Baywatch cast now: Where are the original cast now, and how do they look like?

It has been 31 years since the Baywatch television series first premiered. The action drama series portrays the duties of lifeguards who patrol the American beaches of Los Angeles County, Hawaii, and California, ensuring the safety of the environment and visitors. Because of the cast's professional and personal challenges, many people are curious about what has become of the Baywatch cast now.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Kelly Rohrbach, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, and Zac Efron on Despierta America set to promote Baywatch at Univision Studios in Miami, Florida. Photo: Gustavo Caballero

Source: Getty Images

Where is the cast of Baywatch now? Some cast members are still in the spotlight, featured in movies, while others have taken up regular jobs and are no longer in the media. A lot has happened in the lives of the actors and actresses, including some sweet successes, legal imbroglios, and drug addiction issues.

Baywatch cast now

Here are some notable Baywatch casts and their life encounters over the years.

1. David Hasselhoff

David Hasselhoff attends Z Network Photocall as part of the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival At The Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, Monaco. Photo: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Full name : David Michael Hasselhoff

: David Michael Hasselhoff Gender: Male

Date of birth: 17th July 1952

17th July 1952 Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America

Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America Nationality: American

David Hasselhoff is one of Baywatch's original casts, having starred as Los Angeles Lifeguard Mitch Buchannon. He has featured in many other reality TV shows and has his show Meet the Hasselhoffs, in collaboration with his daughters. So far, David has had a successful career and boasts of a Guinness world record of Most Watched Man on TV.

2. Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson during the opening night curtain call for her Broadway debut in the hit musical Chicago on Broadway at The Ambassador Theatre. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Pamela Denise Anderson

Pamela Denise Anderson Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 1st July 1967

: 1st July 1967 Place of birth : Ladysmith, British Columbia, Canada

: Ladysmith, British Columbia, Canada Nationality : Canadian and American

: Canadian and American Profession: Actress and model

Pamela Anderson rose to prominence after being selected as a Playmate of the Month in February 1990. She appeared in Baywatch from 1992 until 1997 as C. J. Parker. So, who was the hottest Baywatch character? One of the hottest Baywatch characters is unarguably Anderson. She has had a successful acting and modelling career until now. The model has also been married more than five times and divorced.

3. Alexandra Paul

Actress Alexandra Paul attends the Mercy For Animals Presents Hidden Heroes Gala 2018 at Vibiana in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alexandra Elizabeth Paul

Alexandra Elizabeth Paul Gender : Female

: Female Place of birth: New York City, United States of America

New York City, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Profession: Actress, model, writer, and activist

Alexandra Paul was featured in Baywatch as Lt Stephanie Holden from 1992 to 1997. She is a successful actress, having featured in over 100 movies and television shows. The actress is happily married to her sweetheart, Ian Murray. She has remained in the spotlight and has also avoided myriads of controversies.

4. Billy Warlock

Actor Billy Boyd attends the 2018 Wizard World Comic Con at Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Full name : William Alan Leming

: William Alan Leming Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 26th March 1961

: 26th March 1961 Place of birth: Gardena, California, United States of America

Gardena, California, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Profession: Actor

Billy Warlock was born William Alan Leming to the Hollywood stuntman D*ck Warlock. He portrayed Eddie Kramer, a lifeguard in Baywatch, from 1989 to 1992 and in the 2003 Baywatch reunion. Billy starred in several other movies until 2011. After that, he has probably gone under the radar and is living a life away from the media space.

5. Gregory Alan Williams

Full name: Gregory Alan Williams

Gregory Alan Williams Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 12th June 1956

: 12th June 1956 Place of birth: Des Moines, Iowa, United States of America

Des Moines, Iowa, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Profession: Actor and author

Gregory Williams is best known for his role in Baywatch as the LAPD Officer Garber Ellerbee. Since the end of the action drama series, Williams has kept his acting career alive and has appeared in several other movies and television series. In addition, he is the author of about four notable books.

6. Parker Stevenson

Parker Stevenson attends the 30th anniversary of Baywatch at the Viceroy Hotel in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Richard Stevenson Parker Jr.

: Richard Stevenson Parker Jr. Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 4th June 1952

4th June 1952 Place of birth : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America

: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Profession: Actor

As he is professionally known, Parker Stevenson started as a photographer before entering the movie industry. He played Craig Pomeroy from the debut of the series until 1999, even though he was absent in between. He is still active in the movie industry, with over 50 screen appearances.

7. Jeremy Jackson

Full name: Jeremy Dunn Jackson

Jeremy Dunn Jackson Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 16th October 1980

16th October 1980 Place of birth: New Port Beach, California, United States of America

New Port Beach, California, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Profession: Actor and singer

Jeremy Jackson played Hobie Buchannon in Baywatch and had more appearances than any other cast except David Hasselhoff. His career has been rocked by controversies, including drug abuse and sexual misdemeanours. Nevertheless, he has managed to keep up with his acting career and has two albums and a few singles to his credit.

8. Erika Eleniak

Erika Eleniak attends the 30th Anniversary of Baywatch at the Viceroy Hotel in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Presley Ann

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Erika Eleniak

Erika Eleniak Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 29th September 1969

29th September 1969 Place of birth: Glendale, California, United States of America

Glendale, California, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Profession: Actress and model

Eleniak appeared in Baywatch as Shauni McClain from 1989 to 1992. Who was the hottest Baywatch lifeguard? She was among the original hottest lifeguards in the action drama series. She has had a successful career and is still active in the industry. She was involved in a romantic relationship with Baywatch co-star Billy Warlock.

9. Yasmine Bleeth

Yasmine Bleeth Portrait Session 1997 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Yasmine Amanda Bleeth

Yasmine Amanda Bleeth Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 14th June 1968

: 14th June 1968 Place of birth : Ney York City, New York, United States of America

: Ney York City, New York, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Profession: Actress and model

Yasmine Bleeth played Caroline Holden in the Baywatch series from 1993 to 1996 and in 2003. She has been married to Paul Cerrito since August 2002. But then, she suffered from coc*ine addiction and was once arrested for possession of the hard substance and sentenced to probation and community service. To help her with her addiction and recovery, she went into charity work and donated heavily.

Frequently asked questions

When did Baywatch end? The finale series aired on 14th May 2001, marking the end of a 12-year reign. Who was the hottest Baywatch lifeguard? Eleniak was among the original hottest lifeguards in the action drama series. Where is the cast of Baywatch now? Some cast members are still in the spotlight, featured in movies, while others have taken up regular jobs and are no longer in the media. Who was the hottest Baywatch character? One of the hottest Baywatch characters is unarguably Pamela Anderson. Who was the hottest Baywatch lifeguard? Erika Eleniak was among the original hottest lifeguards in the action drama series. Who played in the new Baywatch movie? The likes of Parker Stevenson and Pamela Anderson were featured in the movie.

Baywatch is a highly rated TV show as an action drama series. Most of the cast are doing well for themselves, while others have left the stage for a quieter career path. Nevertheless, the life and career of the Baywatch cast now remain interesting as the years go by.

Florida has become one of the coolest places of abode for some celebrities. But as published on Yen.com.gh, this could be because of the peace that the state guarantees and government policies affecting security.

So, who are the famous people living in the state? Please find out from the post. Also, please get to know where each of them lives from the post.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh