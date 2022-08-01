Has Jennifer Aniston had plastic surgery? The truth revealed

Some celebrities resort to having surgery to enhance their looks for different reasons. In that regard, has Jennifer Aniston had plastic surgery? Jennifer has always been open about her plastic surgery experience, something most celebrities don't.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Jennifer Aniston poses with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Comparing the picture of a young Jennifer Aniston with her older version will reveal several changes in her appearance over the years. For example, on some occasions, she admitted to having had a nose job. Interestingly, having a nose enhancement surgery is not the only plastic surgery she has had.

Profile summary

Full name Jennifer Joana Aniston Nickname Jenny Gender Female Date of birth 11 February 1969 Age 53 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Light blue Hair colour Blond Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in centimetres 164 Height in feet 5’5” Weight in kilograms 53 Weight in pounds 117 Father John Aniston Mother Nancy Dow Marital status Divorced Ex-wives Brad Pitt (2000 - 2005), Justin Theroux (2015 - 2017) Education Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts Profession Actress and film producer Net worth $320 million Instagram @jenniferaniston

Has Jennifer Aniston had plastic surgery?

She has even undergone different surgeries to maintain her beauty and young look. So, how much plastic surgery has Jennifer Aniston had? They are as discussed below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Jennifer Aniston's nose

In the early days of her fame, when she appeared as Rachel in the Friends TV series, Jennifer had a rather big bulbous nose tip. So, she did rhinoplasty and repeated it some years later to enhance the corrected septum.

In an interview with People magazine, she admitted to having gone to fix a deviated septum and revealed how good the procedure made her feel afterwards. In her words:

It’s funny. I had [a deviated septum] fixed - best thing I ever did. I slept like a baby for the first time in years. As far as all the other [rumors], as boring as it sounds, it’s still mine. All of it. Still mine.

Honoree Aniston accepts the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award onstage at The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston's botox

Jenny has remained almost the same way since her late twenties. Even in her early fifties, one can easily presume that she is in her thirties, making people wonder if she had had botox surgeries.

This could be seen in her smile devoid of wrinkles and a supple forehead and raised eyebrows. This means that she could have had fillers to help her ageing face and maintain a look similar to her youthful appearance.

Jennifer Aniston preparing for The 72nd Annual Emmy Awards. Photo: ABC

Source: Getty Images

In a 2014 interview, she subtly decried the pressure and competition in Hollywood to remain ageless and look beautiful to remain relevant in the industry.

Later, she confirmed that she had learnt from the mistakes of others and is poised to be the best version of herself. She mentioned that she would not have a backside implant and fillers.

However, times have changed, and the years are passing by with old age knocking on the door. One cannot dismiss that Jennifer Aniston's fillers could not be extended to other parts of her body if she wishes, especially considering her stunning beauty even at her current age.

Times have changed, and the years are passing by with old age knocking on the door. One cannot dismiss the fact that Jennifer Aniston's fillers could not be extended to other parts of her body if she wishes, especially considering her stunning beauty even at her current age.

Has Jennifer Aniston had plastic surgery? She has undergone a few plastic surgeries to enhance and maintain a striking appearance. She has confirmed it and has also been open about the procedures in different interviews.

Yen.com.gh also shared Kamilla Kowal's story. The Canadian actress and model became famous following her excellent performance as Bonnie McMurray in Letterkenny, a comedy TV series.

Kamilla Kowal's acting career started at a tender age. She studied at Charm Plus Modeling School. After being trained as a model, she worked for brands such as Darling Clothes. Check out the post to find out more about her.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh