NDO Champ (Robert Wilmote) age, bodybuilding career, net worth

When you think about success stories, none resonates more than NDO Champ's life. His life story is worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster or a best-selling novel. NDO's life story is impressive, as he has faced and overcome various obstacles to become a renowned bodybuilder. So, who is he exactly? Discover fascinating facts about Robert Wilmote, NDO Champ.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

NDO Champ attends Revolt Summit at Kings Theatre on 24 July 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Robert Wilmote is an American bodybuilder and social media influencer. He is a popular figure on Instagram, where he regularly posts hilarious skits about weight lifting and fitness. However, life wasn't always rosy for the pro bodybuilder, who has faced a few obstacles. He escaped war-torn Liberia as a teenager and was caught on the wrong side of the law while in America.

NDO Champ's profile summary

Full name Robert Wilmote Nickname NDO Champ Gender Male Year of birth 1984 Age 38 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Liberia Current residence New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Black African Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 230 Weight in kilograms 104 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings Four Profession Fitness trainer, bodybuilder, influencer Net worth $700,000

Who is Robert Wilmote?

He is an American pro bodybuilder who goes by the nickname NDO Champ. Robert is originally from Liberia, where he escaped the Liberian civil war. His grandfather had a church in Brooklyn, New York and used his resources to relocate the Wilmote family from Liberia to the USA.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

What does NDO Champ mean? According to mn2s, Champ's nickname is an abbreviation of the words "No Days Off". He earned the moniker due to his extreme daily training routine.

What is NDO Champ's age?

Pro Body Builder / Social Media Personality Ndo Champ attends the Celebrity Basketball Shoot-Out on 9 April 2022 in Chatsworth, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

According to an interview published on the Generation Iron's YouTube channel, Robert WIlmote has revealed that he was born in 1984, making him 38 years old in 2022. His exact date of birth still remains a mystery.

Where is NDO Champ from?

The athlete is originally from Liberia, where he was born. According to NDO Nations, Robert relocated to the United States with his mother and siblings in 2000 to avoid the civil war in his country.

Rise to stardom

Robert was now seventeen and decided to seek work to help his mother financially. He eventually managed to find work at Wendy's, where he worked after school.

In 2003, while on his way to cash a paycheck, Wilmote was arrested for being in possession of drugs. Although he was released after being found innocent, Robert had lost most of his belongings, including vital documents.

Since he couldn't be re-hired, as he had no ID, NDO decided to venture into the street life and started gang banging. In 2006, he was arrested again and sentenced to prison, serving time until 21 September 2010.

After being released from prison, he decided to change his life. He started to focus on body fitness. On 21 July 2012, NDO competed in his first bodybuilding competition after being recommended by an elderly stranger who noticed his physique. He won the competition and realized he could make a career out of bodybuilding.

Bodybuilding

NDO decided to train hard every day to become a pro bodybuilder. In addition to body fitness, he had to sustain himself by working multiple jobs. As a result of his training regime and efforts to give back to society through training, Robert was nicknamed "No Days Off" or NDO Champ by the youths of New Jersey.

Content creation

NDO Champ is popular on both YouTube and Instagram, where he commands a huge following. He began his YouTube channel on 5 March 2018 and regularly uploads various training routines. He also publishes his vlogs busting trainees eating junk food which is not part of his diet routine.

What is NDO Champs' net worth?

Robert Wilmote poses for photos in the South Beach section of Miami on 31 January 2020 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Timothy A. Clary

Source: Getty Images

According to Fresh Net Worth, the weightlifter has an alleged net worth of $700,000. His sources of income include social media and the streaming platform YouTube.

Frequently asked questions

Who is NDO Champ? He is a Liberian-born fitness coach and instructor from the United States. How much does NDO Champ weigh? The athlete weighs 104 kilograms or 230 pounds. How tall is NDO Champ? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 172 centimetres tall. What is NDO Champs' age? The star was born in 1984, making him 38 years old in 2022. What is NDO Champs' real name? His real name is Robert Wilmote. What does NDO stand for? His nickname is an abbreviation for "No Days Off".

NDO Champ is a popular name in the bodybuilding and weightlifting niche. He has defied all odds to become the man he currently is today. In addition, he has also dedicated his life to helping youth to fight the problem of drug addiction.

Yen.com.gh recently covered an interesting article about the Egyptian bodybuilder Mamdouh Elssbiay (Big Ramy). He is the reigning champion of the Mr Olympia bodybuilding championship, having scoped the top prize in 2020 and 2021.

Apart from Mamdouh Elssbiay's professional career, what else do you know about the star? Find out unknown facts about the IFBB professional bodybuilder, including his age, net worth and ethnicity.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh