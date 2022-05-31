Dominic Seagal was born into a family of two celebrities renowned for their roles in some of the best films ever produced in Hollywood. But, unlike many celebrity children, he did not follow in his parent’s footsteps and chose to forge his path. Despite the name Seagal being familiar with movie lovers worldwide, one might argue that Dominic has not lived up to the name.

Dominic Seagal is popular as the son of actor Steven Seagal and actress Kelly LeBrock. Dominic comes from a family of actors, but he chose to stay out of the acting industry.

He has a stepsister called Ayako Fujitani, an actress and writer, and a stepbrother named Fujitani, an actor and model. But much of Dominic has remained unknown despite having two well-known parents. So, what is his story?

Dominic Seagal’s profile summary

Full name Dominic Seagal Gender Male Date of birth 21 June 1990 Age 32 (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' 1'' Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 156 Weight in kilograms 71 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Kelly LeBrock Father Steven Seagal Siblings Arissa LeBrock, Kentaro, Savannah, Ayako Fujitani Instagram @dom_perignon_805

Early life

The celebrity kid was born on 21 June 1990 (age 32 as of 2022) in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is the son of Steven Seagal (father) and Kelly LeBrock (mother).

Dominic’s father is an actor, screenwriter, guitarist, and martial artist known for starring in many films, including Under Siege (1992) and Machete (2010). Dominic’s mother is an actress and model known for her role in Hard To Kill (1990), where Steven is also an actor.

Dominic has two blood siblings and five half-siblings. His father has seven children from four relationships. Steven Seagal has two children from his first relationship, Kentaro and Ayako Fujitani. His second relationship ended without children. Steven then married Dominic’s mother, Kelly LeBrok, and had three children, Annaliza, Dominic, and Arissa.

Then, Steven married for the third time and welcomed a son called Kunzang. Apart from his biological offspring, Steven is the guardian of Yabshi Pan Rinzinwangmo, the only child of the 10th Panchen Lama of Tibet.

He grew up in California, where he experienced his childhood and attended school. He wanted to be while young and follow in his parents’ footsteps. Thus, he joined the drama club in high school and participated in several plays. But after graduating from high school, he chose a different career path.

Professional career

Dominic had a passion for acting when he was young. He was in his high school’s drama club and even appeared in several plays. But after graduating high school and college, it seemed as though he had given up on acting as a profession.

Which are some of Dominic Seagal's movies and TV shows? The personality has not featured in any known TV shows like his parents.

Who is Dominic Seagal’s wife?

Dominic has kept much of his life out of the public light. As a result, it remains unknown whether he has a girlfriend, fiancé, or wife. Despite being a celebrity child, he has never talked to the press or granted any interviews in his life. Furthermore, it remains unknown whether he has any children.

Dominic’s need for privacy is why he has an Instagram account that is private. For this reason, finding the latest Dominic Seagal's pictures is challenging.

What is Dominic Seagal’s net worth?

Determining Dominic's net worth is challenging because his career background remains unknown. However, Dominic is one of the heirs of his father’s fortune worth $16 million. His father made money from his activities as a martial artist, action movie star, screenwriter, producer, musician, and businessman.

Dominic Seagal's fast facts

How much does Seagal get paid? He gets paid $5 million to appear in a movie. For example, he received $6.5 million when he starred in Exit Wounds and Ticker in 2011. How old is Dominic Seagal? He was born on 21 June 1990 (age 31 as of 2022) What does Dominic Seagal look like? He has brown eyes and brown hair. His height is 185 centimetres or 6 feet 1 inch long, and his weight is 71 kilograms or 156 pounds. How is Dominic Seagal related to Ayako Fujitani? He is Ayako Fujitani’s stepbrother. Fujitani is Steven Seagal’s daughter from his marriage to his first wife, Miyako Fujitani. How many siblings does Dominic Seagal have? He has six siblings (two biological, three step-siblings, and one adopted). Is Dominic Seagal an actor? No. However, he is Steven Seagal's son, a prominent actor.

Dominic Seagal is an American citizen known as the son of actor Steven and actress Kelly LeBrock. It remains unknown whether he is married or has children. Furthermore, his professional background is not clear. However, he is one of the heirs of his father’s fortune worth $16 million.

