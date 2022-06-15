Many celebrities in Ghana, especially those in the music and film scenes, identify themselves with a specific theme. It could be a signature move like showing off their affluence on social media or making controversial statements too frequently to ensure their names remain in the tabloids. Yaa Jackson is no exception. She has created a niche for herself as the bad girl of Kumawood. Her clothing choice and the lyrics have made her one of the most sought-after celebrities in Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Singer Yaa Jackson. Photo: @sankpofaradio (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Yaa Jackson is a Ghanaian actress, singer, social media influencer, and businesswoman. She is the musician behind many hit songs, including Ehw3 Papa, Under Ocean, Slay Queens, Tear Rubber, and Blow Man.

She has appeared in many films, including Last Warning, After My Death, My Father Is A Snake, Twin Devil, and Destiny Child. She has substantial experience in the entertainment industry in Ghana because she joined it while young, and her father is an award-winning film producer and director.

Yaa Jackson’s profile summary

Full name Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson Nickname Yaa Jackson Gender Female Date of birth 18 October 2000 Yaa Jackson's age 21 years (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Kumasi, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Lydia Konadu Bentum Father Jackson K Bentum Siblings Reagan Akwasi, Kwaku Nyame Marital status Single School Saleem Educational Complex, Presbyterian Girls High School Profession Actress, singer, influencer, businesswoman Instagram @yaajackson4 Facebook @Yaa Jackson Twitter @yaajackson4 YouTube Official Yaa Jackson

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Early life

The singer was born Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson on 18 October 2000 (age 21 as of 2022) in Kumasi, Ghana. She is the daughter of Lydia Konadu Bentum (mother) and Jackson K Bentum (father). Furthermore, she has two siblings, Reagan Akwasi Jackson and Kwaku Nyame Jackson, making her the only daughter in her family.

Yaa Jackson’s father, Bentum, is an award-winning film producer, director, and scriptwriter. His two sons, Reagan Akwasi and Kwaku Nyame, are also actors, and he introduced them to the industry while they were young.

Yaa and her siblings grew up in Kumasi, Ghana. She attended Saleem Educational Complex in Kumasi, Ghana. She then went for her high school education at the Presbyterian Girls High School.

When she was two years old, her father introduced her to acting, becoming the youngest actress in Ghana. After finishing her high school education in 2019, Yaa ventured into the entertainment industry full-time.

Career

Yaa comes from a family of artists. She started acting when she was two. Her father introduced her to the acting scene in a film titled Okukuseku. When she turned nine, her father featured her in a movie he directed titled After My Death.

She has starred in many films and released many songs since graduating high school. In 2019, she released her first song titled Tear Rubber. Some of Yaa Jackson’s songs include:

Under The Ocean

Squeeze Me Tight

Omo Beka

Ghana Kasa

In 2020, Yaa Jackson's Ginger song got uploaded on YouTube. Although it did not get the best reception, it has received over 280k views. Yaa has also appeared in many films over the years. She has starred in films like Twin Devil, My Father is a Snake, Destiny Child, and Nea Yebi Nti.

She is also an entrepreneur. She is the founder and CEO of YJ Men Designer Online Collection and YJ Cosmetics.

Husband and children

Yaa is not married and does not have children. However, she has dated a few men before. She has dated Nba Manuel. The two met in the mid-2010s and dated around 2017. Unfortunately, Jackson ended her relationship with Manuel, accusing him of cheating on her.

It is also alleged that Yaa was dating Derrick Hope Acheampong. Although their photos appeared online together, they never confirmed whether they were in a relationship.

What is Yaa Jackson’s net worth?

She makes her money through her activities as an actress, musician, and social media influencer. Furthermore, she is the founder and CEO of two companies, YJ Men Designer Online Collection and YJ Cosmetics. Her net worth as of 2022 is estimated to be around $400,000.

Accident rumours

In 2020, she was urgently rushed to the hospital after collapsing. Some sources speculated that she was involved in an accident, but that was not the case. Her management, however, later confirmed that she was not feeling well.

Yaa Jackson's fast facts

What is the age of Yaa Jackson? She was born on 18 October 2000, meaning she is 21 years as of June 2022. When did Yaa Jackson complete SHS? She completed her SHS education in 2019 from the Presbyterian Girls High School. What is the name of Yaa Jackson's father? Her father’s name is Jackson K Bentum. Who are Yaa Jackson’s siblings? She has two brothers, Reagan Akwasi and Kwaku Nyame. Are Yaa Jackson’s brothers also actors? Her brothers are actors in the Ghanaian industry. Reagan Akwasi Jackson is an actor and model, and Kwaku Nyame is an actor. What is Yaa Jackson’s net worth? She allegedly has a net worth of $400,000.

Yaa Jackson is a Ghanaian actress, social media influencer, businesswoman, and singer. She is best known for her work on many films and for singing the hit songs Ginger, Slay Queens, and Ehw3 Papa. Furthermore, she is the daughter of award-winning film producer and director Jackson K Bentum and the sister of Reagan and Kwaku, who are also actors.

According to a post published on Yen.com.gh, Kamilla Kowel rose to fame after featuring in the TV series by the name Letterkenny, where she portrayed Bonnie McMurray.

Kamilla Kowel is in a relationship with Luke McCaw who is a hockey player. She has also had a successful career with a net worth of about $600,000. Find out more about her in the write-up.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh