Who is Missy Rothstein? Age, marriage, movies and TV shows, latest updates

Missy Rothstein a famous icon in America. She is a multi-talented lady who has gone beyond her limits to make a name. Besides her inspirational career, Missy’s relationship and marriage to Bum Margera, a renowned professional skateboarder, made her more famous.

Missy Rothstein is a well-known American actress, photographer, reality TV star and model. Missy is popular for her outstanding appearances in Haggard (2003), Bam’s Unholy Union (2007) and Minghags (2009). Moreover, the actress has gained tremendous breakthroughs in her career in every role she undertakes.

Full name Melissa Rothstein Nickname Missy Gender Female Date of birth June 3, 1980 Age 42 years old (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Springfield, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-76-86 Shoe size 7 (UK) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Marian Rothstein Marital status Divorced Ex-partner Brandon (Bam) Margera School West Chester East High School College/University Penn State University Profession Actress, photographer, reality TV star, model Net worth $1 million Instagram @mellissa.rothstein

Early life

Rothstein is a 42-year-old American lady born on 3 June 1980, in Springfield, Pennsylvania, United States of America. The actress spent most of her childhood living in her home area under the care of her mother, Maria Rothstein.

Rothstein attended a local school for her early years before joining West Chester East High School. Being a bright student, Missy secured a place to further her studies at Penn State University, where she pursued her degree in communication.

Career

Although she studied communications at the university, she has been passionate about modelling from an early age. However, her initial gigs were in acting. The actress appeared in Haggard (2003). Haggard was Bum Margera’s romantic comedy movie, where Missy appeared alongside famous actors such as Ryan Dunn and Brandon DiCamillo. She played Beth in the film.

In 2007, Rothstein took an outstanding role in the reality series Bam’s Unholy Union. The appearance alongside Margera brought the young actress then into the limelight. In addition, the role opened more avenues for her to appear in other films and movies. Missy’s last TV appearance was in a documentary titled Bam Margera: Serious as Dog Dirt, which aired in 2010.

Missy Rothstein’s movies and TV shows appearances include:

Viva La Bam (2005)

(2005) Bam Margera Presents (2008)

(2008) CKY-Roller Rager’s music video (2009)

As a model, Missy was first approached by Playboy for poses alongside Margera.

Missy Rothstein and Bam Margera's relationship

Missy Rothstein met Brandon (Bam) Margera in high school. After high school, they met again in acting in the mid-2000s. Margera played a considerable role in helping her to start up her acting career by organising gigs. While acting, the two started dating. On 3 February 2007, the lovers walked down the aisle at Loews Hotel in Philadelphia’s downtown.

On their wedding day, Missy Rothstein and Bam Margera got tattooed at the X-Treme Ink Tatoo Parlour in West Chester. The tattoos were meant to celebrate their union. However, the marriage between them was not all smooth.

Bam got into alcohol abuse which brought mishaps in their relationship. He also got into extramarital affairs with other women, which greatly affected his marriage. The couple underwent counselling sessions and, later, a peaceful divorce in 2012.

After the divorce, she went away from the public eye. On the contrary, Bam immediately got into a relationship with Nicole Boyz. Bam and Nicole got married less than a year after divorcing Missy. They are blessed with a son, Phoenix.

Missy's net worth

The personality has made her wealth through her showbiz endeavours. As a result, she has accumulated a decent wealth of $1 million as of 2022. However, there is no official information about the matter.

Missy Rothstein’s fast facts

What is Missy Rothstein’s Instagram page? Her Instagram page is @mellissa.rothstein. What is Missy Rothstein’s net worth? Her alleged net worth is $ 1 million as of 2022. Where is Missy Rothstein now? After divorcing Bam Margera, she went away from the public eye. Who is Bam Margera’s ex-wife? His ex-wife is Missy Rothstein. Where did Bam Margera and Missy Rothstein meet? Bam Margera and Missy Rothstein met in high school at West Chester East High School. Are Bam and Missy still together? Unfortunately, no. Bam and Missy divorced in 2012 after irreconcilable differences. How old is Missy Rothstein? She is 42 years old. She was born on 3 June 1980. Where was Missy Rothstein born? She was born in Springfield, Pennsylvania, United States of America.

Missy Rothstein is Bam Margera’s ex-wife. She is known for her appearances in various movies, TV series, and documentaries. In addition, the multi-talented actress is also a model and a photographer. Rothstein grew up in Springfield, Pennsylvania, United States of America, under the care of her mother, Maria Rothstein.

