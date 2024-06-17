Three people have died following a communal clash between Kendeu and Lassia Toulu in the Wa West Region of the Upper West Region

The towns had exchanged gunfire over a disagreement about certain ritual practices in the area

The MP for the area, Peter Lanchene Toobu, has urged calm following the incident

Three people died after communal clashes between residents of Kendeu and Lassia Toulu in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

The feuding factions had engaged in a violent confrontation over a dispute about certain ritual practices.

Security officers have been deployed to the communities to restore calm.

Source: Getty Images

In the heat of the moment, the residents exchanged gunfire, leading to the instant death of two residents and a third one who succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.

Others have also been seriously injured and are receiving treatment in health centres in the area.

Following the incident, several arrests were made, and heavy security was deployed to the area to restore calm and prevent further retaliation.

Meanwhile, investigations are still ongoing on the matter.

While the police have been tight-lipped about the number of people in their custody following the incident, some have been released on bail.

MP for Wa West calls for peace

Peter Lanchene Toobu, the Member of Parliament for Wa West, has urged calm in the area following the incident.

In a June 16, 2024 statement, Lanchene Toobu described the confrontation as regrettable.

He said that if security forces had not intervened in the timely manner they did, the situation would have been much worse.

He called on the opposing factions to try to reach peace and resort to mediation instead of lethal force.

He also condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed for a swift recovery for the injured.

Military and prison officers clash in Bawku

A clash between military personnel and officers of the Ghana Prisons Service in Bawku left three prison officers injured on April 24, 2024.

According to Daily Graphic reports, the incident was sparked by military personnel requesting the release of two people seeking refuge in the prison yard to evade arrest.

The two had reportedly caused a disturbance during the launch of the 40th-anniversary celebration of Bawku Naba at his palace.

They fled to the prison yard along the Bawku main road when military personnel intervened.

Chief sprays acid on subjects

YEN.com.gh reported that the Chief of Achiase in the Bekwai Municipality has been arrested for allegedly spraying acid on subjects.

The incident followed discussions over a boundary demarcation between Achiase and a neighbouring town.

The chief's son, who allegedly supplied the acid, was also arrested by the Ahwiaa Divisional Police Command.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh