Who is Akiko Matsuura? The untold story of Charlie Heaton's ex-girlfriend

More often than not, people working together fall in love and end up becoming life partners. Some of the relationships thrive to eternity. However, others like Akiko Matsuura end up in breakups despite having children. In most cases, the children become the only connection between the former partners.

Akiko performs during the Shockwaves NME Awards Tour. Photo: Christie Goodwin

Akiko Matsuura is an Asian drummer, vocalist, and guitarist nicknamed 'Keex’ and resides in the United Kingdom. She is Charlie Heaton's ex-girlfriend. Charlie is a renowned actor who portrays the main character in the Netflix original supernatural TV series Stranger Things.

Profile summary

Full name Akiko Matsuura Nickname Keex Gender Female Date of birth 1994 Age 28 years old Place of birth Osaka, Japan Current residence London, USA Nationality Japanese Ethnicity Asian Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 3'' Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 104 Weight in kilograms 47 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Ex-Boyfriend Charlie Heaton Children Archie Heaton Profession Asian drummer, vocalist and guitarist Bands The Big Pink, Pre, and Comanechi. Net worth $1 million

Who is Akiko Matsuura?

Akiko Matsuura was born in 1994 in Osaka, Japan. Keex’s parents were entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry. They ran a barbecue restaurant in Osaka while she was young. Having grown up with barbecues, Akiko grew up loving fried foods.

Akiko attended a local elementary school in Osaka for her primary education. Later her family relocated to London, where she continued his high school education until 2012. After that, the vocalist joined college to study art for a while, where she developed skills in painting.

Akiko performs on stage at Rescue Rooms in Nottingham. Photo: Ollie Millington

Comanechi bands

Akiko’s career started when she relocated to London and met Simon Petrovich, who later became her future guitarist and bandmate. Matsuura and Simon met at a mutual friend’s party when she was an art student.

The two were brought together by their love for barbeques. As they discussed barbecues, the bandmates also talked about music, and in the process came up with a band named Comanechi.

The band formation and sustainability were not easy as they stayed for about three years in the scene until Akiko found a spot in The Big Punk band as the drummer for the electronic rock band. The spot boosted them to support their band.

Comanechi finally released its first album, Crime of Love, comprised of singles such as Death of You, My Pu*sy, and ROMP. Charlie Heaton joined Akiko and Simon as a drummer. The last member to join the band was Patsy. However, Comanechi was officially shut down in 2013 due to unexplained events that happened in the privacy of the band’s members.

The Big Punk band

The Big Pink invited Akiko as an additional member to record several singles. The invite was after the band appeared at the NME Shockwave Awards, where they got the Philip Hall Radar Award for winning in the category of Best New Act.

While in the band, she performed with Milo and Robbie as a singer and drummer. Keex did not take long in the band as she soon quit to focus on her personal career.

PRE band

Akiko joined the British noise rock band PRE. PRE rose to fame due to Akiko’s performances. Her performances mainly included stage dives in her undergarment. The musician is still the frontwoman of the English art-rock band.

As a member of the PRE band, her music has been released by various labels such as Blood of the Dash, Merok, Lovepump and Skin Graft Records.

Akiko Matsuura’s boyfriend and children

Akiko at the Todd P showcase in Austin. Photo: Roger Kisby

Akiko met Charlie Heaton at one of their mutual friend's parties. They later became members of the Comanechi band. The two bandmates fell in love and started dating. Months later, after Charlie joined Comenchi, Akiko became pregnant.

Keex gave birth to their son Archie Heaton in May 2014. Unfortunately, Charlie and Akiko broke up when Archie was a few months old. The duo, however, maintained their friendship for the sake of their son. Archie was left under the care of his mother, but Charlie visits them regularly.

Charlie Heaton was born in Bridlington, East Riding of Yorkshire, UK. Charlie started his career in the music sphere before switching to acting. He landed his first role in 2015 in the DCI Banks series, which made him famous quickly.

Charlie appeared as Netflix hit Stranger Things cast as Jonathan. The character made him work with celebrities such as the star of The Lord of the Rings, Sean Astin, Golden Globe winner Winona Ryder, and the Golden Globe nominee David Harbour.

What is Akiko Matsuura’s net worth?

Akiko Matsuura has gained a decent wealth as a drummer, vocalist and guitarist. She has been a member of various bands since she debuted her career. As of 2022, Akiko Matsuura’s net worth is approximately $1 million.

Akiko Matsuura’s fast facts

Who are Akiko Matsuura's children? She has one child, Archie Heaton, born in May 2014. What happened between Akiko Matsuura and Charlie Heaton? Charlie and Akiko broke up when their son Archie was a few months old. Who did Charlie Heaton have a child with? He had a child with vocalist Akiko Matsuura. What is Akiko Matsuura's Instagram account name? Matsuura does not have an Instagram account and is not active on other social media pages. What is Akiko Matsuura's age? As of 2022, she is 28 years old as she was born in 1994. Is Akiko Matsuura Charlie Heaton's ex-wife? Unfortunately, no. Charlie and Akiko were in a relationship, but they never married.

Akiko Matsuura is the ex-girlfriend and the mother of Charlie Heaton's son. The 28-year-old musician lives in London with their son, Archie Heaton. In her strive to become a better musician, she has written several singles and has worked with bands such as The Big Pink, Pre, and Comanechi.

