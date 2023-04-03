List of Category A schools in Ghana in their respective locations
There are seven Senior High Schools (SHS) categories in Ghana: A, B, C, D, E, F, and G. Categories A, B, C, and D are public or government institutions. Public technical/ vocational institutions fall under Category E, while private Senior High Schools and technical/ vocational institutions fall under Categories F and G, respectively. Category A schools in Ghana boast excellent academic performances, sufficient learning facilities, and a higher student population.
Senior High School is the educational stage that falls between Junior High School (JHS) and college. Junior High is more generalized because students study the same subjects. On the other hand, the Senior High School curriculum consists of core and elective subjects (chosen by the students). Students at this level have extra assignments and projects in preparation for college.
What are the Category A senior high schools in Ghana?
Category A is the highest level of SHS in Ghana. These institutions perform better academically and have accumulated more awards and trophies over the years. Most of them have existed for a long time and are more furnished with infrastructures that aid learning and teaching.
What are the Category A mixed schools in Ghana? These learning institutions allow boys and girls in the same environment. There are several mixed Category A schools in the country.
Currently, there are 55 Category A schools in Ghana. The Senio High Schools are distributed throughout the country, but some regions have more than others. Here is a full list of Category A schools in Ghana.
Category A schools in Greater Accra Region
There are seven Category A Senior High Schools in the Greater Accra Region. Here is a list of these educational institutions and their respective locations.
|Category A schools
|Location in the Greater Accra region
|Accra Girls Senior High
|Accra
|Accra Academy
|Kaneshie, Accra
|St Mary's Senior High
|Korle Gonno, Accra
|Presbyterian Boys Senior High
|Legon, Accra
|Tema Senior High
|Tema, Accra
|Achimota Senior High
|Achimota, Accra
|St Thomas Aquinas Senior High
|Cantonment, Accra
Category A schools in Central Region
In the Central Region, there are six Category A schools. Here is a list of these centres of learning and their respective locations.
|Category A schools
|Location in Central Region
|Wesley Girls Senior High
|Cape Coast
|Mfantsipim School
|Cape Coast
|Holy Child School, Cape coast
|Cape Coast
|Mfantsipim Senior High:
|Cape Coast
|St. Augustine's College
|Cape Coast
|Adisadel College
|Cape Coast
Category A schools in Western Region
In the Western Region, there are five Category A institutions. Here is a list of these learning institutions and their respective locations.
|Category A schools
|Location in Western Region
|Sekondi College
|Sekondi
|Archbishop Porter Girls
|Takoradi
|Ghana Senior High/ Tech (GSTS)
|Takoradi
|St John's Senior High
|Takoradi
|Fijai Senior High
|Takoradi
Category A schools in Eastern Region
There are 9 Category A schools in the Eastern Region of Ghana. Here is a full list of these schools and their respective locations.
|Category A schools
|Location in the Eastern region
|Ofori Panin Senior High School
|Tafo
|Aburi Girls Senior High
|Aburi
|Krobo Girls Senior High School
|Odumasi Krobo
|Pope John Senior High
|Effiduase, Koforidua
|St Peter's Senior High School
|Nkwatia
|Ghana Senior High School
|Effiduase, Koforidua
|Okuapeman Senior High
|Akropong
|St Rose's Senior High
|Akwatia
|Koforidua Senior High/ Tech
|Koforidua
Category A schools in the Northern Region
There are four Category A learning institutions in the Northern Region of Ghana. Below is a list of these institutions and their respective locations.
|Category A schools
|Location in the Western region
|St Charles Senior High
|Tamale
|Tamale Girls Senior High
|Tamale
|Ghana Senior High, Tamale
|Tamale
|Tamale Senior High
|Tamale
Category A schools in Ashanti Region
There are six Category A senior high learning institutions in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. Here is a list of these schools and their respective locations.
|Category A schools
|Location in Ashanti Region
|Prempeh Senior High
|Kumasi
|Kumasi Boys Senior High
|Gyinyase
|Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High
|Tanoso, Kumasi
|St Louis High, Kumasi
|Oduom, Kumasi
|Opoku Ware Senior High
|Santasi, Kumasi
|T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High
|Kumasi
Category A schools in Bono Region
There are six Category A Senior High Schools in the Bono Region of Ghana. Here is a list of these educational centres and their respective locations.
|Category A schools
|Location in Bono region
|Our Lady of Providence Senior High
|Sunyani
|Sunyani Senior High
|Sunyani
|Berekum Presby Senior High
|Berekum
|Notre Dame Girls Senior High
|Sunyani
|St James Sem and Senior High
|Sunyani
|St Ann's Girls Senior High
|Sampa-Buko
Category A schools in Volta Region
There are three Category A Senior High Schools in the Volta Region. Here is a list of these learning institutions and their respective locations.
|Category A schools
|Location in Volta region
|Mawuli School
|Ho
|OLA Girls Senior High
|Ho
|Bishop Herman College
|Kpando
Category A school in Ahafo Region
There are two Category A senior high schools in Ahafo Region. Below is a full list of these schools and their respective locations.
|Category A schools
|Location in Ahafo region
|Serwaa Kesse Girls Senior High
|Duayaw Nkwanta
|OLA Girls Senior High
|Kenyase
Category A School in Upper West Region
There is only one Category A senior high school in the Upper West Region of Ghana. Below is the institution and its location.
|Category A school
|Location in Upper West region
|Lawra Senior High
|Wa
Category A Schools in Upper East Region
There are six Category A schools in the Upper East Region of Ghana. Here is a list of these facilities and their respective locations.
|Category A schools
|Location in Upper East region
|Bolgatanga Senior High
|Navrongo
|Notre Dame Sem/ Snr High
|Navrongo
|St Francis Xavier Senior High
|Jirapa
|Bolga Girls Senior High
|Bolgatanga
|Nandom Senior High
|Nandom
|Navrongo Senior High
|Navrongo
What are the Category A technical schools in Ghana?
Technical facilities in Ghana provide education focused on research and technical training. Students enrolled in these institutes are prepared for careers through a hands-on approach that involves on-the-job training. Here is a full list of Category A technical learning institutions in Ghana.
|Category A technical schools
|Region in Ghana
|Cape Coast Technical Institute
|Central
|Kumasi Technical Institute
|Ashanti
|St. Paul's Technical Institute
|Eastern
|Akwatia Technical Institute
|Eastern
|Nkoranza Technical Institute
|Bono East
|Koforidua Technical Institute
|Eastern
|Asuansi Technical Institute
|Central
|Kpando Technical Institute
|Volta
|Bawku Technical Institute
|Upper East
|Accra Technical Trg Center
|Greater Accra
|Ada Technical Institute
|Greater Accra
|Wa Technical Institute
|Upper West
|Takoradi Technical Institute
|Western
|Tema Technical Institute
|Greater Accra
|Bolga Technical Institute
|Greater Accra
|Kikam Technical Institute
|Western
|Takoradi Technical Institute
|Western
|Anlo Technical Institute
|Volta
Category A schools in Ghana are some of the best-performing Senior High Schools in Ghana. They are widely and evenly distributed nationwide and have the best learning and teaching facilities.
