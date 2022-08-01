Has Jennifer Aniston had plastic surgery? The truth revealed
Some celebrities resort to having surgery to enhance their looks for different reasons. In that regard, has Jennifer Aniston had plastic surgery? Jennifer has always been open about her plastic surgery experience, something most celebrities don't.
Comparing the picture of a young Jennifer Aniston with her older version will reveal several changes in her appearance over the years. For example, on some occasions, she admitted to having had a nose job. Interestingly, having a nose enhancement surgery is not the only plastic surgery she has had.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Jennifer Joana Aniston
|Nickname
|Jenny
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|11 February 1969
|Age
|53 years old (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Eye colour
|Light blue
|Hair colour
|Blond
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in centimetres
|164
|Height in feet
|5’5”
|Weight in kilograms
|53
|Weight in pounds
|117
|Father
|John Aniston
|Mother
|Nancy Dow
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-wives
|Brad Pitt (2000 - 2005), Justin Theroux (2015 - 2017)
|Education
|Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts
|Profession
|Actress and film producer
|Net worth
|$320 million
|@jenniferaniston
Has Jennifer Aniston had plastic surgery?
She has even undergone different surgeries to maintain her beauty and young look. So, how much plastic surgery has Jennifer Aniston had? They are as discussed below:
Jennifer Aniston's nose
In the early days of her fame, when she appeared as Rachel in the Friends TV series, Jennifer had a rather big bulbous nose tip. So, she did rhinoplasty and repeated it some years later to enhance the corrected septum.
In an interview with People magazine, she admitted to having gone to fix a deviated septum and revealed how good the procedure made her feel afterwards. In her words:
It’s funny. I had [a deviated septum] fixed - best thing I ever did. I slept like a baby for the first time in years. As far as all the other [rumors], as boring as it sounds, it’s still mine. All of it. Still mine.
Jennifer Aniston's botox
Jenny has remained almost the same way since her late twenties. Even in her early fifties, one can easily presume that she is in her thirties, making people wonder if she had had botox surgeries.
This could be seen in her smile devoid of wrinkles and a supple forehead and raised eyebrows. This means that she could have had fillers to help her ageing face and maintain a look similar to her youthful appearance.
In a 2014 interview, she subtly decried the pressure and competition in Hollywood to remain ageless and look beautiful to remain relevant in the industry.
Later, she confirmed that she had learnt from the mistakes of others and is poised to be the best version of herself. She mentioned that she would not have a backside implant and fillers.
However, times have changed, and the years are passing by with old age knocking on the door. One cannot dismiss that Jennifer Aniston's fillers could not be extended to other parts of her body if she wishes, especially considering her stunning beauty even at her current age.
Has Jennifer Aniston had plastic surgery? She has undergone a few plastic surgeries to enhance and maintain a striking appearance. She has confirmed it and has also been open about the procedures in different interviews.
