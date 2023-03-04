A good TV show is widely loved and appreciated. One that has the potential to keep someone glued to their screens. When Shipping Wars debuted in 2012, it brought in the excitement, entertainment and intense curiosity that saw it become one of the most popular shows of the time. When it took a break, fans were left wondering what happened to their favourite casts. In this article, get to see what happened to one of the road warriors, Jessica Samko.

Who is the blonde chick on Shipping Wars? Her name is Jessica Samko. She became a household name primarily for her role on the famous TV show Shipping Wars. She joined the show in episode 3 of season 6 as one of the independent female movers. With only 38 episodes aired, her uncompromising attitude, command, and extraordinary driving skills made her stand out hence becoming one of the unique characters of the show.

Full name Jessica Samko Other names The Road Warrior Gender Female Date of birth 1 June 1982 Age 40 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Amsterdam, New York City, USA Current residence Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexual orientation Straight Height in cm 172 Height in feet 5'6" Weight in kg 60 Weight in pounds 132 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Husband Derek Smith Profession Truck driver, actress

Who is Jessica Samko?

Jessica Samko is an American reality TV star born on 1 June 1982 in Amsterdam, New York. She is famous for her role in Shipping Wars. She gained traction due to her mastery and prowess in a male-dominated field, truck driving. Unknown to most of her fans, Samko is a professional truck driver and is fiery. She displayed women's strength and ability to perform in extreme situations on the show.

Career

Before joining the show, Jessica was just another fiery, adventurous dog lover and girlfriend to her then-truck driver boyfriend, Derek Smith, who later became her husband. Derek inspired her newfound love for trucks. She participated in Overdrive's Most Beautiful contest, an establishment that recognises the beauty of lady truckers.

Samko made it to the finalists, and unknown to her, Derek registered her for the event that would get her recognised by A&E, the makers of Shipping Wars. On 10 June 2014, she made her first appearance on the show and won many hearts over.

She exhibited a character too tough to handle yet thoughtful and charismatic, which saw her become a role model to many women and an admiration to men. As a result, the blonde actress grew and remained solid despite the show's cancellation.

What happened to Jessica from Shipping Wars?

Growing up, Samko dreamed of one day working on a cruise and travelling around the globe. After meeting and falling in love with her boyfriend, she discovered a new way of exploring and actualising her dream. Her adventurous nature led her to become a lady trucker, leading her to her stardom.

Where is Jessica now?

The show has since gone on a break and possible cancellation. So, what is Jessica Samko doing now? After the show wrapped up, Jessica resumed her work as a trucker. According to her, it allows her to see the country, do a job she loves and experience everything with her boyfriend.

FAQs

Who is Jessica Samko? She is a professional truck driver and a reality TV star. She is also a business owner and operates her own transport company, JMS Transport. Why is Samko famous? She is famous for the tough character portrayed in the Shipping Wars reality TV Show. How old is Jessica Samko? The road warrior was born in New York City. She is 40 years old and will turn 41 on 1 June 2023. What did Jessica Samko do before Shipping Wars? She had always been a truck girl. Before becoming a star, she leased her truck through Landstar company but later began her own company named JMS Transport. She also took part in Overdrive's Most Beautiful contest. Who did Jessica Samko marry? She married her long-time boyfriend and fellow truck driver, Derek Smith. Why do Shipping Wars fans love Jessica Samko? She is loved for her tough attitude and dominance in the field. Who are Jesicca Samko's kids? Jessica has kept her family issues private. It is therefore not confirmed if and who her kids are. However, They have adopted three dogs- Butchy, Pudge and Caesar. She also has two pet pugs, Wilson and Oogie, that travel with her during her delivery rounds.

Not all celebrities get to rise in popularity as fast as Jessica Samko did. For her, maybe we can owe it to the fact that she went into a male dominated industry and changed the narrative. She listened to the call of her destiny, followed it and thrived. A perfect representation of, dare to be different.

