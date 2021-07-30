The 20 coolest infinity pools in the world in 2021 (with prices and photos)

Chic and modern designs with astounding views are the highlights of beautiful infinity pools. From Asia to the Middle East, Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean and the U.S., these pools seamlessly combine their surrounding aesthetics and scenery to create an exceptional experience.

Ciragan Palace Kempinski, Istanbul. Photo: @cpkempinski

Resorts up the ante in terms of luxurious and modern infinity pools amenities. This is possible by either building the largest pool in the world or creating a watery oasis that seamlessly blends in with nature.

20 coolest infinity pools in the world

Are you looking forward to taking a refreshing dip and admire the world around you at stylish hotels and resorts around the globe? If your answer is yes, here are the top 20 coolest infinity pools in the world with their photos and what they cost per night.

1. Belmond Hotel Caruso, Amalfi Coast, Italy - $635 to $1,129

Belmond Hotel Caruso, Amalfi Coast, Italy. Photo: @belmondhotelcaruso

Being part of the luxurious Belmond Hotel chain, the Belmond Hotel Caruso is Italy's most elegant and exclusive hotel. Set up in an eleventh-century palace on a hill overlooking Ravello and the Mediterranean sea, its majestic infinity pool seems to flow directly into the sea below.

The hotel prides itself on providing a quality customer experience. Attendants are always on call to mix you up drinks and also play any song you request. To enjoy all the facilities, you pay between $635 and $1,129 per night.

2. Marina Bay Sands Hotel, Singapore - $299

Marina Bay Sands Hotel, Singapore. Photo: @marinabaysands

Apart from being one of the most iconic hotels in Singapore, Marina Bay Sands Hotel is home to the world's largest rooftop infinity pool. It is set upon a surfboard tower complex hanging 57 stories above ground.

The Marina Bay Sands is also one of the most famous architectural feats in the world. So get to have a five-star service and soak in their 500ft Sands SkyPark infinity pool from where you get an unparalleled view of Singapore city.

3. Shangri-La Hotel at the Shard, London - $583

Shangri-La Hotel at the Shard, London. Photo: @shangrilahotels

The ritzy Shangri-La Hotel is only two minutes away from the London tube station. Located in the Iconic Shard tower, the hotel occupies floors 34 through to the 52-second floor. Apart from having ceiling-to-floor windows that allow you to view London from every room, the Shangri-La is also home to the second-highest infinity pool in Europe.

It is located on the 52nd floor. Swimming here is exhilarating as the floor-to-ceiling windows avail you of a full view of the city as you enjoy yourself. However, it only costs about $583 per night.

4. The Obeiro Udaivilas, India - $275 to $337

The Obeiro Udaivilas, India. Photo: @theoberoiudaivilas

Located in Udaipur, India, the Oberoi Udaivilas Hotel spreads over 50 acres featuring enchanting architecture inspired by the palace of Rajasthan. Despite being an impressive golden stone palace with beautifully manicured gardens, the Obeiro Udaivilas’ focal point is a centrally placed infinity pool surrounded by luxury suites.

The hotels' luxury suites have private swimming pools that connect directly to the main infinity pool. This allows you to plunge privately while enjoying garden views, a private courtyard, five-star luxury, and al fresco dining. However, it costs as low as $275 and more, depending on who and how you book the hotel.

5. Kura Boutique Hotel, Costa Rica - $768

Kura Boutique Hotel, Costa Rica. Photo: @kuracostarica

This adult's only luxury couples and honeymooners paradise is located in a tropical mountain ridge in Costa Rica. The hotel consists of eight one-bedroom villas with ceiling to floor windows to view the tropical vegetation and the ocean.

The hotel also has a sublime nineteen-meter saltwater infinity pool adjacent to a poolside bar and lounge that enables couples to engage their senses. You only spend about $768 to enjoy it per night.

6. Hanging Gardens of Bali, Payangan, Ubud, Bali - $297 to $344

Hanging Gardens of Bali, Payangan, Ubud, Bali. Photo: @hanginggardensofbali

The Hanging Gardens of Bali Hotel is located in the lush rainforest of Bali, Indonesia, in the region overlooking the Ayung River. The hotel consists of multiple thatch-roofed one-bedroom villas with adjacent infinity pools and dining areas.

The villas and adjacent infinity pools are created in a terrace design to allow visitors to have a clear view of the rainforest from whichever villa they occupy. Averagely, it costs between $297 and $344 per night, depending on where and how you book.

7. The Cambrian Hotel, Switzerland - $236 to $272

The Cambrian Hotel, Switzerland. Photo: @thecambrianadelboden

Nestled in the Swiss Alps at the foot of the Tschentenalp, the Cambrian Hotel Adelboden is a prime destination for alpine adventurers. Being six minutes away from the Adelboden Ski gondolas is not the only reason the hotel attracts many tourists.

It also features a two thousand foot spa and a heated outdoor infinity pool with stunning mountain views. If you want to enjoy the luxury it offers, you only part with about $236 to $272.

8. Ciragan Palace Kempinski, Istanbul - $379 to $505

Ciragan Palace Kempinski, Istanbul. Photo: @cpkempinski

Being a part of the renowned luxurious Kempinski chain, you can expect the Ciragan Palace Hotel in Istanbul to be as grand as they come. The hotel is located in a former Ottoman sultan’s residence. It also consists of luxurious rooms with exhilarating views and eleven imperial suites with access to helipads.

However, the central attraction of the luxurious hotel is its indoor pool and a state-of-the-art exhilarating infinity pool that offers outstanding views of the Bosphorus strait. The cost per night is between $379 and $505.

9. Alila Villas, Bali - $500 to $572

Alila Villas, Bali. Photo: @alilavillasuluwatu

Located on top of limestone cliffs overlooking the Indian Ocean, the Alila Villas Hotel is guaranteed to provide you with exhilarating scenery. The hotel avails clients of luxurious and environmentally friendly one-bedroom villas designed in Balinese traditional architecture.

The villas offer you a private terrace, private pool as well as ocean and garden views. However, the main attraction of the scenic hotel is its 300 feet outdoor infinity pool hovering above the Indian Ocean that is breathe taking. It only takes between $500 and $572 to enjoy the luxury per night.

10. Conrad Maldives Hotel, Rangali Island - $353 to $690

Conrad Maldives Hotel, Rangali Island. Photo: @conrad_maldives

The luxurious Conrad Maldives Resort has been voted twice “Best Hotel in the World.” Here, guests can enjoy international cuisines, world classroom service in their three-bedroom secluded villas.

The hotel also boasts a massive 430-meter infinity pool that offers mesmerizing views of the Indian Ocean. This is guaranteed to help guests relax, especially during the sunset, for $353 to $690 per night.

11. Anantara Golden Triangle Resort, Thailand - $184 to $376

Anantara Golden Triangle Resort, Thailand. Photo: @anantara_goldentriangle

The Anantara Golden Triangle Resort is the ultimate destination for those looking for a luxurious jungle adventure. It is located in the lush jungles of northern Thailand overlooking the borders of Laos and Myanmar.

It has an elephant camp complete with world-class hospitality services. Apart from getting breathtaking views of the diverse Thai jungle, enjoy top-class soaking tubs, minibars, a high-end spa, and a massive outdoor infinity pool that offers views of three countries (Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar). With about $184 to $376 per night, you enjoy all the resort offers.

12. Casa Kimball, Dominican Republic, The Caribbean - $30 to $75

Casa Kimball, Dominican Republic, The Caribbean. Photo: @casakimball

The Casa Kimball is a high-end Caribbean destination located on a three-acre 48ft cliff overhanging the Caribbean Sea. The eight-bedroom private villa offers modern amenities, professional staff, and a 47 meter mirrored infinity pool that provides a stunning 360-degree view of the Atlantic Ocean.

Anyone above 12 years pays $75, and between four to 11 years pay $30. Nevertheless, kids below four years are not required to pay.

13. Cavo Tagoo Hotel, Mykonos, Greece - $503 to $1,356

Cavo Tagoo Hotel, Mykonos, Greece. Photo: @cavotagoomykonos

Only a short drive from the Mykonos airport, the Cavo Tagoo Hotel is located on the iconic natural cliff sides of Mykonos. The luxurious hotel offers 1 to 4 bedroom villas, each complete with its private pool.

The hotel also prides itself in having a 37-meter aquarium bar and a magnificent infinity pool. Guests enjoying the infinity pool get to take in awe-inspiring views of the Aegean Sea. The price per night ranges between $503 and $1,356, depending on how and where you are booking and the size of the room you are paying for.

14. Intercontinental Bora Bora Resort, Bora Bora, French Polynesia - $867 to $1,163

Intercontinental Bora Bora Resort, Bora Bora, French Polynesia. Photo: @icfr_polynesia

The Intercontinental Bora Bora Resort is a five-star hotel situated in the beautiful bright blue lagoons of Bora Bora, French Polynesia.

Set on the island of Motu Piti Aau (Islet of Two Hearts), the hotel offers over eighty overwater bungalows, access to a protected lagoon as well as a fantastic infinity pool with spectacular beach views. The price per night ranges between $867 and $1163.

15. Costa Careyes Villa, Mexico - $415

Costa Careyes Villa, Mexico. Photo: @careyes_official

Located in Jalisco, a small but breathtaking town on the western coast of Mexico, the Costa Careyes Villas is a prime destination for anyone looking to enjoy the “Mexican Experience.”

The site includes three to six-bedroom private rental villas complete with majestic infinity pools and 24/7 world-class guest service. The average price per night starts from $415, depending on the type of room you are booking.

16. Hotel Riu Palace Las Americas, Cancun, Mexico - $203

Hotel Riu Palace Las Americas, Cancun, Mexico. Photo: @theriucancun

Located in Cancun, one of Mexico's most popular tourist destinations, the Hotel Riu Palace Las America is an all-inclusive resort open all year round. The hotel avails its guest's elegant rooms, several restaurants, bars, and a nightclub.

It also offers an outdoor pool, a sauna, a poolside bar, and an incredible symmetric infinity pool with fantastic ocean views. The average price per night starts from $203.

17. W Retreat Koh Samui, Thailand - $341 to $675

W Retreat Koh Samui – Thailand. Photo: @wkohsamui

The Koh Samui Hotels are located on a 30-square-mile tropical island in Thailand. The luxurious 5-star resort offers its guests 74 villas, each with its private pool.

Apart from enjoying world-class services and amenities, the resort also provides seafront villas and a huge infinity pool, providing spectacular views of Koh Samui’s own sandy beachfront. The average price per night starts from $341 and maybe as high as $675 or more.

18. Six Senses Yao Noi, Thailand - $500 to $676

Six Senses Yao Noi, Thailand. Photo: @sixsensesyaonoi

The Kho Yao Noi Hotel and Resort is well placed in Phang Nga Bay in Thailand. This location is paramount as it affords guests a view of the spectacular seascapes of the world-renowned bay.

Only 45 minutes from Phuket city, the resort provides guests with a combination of the jungle and beach experience. Each thatched villa in the resort has an infinity pool and is well structured to avail you of unique forest and bay views. The average price per night is from $500 to $676 and above.

19. Sanctuary Swala, Tanzania - $500

Sanctuary Swala, Tanzania. Photo: @sanctuaryretreats

The Swala Safari Camp is situated in the Tarangire National Park in Tanzania. The resort provides a luxurious 5-star hotel and safari experience combo.

The Sanctuary Swala Resort offers twelve pavilions surrounded by acacia trees and an incredible infinity pool from which you can relax and watch wild game pass by. The average price per night starts from $500 and can go as high as $1,040.

20. Hotel Villa Mahal, Turkey - $195 to $260

Hotel Villa Mahal, Turkey. Photo: @hotelvillamahal

The Hotel Villa Mahal is a seasonal resort located on a scenic hillside overlooking the Kalkan bay in the Antalya province of turkey. With luxurious one to three-bedroom villas, breakfast on a roof terrace, and a waterfront restaurant, comes a superb outdoor infinity pool.

The pool offers splendid views of Kalkan bay. These are some of the amenities that make the Hotel Villa Mahal a desirable destination for tourists in the summer. The average price per night may start from $195 and go as high as $260.

Even though infinity pools are a great place to relax, they seem to have no end and cause anxiety. However, for those asking can you fall off an infinity pool? It is impossible as the pools have an edge, although the design gives the illusion that the edge falls off into the abyss. This also answers those asking how infinity pools are created.

