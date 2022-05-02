Who is Laurie Holden? Age, movies and TV shows, net worth, spouse

Laurie Holden has been in the American movie industry for around four decades. Her ability to play complex and simple characters makes her a valued individual in the industry. Most movie directors would jostle among themselves to have her lead the roles in their movies because of the spark she brings to her characters.

Holden suits up as Crimson Countess in The Boys First Look season 3.

Source: Twitter

Laurie Holden did not gain the recognition that she currently enjoys in the movie industry in a fortnight. She had been in a couple of stage plays which helped hone her skills, and she also had to switch courses in her tertiary education to get a degree in Theatre and Films. The actress waited till she was around 20 years old to get her first real movie feature.

Profile summary

Full name: Heather Laurie Holden

Heather Laurie Holden Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 17 December 1969

17 December 1969 Age : 52 years old (as of 2022)

: 52 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States of America

: Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence : United States of America

: United States of America Nationality : Canadian-American

: Canadian-American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5' 6"

5' 6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 34-26-34

34-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-81-86

86-81-86 Shoe size: 8 (US)

8 (US) Dress size : 4 (US)

: 4 (US) Hair colour: Brunette (mostly dyed)

Brunette (mostly dyed) Eye colour: Green

Green Mother : Adrienne Ellis

: Adrienne Ellis Father : Glen Corbett

: Glen Corbett Siblings : 3

: 3 Marital status: Unmarried

Unmarried School : Bishop Strachan School

: Bishop Strachan School University : McGill University and later transferred to the University of California, Los Angeles

: McGill University and later transferred to the University of California, Los Angeles Profession : Actress, entrepreneur, activist, philanthropist

: Actress, entrepreneur, activist, philanthropist Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Twitter:

Instagram: @Laurie_Holden1

Background information

The actress was born on 17th December 1969 in Los Angeles, California, USA, to Glen Corbett and Adrienne Ellis.

Laurie's father is Glen Corbett, and although he was divorced from her mother some years after the actress was born, he remained a part of her life. She spent her formative life shuttling between Toronto and Los Angeles because of her biological parents' separation.

Holden poses before the camera.

Source: Twitter

How old is Laurie Holden?

Laurie Holden's age is currently 52 years. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Educational background

Laurie attended Bishop Strachan School before furthering her tertiary education at McGill University, hoping to bag a degree in Economics and Political Sciences. But, at some point, she initiated a change in school and got a transfer to the University of California, where she obtained a degree in Theatre and Film.

The actress has always had some activism in her, and she went on to Columbia University, where she obtained a master's degree in Human Rights.

Career

She comes from a family of actors. After the divorce, her mother married movie director Michael Anderson. This familial reality allowed her to experience the movie world at a closer range since she was a kid. She even played a child actor in The Martian Chronicles, a movie that her stepfather directed.

Heather was also a model as a teenager; she was rewarded with a babysitting role in the film Separate Vacations in 1986 for coming top of the Look of the Year modelling competition in Toronto.

Holden was around 20 years old when her first real shot as a co-star in Hollywood came in 1989; she acted alongside Burt Reynolds in the Physical Evidence film.

Laurie Holden's Silent Hill movie appearance in 2006 got her some accolades at the beginning of the new millennium. The actress has never let go of the spotlight since she got in.

Laurie Holden's The Boys appearance is her latest feature on a television show.

Laurie Holden's movies and TV shows

Below are some of her top movies and TV shows:

Arctic Dogs

Fireheart

The Boys

The Americans

Dumb and Dumber to

Pyewacket

Silent Hill

The Walking Dead

Fantastic Four

The X-Files

The Walking Dead

A scene featuring Laurie in one of her iconic movies.

Source: Twitter

Laurie Holden's personal life

Lauren Holden is not married and currently single. However, she has reportedly dated Jim Carrey and later Norman Reedus.

What happened to Laurie Holden?

Laurie admitted that she was supposed to make it to the season finale of The Walking Dead television series and even fall in love with another character. Still, all of those could not happen because of some writing glitches. This seemed strange since she signed an eight-year deal with the movie's production company.

What is Laurie Holden's net worth?

The actress enjoys a successful career in Hollywood and has amassed an impressive fortune of $3 million.

FAQs

Who is Laurie Holden? She is a Canadian-American actress, entrepreneur, activist, and philanthropist. How old is Laurie Holden? Her age is 52 years as of May 2022. Who is Laurie Holden's father? Glen Corbett fathered the activist. Is Amanda Holden related to Laurie Holden? No, the two are not related by blood, but both are top actresses. How tall is Laurie Holden? She is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, which is equivalent to 168 centimetres. Does Laurie Holden have a brother? Yes, she does. They are Christopher, Michael Anderson Jr. (half brother), and David.

Laurie Holden has engraved her name on the walls of Hollywood with her activities as a producer and actress. Outside of it, she is known for her stance against racial injustice and sex trafficking while fighting for women's rights worldwide.

