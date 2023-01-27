Marcy Wudarski is an occasional producer best known as ex-wife to the late legendary producer and actor James Gandolfini. The celebrity is also the mother of American actor Michael Gandolfini known for his debut film Ocean's 8. So what has James Gandolfini’s first Wife been up to?

Actor James Gandolfini and Wudarski attend the American Museum of the Moving Image Salute to Julia Roberts at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Marcy Wudarski has relatively maintained a private life since her divorce in 2002. She resides with her son in New York, USA. What has she been up to since her divorce?

Marcy Wudarski's profile summary

Full name Marcy Ann Wudarski Age 56 years old (as of 2023) Date of birth 6 February 1967 Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Hudson, Florida, USA Father Edward B Wudarski Mother Mary Ann Wudarski School Bayonet Point Junior High school, Hudson Nationality American Current residence New York, USA Sexual orientation Straight Ex-husband James Gandolfini (deceased 2013) Children Michael Gandolfini Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Height in centimetres 172 Height in feet 6'8" Profession Film producer Net worth in 2023 $1 million

Interesting facts about Marcy Wudarski

Marcy's marriage to Gandolfini may have contributed profoundly to her fame in the entertainment industry. However, although their separation began on a rough path, the duo later settled amicably and maintained a cordial relationship for their son's sake. Here are other interesting facts about her.

1. Her parents are deceased

The personality was born on 6 February 1967 in a military, working-class family. What is Marcy Wudarski's age? She is 56 years old as of the year 2023. Her father, Edward B Wudarski, was a retired army lieutenant. He was also a former comptroller for the Department of the Army in Washington.

Unfortunately, Edward died on 23 March 1986. Years later, her mother, Mary Ann Wudurski, died on 19 October 1998.

2. Marcy worked with James before they started dating

Michael Gandolfini and Wudarski Gandolfini attend "The Drop" New York Premiere at Landmark's Sunshine Cinema on September 8, 2014, in New York City. Photo: Jenny Anderson

Source: Getty Images

James Gandolfini and Marcy Wudarski met in 1995 when the latter was hired as a secretary. James needed all the assistance he could get at the time as his career was growing fast. At that time, James wasn't entirely successful.

After working together for some time, they started dating. The couple later moved in together into James' West Village Apartment. He had bought it in 1996 before appearing on The Sopranos.

3. The celebrity's marriage to James ended in a bitter divorce

Who was James Gandolfini's first wife? Marcy Wudarski. He married her in March 1999 in a low-key wedding. However, since she was pregnant at the time of their marriage, the couple welcomed their son Michael Gandolfini on 10th May 1999, a few months after they tied the knot.

Unfortunately, James' marriage started hitting a rough patch leading to James leaving their house on 1st February 2001 and never returning. In March 2002, James filed for divorce. Unfortunately, James Gandolfini's divorce took an infamous route, and the two went public with wild accusations.

Marcy claimed that James had been in a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre in 1998. The actor later admitted to the drug abuse allegations. He claimed his ex-wife's emotional, temperamental behaviour worsened everything.

The divorce was finalised amicably in 2002 when Marcy got the West Village Apartment worth $2 million. Michael continued to live with his mother at the house.

Who was James Gandolfini married to? After the divorce, he moved on and married Deborah Lin, the mother to his second child Liliane.

Unfortunately, James died on 19th June 2013 from a heart attack while on vacation in Italy. His son discovered his lifeless body in the bathroom of the five-star hotel they were staying at.

4. Her son has established his name in the film industry

Michael Gandolfini (L) and Wudarski (R) attend the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

While growing up, James wanted his son to pursue a career as a director in either sports or the film industry. However, his passion was to become an actor. The 23-year-old has made significant steps following his father's footsteps in acting. His film credits include Down the Shore (2011), The sopranos, Ocean's 8 (2018), Cherry (2021) and The Many Saints of Newark.

5. Marcy was once in the entertainment industry

What is Marcy's profession? She began working and got attached to the film industry. Later, she defined her path in film production and worked on the Wish You Were Here movie.

It is, however, unclear whether she is still active in her film production career. Moreover, there isn't any more information about other latest movies besides Wish You Were Here.

6. The star lives a private life away from the media

Where does Marcy Wudarski live? Since her divorce, she has lived exclusively away from the media. She has kept most details about her life confidential. However, she allegedly lives in New York.

Marcy Wudarski is an American film producer whose marriage to the late James Gandolfini contributed to her fame. She has maintained a private life since her divorce. However, she is a great mother who raised a relatively new actor in the industry, Michael Gandolfini.

Yen.com.gh published an article about Sarkodie's net worth, house, family, hometown, and tribe. The renowned musician has won many awards over time because of his rapping prowess.

Is Sarkodie married? How many children does he have? How rich is the rapper? Find more about this superstar by reading this detailed post.

Source: YEN.com.gh