepares backstage during BET Digital Presents, How To Rock: Kicks at Milk Studios in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

How old is Taina Williams? The model was born on 1st April 1998. That means that Taina Williams’ age as of 2022 is 23. The other interesting thing about her is that her birthday falls on Fool's Day.

2. She is dating rapper G Herbo

She went big and fell in love with a celebrity because hers is not an ordinary life. Her boyfriend is rapper G Herbo who she has been dating since early 2019. They have been together for about four years now, and their love continues to blossom.

Rapper G Herbo does not hide that he loves Williams much. He talks about her fondly even during his interviews. Their bond has made them role models and inspired young couples to be open with one another.

3. She was accused of having an affair with rapper Lil Bibby

This allegation came from Herbo's ex-girlfriend, Ariana Fletcher. It is not clear whether she was throwing accusations because of jealousy or some truth in it. According to her, Taina had an affair with Lil Bibby, Herbo's friend.

4. Her mother is famous

Who is Taina Williams’ mother? She is the daughter of Emily Bustamante. If the name rings a bell, it is because she is the only one from Love and Hip Hop fame.

What has remained a mystery is whether Taina’s biological father is also famous. The truth is that Taina Williams’ dad remains anonymous and is probably not famous. When she was born, even her mother was not famous. She has also not revealed whether she has a relationship with him or not.

5. She made her boyfriend cry with her latest birthday gift

To be a successful internet celebrity, one must know how to manipulate people's emotions to persuade them. She showed that she was a master when she made G Herbo cry with the birthday gift she had for him. It was a chain that featured an image of her boyfriend's grandmother.

Williams (L) and G Herbo attend the Juelz Santana #freesantana Listening Party at Jue Lan Club in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

6. Taina is a California girl

Tania adds to the long list of celebrities who are from California. The internet model happens to have been born in New York City and was raised in Los Angeles, California.

Her birth came when her mother was in California for personal reasons. She has lived her entire life in Los Angeles with her mother and siblings.

7. She likes hosting elaborate birthday parties

People are curious to know Taina Williams’ net worth because she can’t seem to stop hosting elaborate birthday parties. She was gifted a Mercedes Benz by her parents for her 18th birthday. She celebrated the birthday with cast members of Love & Hip Hop: New York. Since then, her parties have been fabulous and are attended by her celebrity friends.

8. Her mother and stepfather got back together in 2019

Emily Bustamante and Fabolous had two children, and then they split for some time. However, the duo got back together in 2019 and was keen on adding another girl child. If their dream comes true, Taina will have a little sister to mentor.

9. She is friends with Lil Wayne’s daughter

It is no lie when you say Taina has many celebrity friends. She is a close friend to Reginae Carter, rapper Lil Wayne's daughter. Carter has been supportive and even defended her when accused of having an affair.

10. Her mother has dated rapper Fabolous

Taina's mother once dated rapper Fabolous, which is how she gained fame. This has created rumours and speculation that Fabolous may be Taina's father.

So is Taina Williams Fabolous's daughter? Fabolous is not Taina's real father. Fabolous and Taina's mother had their first child when Taina was nine years old.

Even if Fabolous is not her father, Taina and the rapper are close. He has been a father figure to her for more than half her life. She considers him not only as a stepfather but also as a friend with whom she can confide.

11. She is a young mother

G Herbo and Williams backstage during G Herbo In Concert at Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

The star is still young because she is 23 years old, but that did not get in her desire to have a family. She started dating in 2019, and her romance paid off quick. Taina Williams’ son was welcomed into this world in May 2021, and since then, they have not looked back.

12. Her height is 5’6”

According to her body measurements, Taina has an average height of about 5 feet and 6 inches. Her weight is estimated to be 60 kg.

Most people can only dream to live a life like Taina. She may be a self-made celebrity through her social media activities, but she is no stranger to celebrity circles. She knows several high profile personalities in the entertainment industry. Taina Williams’ father and mother must be proud to bring such an awesome child to this world.

