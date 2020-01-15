Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a retired American professional boxer and boxing promoter. He won fifteen major world championships in weight classes spanning from super featherweight to light-middleweight during his career and retired undefeated. Aside from his profession and business ventures, he is also a proud father of five children. With this in mind, learn about Yaya Mayweather, the second born among Floyd Mayweather's children.

Yaya attends his father's 42nd Birthday Party at The Reserve on February 23, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Unique Nicole

Source: Getty Images

Who is Yaya Mayweather? She is the daughter of The Money Team (TMT) founder Floyd Mayweather and Melissa Brim, an American actress. Yaya is well-known for holding grandiose birthday parties and obtaining costly gifts from her father.

Profile summary

Full name: Iyanna Mayweather

Iyanna Mayweather Nickname: Yaya Mayweather

Yaya Mayweather Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: May 20 2000

May 20 2000 Age: 21 years (as of 2022)

21 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A

Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African American

African American Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'2"

5'2" Height in centimetres: 157

157 Weight in pounds: 149

149 Weight in kilograms: 52

52 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Mellisa Rene Brim

Mellisa Rene Brim Father: Floyd Mayweather Jr

Floyd Mayweather Jr Siblings: Four

Four Relationship status: Single

Single Ex-Boyfriend: NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy Children: One (Kentell Gaulden jr.)

One (Kentell Gaulden jr.) Profession: Singer and Social media influencer

Singer and Social media influencer Net worth: $1 million to $5 million

Yaya Mayweather's early life

Iyanna Mayweather was born on May 20 2000, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A. She is the second born among five siblings, namely Koraun, Zion, Jirah, and Devion Cromwell.

What age is Yaya Mayweather?

Yaya Mayweather's age is 21 years old as of 2022, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. She will be 22 on May 20 2022.

Did Yaya Mayweather graduate high school?

Yes. Floyd Mayweather's daughter graduated from high school at 15 and returned three years later to receive her diploma certificate at 18. However, little is known about the school she attended.

Who is Yaya Mayweather's mother?

Iyanna (L) and Melissa Brim arrive at Christian Casey Combs' 16th birthday party at 1OAK on April 4, 2014, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Chelsea Lauren

Source: Getty Images

Iyanna's mother is known as Melissia Brim. She is a successful American businesswoman and media personality. However, she is best recognized as Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s on-again, off-again lover.

What is Yaya Mayweather's net worth?

According to Distractfy, her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. Her primary source of income is music and being a socialite. She has also acted as a Fashion Nova brand ambassador.

What happened to NBA YoungBoy and Yaya?

In 2018, Iyanna Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy began dating. In 2020, she revealed her pregnancy, and their son was delivered later that year. However, sadly, their romance ended, and it's been complicated ever since.

So who is Yaya's baby daddy? Rapper NBA YoungBoy. The rapper, whose actual name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, has had a long and successful career. However, despite his accomplishments, his career has been marred by a string of legal difficulties dating back to 2016.

He was released from jail on a $1.5 million bond on October 26, 2021, after serving 7 months, and was ordered to pre-trial house arrest in Utah.

In an unreleased track Carry On, YoungBoy talks about his rocky relationship with his baby mama in which he claims that Iyanna won't let him see their son.

Who is Yaya Mayweather's baby?

The child's name is Kentrell Gaulden Jr. He was born in January 2021 and is one year old as of 2022.

Yaya Mayweather's fight scandal

Yaya attends his father's 43rd Birthday Celebration at Sunset Eden on February 21, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Cassidy Sparrow

Source: Getty Images

Who did Yaya Mayweather stab? Lapattra Lashai. On April 3, 2020, Iyanna got into a physical altercation with Lapattra Lashai, NBA Youngboy's baby mama, at YB's house. The fight led to Lapattra getting stabbed twice by Iyanna.

Iyanna was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after the incident. Currently, Floyd Mayweather's daughter faces prison for the aggravated assault charge and is awaiting trial.

Yaya Mayweather has become a well-known celebrity due to her famous father. She has recently made headlines, but for the wrong reasons. Iyanna has been involved in several controversies, ranging from relationship drama to the possibility of jail time for aggravated assault.

