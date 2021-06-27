François-Henri Pinault: 10 fascinating facts about Salma Hayek's husband

François-Henri Pinault is a highly acclaimed French entrepreneur and one of the most successful businessmen. He is the current CEO and chairman of Kering Company. He took over the position of chairman in 2003 and Chief Executive Officer in 2005. He is the man behind some of the biggest luxury brands in the world.

Francois-Henri Pinault attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Pinault was initially famous in the business and entrepreneurial sectors. However, this changed after the end of his first union, as it gave him recognition in the entertainment sector. He is best known for being the husband to Salma Hayek and the baby daddy to Linda Evangelista.

10 fascinating facts about François-Henri Pinault

You may know François-Henri Pinault as the husband of the Mexican and American actress, Salma Hayek. However, there are certain facts about his life which you probably do not know. These include:

1. He is the CEO and chairman of French luxury group Kering

François Pinault François-Henri Pinault is the Chief Executive Officer and the chairman of a luxury fashion group known as Kering Company. The fashion group is home to some highly reputable brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga.

During his years of service, he has received several awards for his excellence. They include:

2006 - Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur

2016 - Vanity Fair Hall of Fame

2018 - #8 Businessperson of the Year by Fortune

2019 - Among the "30 best CEO of the world" according to Barron's

2019 - 3rd of the "100 best CEOs worldwide" according to Harvard Business Review

2020 - Fiorino d'Oro, the highest award of the city of Florence

2. He comes from a wealthy family

Pinault's father, who goes by the name, Francois is ranked highly on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Before his son took office, he served as the CEO of Kering when it was recognized as Pinault Printemps Redoute, PPR. His family also owns:

Le Point Magazine

Magazine A part of Le Mode French newspaper

French newspaper TF-1 French TV network

3. Salma Hayek's husband is a well-educated man

After his elementary and high school studies, Pinault enrolled at the HEC School of Management, where he graduated in 1985. While at the university, he was the co-founder of the CRM Software Computing Company. After college, he worked as an intern at Hewlett-Packard in Paris as a database software developer.

4. He has a daughter called Valentina Paloma with Salma Havek

Actress Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault arrive at the LACMA 2015 Art+Film Gala Honoring James Turrell And Alejandro G Inarritu. Photo by Axelle

At the moment, the billionaire is married to Salma Hayek Pinault. She is a Mexican and American . Initially, she started her career in Mexico, where she starred in telenovelas like Teresa and El Callejon de Los Milagros. Later, she moved to Hollywood, where she starred in Desperado, From Dusk till Dawn, Dogma, and Wild Wild West.

Francois and his wife, Salma Hayek, have been blessed with one lovely daughter. The couple welcomed the beautiful baby girl, Valentina Paloma, on 21st September 2007. She is 13 years old as of 2021.

5. He has three other kids from his previous relationships

Henri is a father to three children from his previous relationships. François-Henri Pinault's children are Francois (son) and Mathilde (daughter) from his marriage to his first wife, Dorothee Lepere, between 1996 and 2004. His son was born in 1998, while his daughter was born in 2001.

His third child goes by the name Augustin James Evangelista. He was born in October 2006, making him 14 years old as of 2021. Augustin was born from the relationship between Francois and supermodel Linda Evangelista. The duo dated from September 2005 to January 2006.

6. He had two wedding ceremonies

Francois and his wife Salma had two weddings. First, they tied the knot on 14th February 2009 at a courthouse in Paris. The union took place during Valentine's Day, making it both memorable and super romantic.

Later, they held their second wedding ceremony in April 2009 in Venice, Italy. The second wedding happened in the presence of their celebrity friends and family members. In 2018, he surprised his wife with a vow renewal during one of their holiday trips.

The CEO tricked his wife that the two were doing a usual couple's spa day during their getaway in Bora Bora. She shared the good news through a photo of the two with the following caption.

The summer is coming to an end, and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal—it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding, but I was told I was going to the spa!

7. Pinault loves giving back to the society

Salma Hayek's husband loves giving back to the community through various charitable acts. For instance, in April 2009, after the devastating fire that ruined Notre Dame Cathedral's historical landmark, he pledged a whopping $113 million to aid in the reconstruction.

In 2008, he established a charitable organization known as the Kering Foundation. Its main aim was to defend women's rights and advocate for victims who have suffered from sexual and domestic violence in various parts of the world.

8. He was once sued for child support

French luxury group Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault attends the presentation of the group's 2018 results at Kering's headquarters. Photo: ERIC PIERMONT

Source: Getty Images

In 2011, the billionaire was all over the headlines for all the wrong reasons. He was sued by his former lover and mother of his child, Linda Evangelista. Linda accused him of not paying a single cent for his son's upbringing.

During the court hearing, the attorney quickly compared Linda's son lifestyle with that of his daughter, Valentina. The court ruled in favour of Linda Evangelista and his son. Francois was ordered to pay $46,000 per month for child support.

9. He is a billionaire

How much is Salma Hayek's husband worth? François-Henri Pinault net worth is estimated to be around $7 billion as of 2021. How did Pinault make his money? He made such a massive sum of money from his career and family business. He took over the Kering Company from his father in 2003.

10. Pinault is five years older than his wife

How old is the billionaire? François-Henri Pinault's age is 59 years as of 2021. He was born on 28th May 1962 in Rennes, France. His current wife, Salma Hayek Pinault, was born on 2nd September 1966 making her 54 years old. She is five years younger than him.

After the duo tied the knot, Salma Hayek was showered with lots of criticism for marrying the billionaire. She was accused of marrying him for his money. She shut down the haters with the following:

You know the thing is that in pictures, you cannot begin to guess the magic in him. He is made me become a much better person and grow in such a good, healthy way.

François-Henri Pinault has had a successful career both as an employee and businessman. He also loves to give back to society through various charitable acts.

