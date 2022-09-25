Who is Ekow Smith Asante? Everything you need to know about the Ghallywood actor

The Ghanaian film industry has experienced tremendous growth over the last few decades. Its talented actors and actresses have seen the industry gain millions of fans and followers in Ghana and across the country. Ekow Smith Asante is one of the talented entertainers making waves in this industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian actor Ekow Smith Asante smiling for the camera. Photo: @ecowsmith_asante on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Ekow Smith Asante is among the most familiar faces and names in the Ghanaian entertainment industry. He is a renowned Ghanaian actor, television personality, production designer, director, producer, entrepreneur, consultant and philanthropist.

Ekow Smith Asante’s profile summary

Full name Ekow Smith Asante Nickname Ekow Smith Gender Male Date of birth 15 April 1973 Age 49 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Takoradi, Western Region of Ghana Current residence Legion, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 196 Weight in kilograms 89 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Siblings 3 Relationship status Married Partner Nittina Sowah University University of Ghana Profession Actor, TV personality, production designer, director, producer, entrepreneur, consultant, philanthropist Net worth $4.2 million

Ekow Smith Asante's biography

Ekow Smith Asante was born on 15 April 1973 in Takoradi, Western Region of Ghana. How old is Ekow Smith Asante? Ekow Smith Asante's age is 49 as of 2022. The actor was born into a family of four children.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The actor completed his primary and secondary school education in Takoradi, Ghana. After completion, he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate and West African Senior School Certificate, respectively.

Later after his high school education, Ekow joined the University of Ghana, where he earned his National Diploma and Bachelor's Degree in Theatre Arts. In addition, he boasts an array of educational qualifications, including:

1994 – Teachers Certificate from Presbyterian Training College.

1995 – Acting on Stage from Freelance Drama Group

1997 – Stage managers course from Ghana union of theatre societies. Theatre institution.

2002 – Diploma, Theatre Arts from the University of Ghana

2005 – Event management from Ghana Institute of Journalism. Tertiary institution

2005 – National service in the production department from the National film and television institute

2008 – Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre management from the University of Ghana

2012 – Roleplaying and script reading and rehearsals importance from Film Africa Studios

2013 – Masters of Arts, communication studies from the University of Ghana

Career

The history of Ekow Smith Asante shows that he joined Ghallywood, the Ghanaian movie industry, after completing his university education. He began by auditioning for different movies and making a few television series appearances.

He rose to fame in 2008 when he appeared in the Ghana blockbuster movie Passion of the Soul. The film not only propelled him to the limelight but also gave him a chance to act alongside famous actors and actresses.

Apart from appearing in Ghanaian movies, he has acted in various Nigerian movies. Some of the talented Nollywood actors and actresses he has starred alongside include Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Genevieve Nnaji, Jim Iyke, Mercy Johnson, Ini Edo, Ramsey Noah, Pete Edochie etc.

Ghanaian actor Ekow Smith Asante has appeared in over 75 stage performances and more than 50 movies. Some of his films and TV shows include:

2006 – Mummy’s Daughter parts 1 and 2 as Smith Asante

as Smith Asante 2006 – Darkness of Sorrow parts 1 and 2 as Ken

as Ken 2007 – Royal Battle part 1 and 2 as Ekow

as Ekow 2008 – Scorned

2008 – Wicked Intentions parts 1 and 2 as Chris

as Chris 2008 – True Colours parts 1 and 2 as Derrick

as Derrick 2008 – Sleepwalker Part 1 and 2 as Stone

as Stone 2008 – Perfect Temptation as Chamberline

as Chamberline 2008 – Passion of the Soul parts 1 to 4 as Jerry

as Jerry 2008 – Church on Fire parts 1 and 2 as Ekow

as Ekow 2009 – The End of Sleepwalker parts 1 and 2 as Stone

as Stone 2009 – Sin of the Soul

2009 – Desperate Measure as Lee

2010 – Open Scandal as Leslie

as Leslie 2011 – Who Owns da City

2011 – Sacred Lies parts 1 to 4 as Uche

as Uche 2020 – Dem Times as PAA

as PAA 2021 – Save Rosemary: The Trinity as Dr Sisk

as Dr Sisk 2021 – Smashed as Malik’s Dad

as Malik’s Dad 2022 – Red Carpet

2022 – Unseen Truth as Pastor Hammond

as Pastor Hammond 2022 – Forced as Coleman Otim

as Coleman Otim 2022 – Small Hours as Uncle Reginald

Who is Ekow Smith Asante's wife?

His wife is Nittina Sowah. They started dating in 2011, and after four years of being together, they exchanged their wedding vows in August 2015. The wedding ceremony occurred at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Holy Ghost Temple, Frafraha, in Accra, Ghana.

Top Ghanaian and Nigerian actors, actresses, and other celebrities attended the ceremony. As of 2022, the duo has been blessed with children. However, the couple has not offered any information about their names, ages and current whereabouts.

How much is Ekow Smith Asante's net worth?

The talented Ghanaian actor has an alleged net worth of $4.2 million as of 2022. He is one of the richest actors in Ghallywood. He has accumulated his wealth from different ventures, acting being his primary income source.

Ekow Smith Asante’s fast facts

Who is Ekow Smith Asante? He is a Ghanaian actor, television personality, production designer, director, producer, entrepreneur, consultant and philanthropist. How old is Ekow Smith Asante? Ekow Smith Asante's age is 49 years old as of 2022. He was born on 15th April 1973 in Takoradi, Western Region of Ghana. What is Ekow Smith Asante famous for? He is renowned for his appearance in various movies and TV shows, such as Is Ekow Smith Asante married? Yes, he is married to Nittina Sowah. The duo dated for four years before marrying in August 2015. Does Ekow Smith Asante have any children? Yes, as of 2022, he has been blessed with kids but has not offered any information about them. How tall is Ekow Smith Asante? The actor is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 89 kg. How much is Ekow Smith Asante worth? He has an alleged net worth of $4.2 million.

Ekow Smith Asante has won the hearts of thousands of Ghallywood and Nollywood film lovers thanks to his charming personality and unmatched acting skills. He has been in the industry for several decades and has never ceased to be the best. He is an inspiration and role model to many.

Yen.com.gh shared an article about Aaron Adatsi. The personality is a renowned model, actor, and influencer. He is popular by the name Cyril, a role he featured in YOLO.

Adatsi has many followers on her social media platforms. He was assumed to be dating a popular actress, Queenstar Anafi, with whom he portrayed great chemistry on screen. He has not come out to clear the air about it.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh