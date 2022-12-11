Who is Harper Spade? All you need to know about David Spade's daughter

Who is Harper Spade? She is an American celebrity child famously known for being the only daughter of actress Jillian Grace and actor David Spade. Just like her mother, Harper is passionate about fashion, modelling and entertainment.

Harper Spade’s father, David, is a stand-up comedian, actor, TV personality, and author from the United States. Her mother, Jillian, on the other hand, is an actress, model, and certified personal trainer.

Harper Spade’s profile summary

Full name Harper Spade Gender Female Date of birth 27 October 2008 Age 14 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Washington, Missouri, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 4’4’’ Height in centimetres 132 Weight in pounds 99 Weight in kilograms 45 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Father David Spade Mother Jillian Grace

Harper Spade’s biography

The celebrity kid was born in Washington, Missouri, United States to her parents David Spade and Jillian Grace. Harper is the only child born to her parents. She holds an American nationality and is of white ethnicity.

Who are Harper’s parents?

Harper’s parents met in 2007 and dated for a short period during which Jillian became pregnant. On 26 August 2008, she welcomed their daughter Harper.

Jillian later relocated to St. Louis, Missouri, with her child, but David still sees his daughter regularly and spends quality moments with her. David is said to be residing in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California.

Her dad, David, is a renowned American author, stand-up comedian, actor and television host. He made his professional debut as a stand-up comedian after having dropped out of college. He was featured in the 1987 film Police Academy 4 after being discovered by a talent representative while acting at The Improve in Los Angeles.

Who is the mother of Harper Spade? Her mum is called, Jillian Grace, a famous model, actress, accredited fitness instructor, and yodelling trainee. She started her acting career in 2007 in an Epic Movie as Pirate Wench. She has since been featured in several other films such as The Comebacks (2007) and The House Bunny (2008).

How old is Harper Spade?

Her age is 14 years old as of 2022. She was born on 27 October 2008. Therefore, her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Despite her interest in fashion and modelling, the celebrity kid has yet to establish a career path and is still in school. She is a young child who relies on her parents for survival.

What is Harper Spade’s net worth?

The celebrity kid has no established career and thus no means of income. Nevertheless, she lives a lavish lifestyle as a result of her parent's wealth. Her father’s net worth is estimated to be $70 million.

Her mother, on the other hand, has an alleged net worth of $5 million. She earns her income through her modelling and acting career.

How tall is Harper Spade?

Her height is 4 feet 4 inches or 132 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 99 pounds or 45 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Harper Spade? She is an American celebrity child famously known for being David Spade's daughter. How old is Harper Spade? She is 14 years old as of 2022. She was born on 27 October 2008. Who does David Spade's daughter live with? She’s currently under the care of both parents. However, she is alleged to be currently living with his dad in his Beverly Hills residence in Los Angeles, California. Who did David Spade have a child with? His child’s mother is called Jillian Grace, an American actress and model. Did David Spade ever get married? He has never remarried but has dated a few women since divorcing his ex-wife. How did David Spade meet Jillian Grace? They met at a deli in 2005 and Jillian was engaged in another relationship then. They remained pals and began dating soon after Jillian's failed relationship in late 2007. How old is David Spade's net worth? His net worth is $70 million as of December 2022.

Harper Spade is an American celebrity kid. She is widely recognized for being David Spade's daughter. She, like her parents, has been passionate about the entertainment industry, particularly fashion and modelling.

