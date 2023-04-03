List of Category A schools in Ghana in their respective locations

There are seven Senior High Schools (SHS) categories in Ghana: A, B, C, D, E, F, and G. Categories A, B, C, and D are public or government institutions. Public technical/ vocational institutions fall under Category E, while private Senior High Schools and technical/ vocational institutions fall under Categories F and G, respectively. Category A schools in Ghana boast excellent academic performances, sufficient learning facilities, and a higher student population.

Senior High School is the educational stage that falls between Junior High School (JHS) and college. Junior High is more generalized because students study the same subjects. On the other hand, the curriculum consists of core and elective subjects (chosen by the students). Students at this level have extra assignments and projects in preparation for college.

What are the Category A senior high schools in Ghana?

Category A is the highest level of SHS in Ghana. These institutions perform better academically and have accumulated more awards and trophies over the years. Most of them have existed for a long time and are more furnished with infrastructures that aid learning and teaching.

What are the Category A mixed schools in Ghana? These learning institutions allow boys and girls in the same environment. There are several mixed Category A schools in the country.

List of Category A schools in Ghana and their respective locations

Currently, there are 55 Category A schools in Ghana. The Senio High Schools are distributed throughout the country, but some regions have more than others. Here is a full list of Category A schools in Ghana.

Category A schools in Greater Accra Region

There are seven Category A Senior High Schools in the Greater Accra Region. Here is a list of these educational institutions and their respective locations.

Category A schools Location in the Greater Accra region Accra Girls Senior High Accra Accra Academy Kaneshie, Accra St Mary's Senior High Korle Gonno, Accra Presbyterian Boys Senior High Legon, Accra Tema Senior High Tema, Accra Achimota Senior High Achimota, Accra St Thomas Aquinas Senior High Cantonment, Accra

Category A schools in Central Region

In the Central Region, there are six Category A schools. Here is a list of these centres of learning and their respective locations.

Category A schools Location in Central Region Wesley Girls Senior High Cape Coast Mfantsipim School Cape Coast Holy Child School, Cape coast Cape Coast Mfantsipim Senior High: Cape Coast St. Augustine's College Cape Coast Adisadel College Cape Coast

Category A schools in Western Region

In the Western Region, there are five Category A institutions. Here is a list of these learning institutions and their respective locations.

Category A schools Location in Western Region Sekondi College Sekondi Archbishop Porter Girls Takoradi Ghana Senior High/ Tech (GSTS) Takoradi St John's Senior High Takoradi Fijai Senior High Takoradi

Category A schools in Eastern Region

There are 9 Category A schools in the Eastern Region of Ghana. Here is a full list of these schools and their respective locations.

Category A schools Location in the Eastern region Ofori Panin Senior High School Tafo Aburi Girls Senior High Aburi Krobo Girls Senior High School Odumasi Krobo Pope John Senior High Effiduase, Koforidua St Peter's Senior High School Nkwatia Ghana Senior High School Effiduase, Koforidua Okuapeman Senior High Akropong St Rose's Senior High Akwatia Koforidua Senior High/ Tech Koforidua

Category A schools in the Northern Region

There are four Category A learning institutions in the Northern Region of Ghana. Below is a list of these institutions and their respective locations.

Category A schools Location in the Western region St Charles Senior High Tamale Tamale Girls Senior High Tamale Ghana Senior High, Tamale Tamale Tamale Senior High Tamale

Category A schools in Ashanti Region

There are six Category A senior high learning institutions in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. Here is a list of these schools and their respective locations.

Category A schools Location in Ashanti Region Prempeh Senior High Kumasi Kumasi Boys Senior High Gyinyase Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High Tanoso, Kumasi St Louis High, Kumasi Oduom, Kumasi Opoku Ware Senior High Santasi, Kumasi T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High Kumasi

Category A schools in Bono Region

There are six Category A Senior High Schools in the Bono Region of Ghana. Here is a list of these educational centres and their respective locations.

Category A schools Location in Bono region Our Lady of Providence Senior High Sunyani Sunyani Senior High Sunyani Berekum Presby Senior High Berekum Notre Dame Girls Senior High Sunyani St James Sem and Senior High Sunyani St Ann's Girls Senior High Sampa-Buko

Category A schools in Volta Region

There are three Category A Senior High Schools in the Volta Region. Here is a list of these learning institutions and their respective locations.

Category A schools Location in Volta region Mawuli School Ho OLA Girls Senior High Ho Bishop Herman College Kpando

Category A school in Ahafo Region

There are two Category A senior high schools in Ahafo Region. Below is a full list of these schools and their respective locations.

Category A schools Location in Ahafo region Serwaa Kesse Girls Senior High Duayaw Nkwanta OLA Girls Senior High Kenyase

Category A School in Upper West Region

There is only one Category A senior high school in the Upper West Region of Ghana. Below is the institution and its location.

Category A school Location in Upper West region Lawra Senior High Wa

Category A Schools in Upper East Region

There are six Category A schools in the Upper East Region of Ghana. Here is a list of these facilities and their respective locations.

Category A schools Location in Upper East region Bolgatanga Senior High Navrongo Notre Dame Sem/ Snr High Navrongo St Francis Xavier Senior High Jirapa Bolga Girls Senior High Bolgatanga Nandom Senior High Nandom Navrongo Senior High Navrongo

What are the Category A technical schools in Ghana?

Technical facilities in Ghana provide education focused on research and technical training. Students enrolled in these institutes are prepared for careers through a hands-on approach that involves on-the-job training. Here is a full list of Category A technical learning institutions in Ghana.

Category A technical schools Region in Ghana Cape Coast Technical Institute Central Kumasi Technical Institute Ashanti St. Paul's Technical Institute Eastern Akwatia Technical Institute Eastern Nkoranza Technical Institute Bono East Koforidua Technical Institute Eastern Asuansi Technical Institute Central Kpando Technical Institute Volta Bawku Technical Institute Upper East Accra Technical Trg Center Greater Accra Ada Technical Institute Greater Accra Wa Technical Institute Upper West Takoradi Technical Institute Western Tema Technical Institute Greater Accra Bolga Technical Institute Greater Accra Kikam Technical Institute Western Takoradi Technical Institute Western Anlo Technical Institute Volta

Category A schools in Ghana are some of the best-performing Senior High Schools in Ghana. They are widely and evenly distributed nationwide and have the best learning and teaching facilities.

