Baywatch cast now: Where are the original cast now, and how do they look like?
It has been 31 years since the Baywatch television series first premiered. The action drama series portrays the duties of lifeguards who patrol the American beaches of Los Angeles County, Hawaii, and California, ensuring the safety of the environment and visitors. Because of the cast's professional and personal challenges, many people are curious about what has become of the Baywatch cast now.
Where is the cast of Baywatch now? Some cast members are still in the spotlight, featured in movies, while others have taken up regular jobs and are no longer in the media. A lot has happened in the lives of the actors and actresses, including some sweet successes, legal imbroglios, and drug addiction issues.
Baywatch cast now
Here are some notable Baywatch casts and their life encounters over the years.
1. David Hasselhoff
- Full name: David Michael Hasselhoff
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 17th July 1952
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America
- Nationality: American
David Hasselhoff is one of Baywatch's original casts, having starred as Los Angeles Lifeguard Mitch Buchannon. He has featured in many other reality TV shows and has his show Meet the Hasselhoffs, in collaboration with his daughters. So far, David has had a successful career and boasts of a Guinness world record of Most Watched Man on TV.
2. Pamela Anderson
- Full name: Pamela Denise Anderson
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 1st July 1967
- Place of birth: Ladysmith, British Columbia, Canada
- Nationality: Canadian and American
- Profession: Actress and model
Pamela Anderson rose to prominence after being selected as a Playmate of the Month in February 1990. She appeared in Baywatch from 1992 until 1997 as C. J. Parker. So, who was the hottest Baywatch character? One of the hottest Baywatch characters is unarguably Anderson. She has had a successful acting and modelling career until now. The model has also been married more than five times and divorced.
3. Alexandra Paul
- Full name: Alexandra Elizabeth Paul
- Gender: Female
- Place of birth: New York City, United States of America
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actress, model, writer, and activist
Alexandra Paul was featured in Baywatch as Lt Stephanie Holden from 1992 to 1997. She is a successful actress, having featured in over 100 movies and television shows. The actress is happily married to her sweetheart, Ian Murray. She has remained in the spotlight and has also avoided myriads of controversies.
4. Billy Warlock
- Full name: William Alan Leming
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 26th March 1961
- Place of birth: Gardena, California, United States of America
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actor
Billy Warlock was born William Alan Leming to the Hollywood stuntman D*ck Warlock. He portrayed Eddie Kramer, a lifeguard in Baywatch, from 1989 to 1992 and in the 2003 Baywatch reunion. Billy starred in several other movies until 2011. After that, he has probably gone under the radar and is living a life away from the media space.
5. Gregory Alan Williams
- Full name: Gregory Alan Williams
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 12th June 1956
- Place of birth: Des Moines, Iowa, United States of America
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actor and author
Gregory Williams is best known for his role in Baywatch as the LAPD Officer Garber Ellerbee. Since the end of the action drama series, Williams has kept his acting career alive and has appeared in several other movies and television series. In addition, he is the author of about four notable books.
6. Parker Stevenson
- Full name: Richard Stevenson Parker Jr.
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 4th June 1952
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actor
As he is professionally known, Parker Stevenson started as a photographer before entering the movie industry. He played Craig Pomeroy from the debut of the series until 1999, even though he was absent in between. He is still active in the movie industry, with over 50 screen appearances.
7. Jeremy Jackson
- Full name: Jeremy Dunn Jackson
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 16th October 1980
- Place of birth: New Port Beach, California, United States of America
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actor and singer
Jeremy Jackson played Hobie Buchannon in Baywatch and had more appearances than any other cast except David Hasselhoff. His career has been rocked by controversies, including drug abuse and sexual misdemeanours. Nevertheless, he has managed to keep up with his acting career and has two albums and a few singles to his credit.
8. Erika Eleniak
- Full name: Erika Eleniak
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 29th September 1969
- Place of birth: Glendale, California, United States of America
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actress and model
Eleniak appeared in Baywatch as Shauni McClain from 1989 to 1992. Who was the hottest Baywatch lifeguard? She was among the original hottest lifeguards in the action drama series. She has had a successful career and is still active in the industry. She was involved in a romantic relationship with Baywatch co-star Billy Warlock.
9. Yasmine Bleeth
- Full name: Yasmine Amanda Bleeth
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 14th June 1968
- Place of birth: Ney York City, New York, United States of America
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actress and model
Yasmine Bleeth played Caroline Holden in the Baywatch series from 1993 to 1996 and in 2003. She has been married to Paul Cerrito since August 2002. But then, she suffered from coc*ine addiction and was once arrested for possession of the hard substance and sentenced to probation and community service. To help her with her addiction and recovery, she went into charity work and donated heavily.
Frequently asked questions
- When did Baywatch end? The finale series aired on 14th May 2001, marking the end of a 12-year reign.
- Who played in the new Baywatch movie? The likes of Parker Stevenson and Pamela Anderson were featured in the movie.
Baywatch is a highly rated TV show as an action drama series. Most of the cast are doing well for themselves, while others have left the stage for a quieter career path. Nevertheless, the life and career of the Baywatch cast now remain interesting as the years go by.
