Who is Kaylee Stoermer Coleman, Zendaya's sister? All you need to know about her

Kaylee Stoermer Coleman is an American celebrity child. She is best known as Zendeya's half-sister, a well-known American producer, singer and actress. She is also widely recognized for being Kazembe Ajamu Coleman's youngest daughter.

Zendaya (L) and Kaylee Stoermer Coleman attend Michael Jackson Scream Album Halloween Takeover at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on October 24, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Lester Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Kaylee Stoermer's sister, Zendaya, made her professional debut as a backup dancer and child model. She made her acting debut in 2011 in Good Luck Charlie's TV series and has been featured in several other films and TV series, such as Shake It Up (2010-2013) and Dune (2021).

Kaylee Stoermer Coleman's profile summary

Full name Kaylee Stoermer Coleman Gender Male Date of birth 4 October 2003 Age 19 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Oakland, California, USA Current residence Oakland, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’1’’ Height in centimetres 154 Weight in pounds 103 Weight in kilograms 47 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Father Kazembe Ajamu Coleman Mother Claire Stoermer Siblings 5

Who is Kaylee Stoermer Coleman?

Zendaya's sister was born on 4 October 4 2003 in Oakland, California, USA. Kaylee Stoermer Coleman's age is 19 years old as of 2023. Her father is Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, and her stepmother is Claire Stoermer. Kaylee's father is a famous American celebrity. He is of African-American ethnicity and is widely recognized for being his daughter's Zendaya full-time manager and bodyguard.

Zendaya's stepmother Claire Stoermer teaches at Fruitville Elementary School in Oakland, California. In addition, she worked as the residence manager at the California Shakespeare Theater in Orinda.

The celebrity kid grew up alongside her five half-siblings; three half-sisters, Katiannna, Annabella, and Zendaya and two half-brothers, Austin and Julien. Her sister Zendaya is a renowned American singer and .

What are Kaylee Stoermer Coleman's movies?

The celebrity kid is still enrolled in school and is concentrating on her studies now. She has yet to establish a professional career and is financially dependent on her parents.

Kaylee Stoermer Coleman's net worth

Kaylee is still a child and has yet to earn an income. She, however, leads a lavish life thanks to her parent's wealth and her celebrity sister Zendaya. Her sister Zendaya's net worth is estimated to be $20 million. She earns her income through her singing, dancing, producing and acting career.

How tall is Kaylee Stoermer Coleman?

Her height is 5 feet 1 inch or 182 centimetres, and she weighs about 103 pounds or 47 kilograms. In addition, she has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Kaylee Stoermer Coleman? She is an American celebrity child best known for being Zendeya's sister. How old is Kaylee Stoermer Coleman? She is 19 years old as of 2023. She was born on October 4 2003. Is Kaylee Stoermer Coleman's Instagram account active? She is not currently available on Instagram, or she might be running a private version. Does Zendaya have a little sister? She has a younger sister called Kaylee Stoermer Coleman. Does Zendaya have older siblings? She is her parents' only biological daughter and child; however, she has five half-siblings; Katiannna, Annabella, Kaylee, Austin and Julien. Who are Zendaya's biological siblings? She has no biological siblings and is the only biological child born to her parents. Does Zendaya have a younger brother? She has no young brother, but she does have two half-brothers, Austin and Julien.

