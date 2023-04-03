List of Category A schools in Ghana in their respective locations

Global site navigation

by  Racheal Murimi

There are seven Senior High Schools (SHS) categories in Ghana: A, B, C, D, E, F, and G. Categories A, B, C, and D are public or government institutions. Public technical/ vocational institutions fall under Category E, while private Senior High Schools and technical/ vocational institutions fall under Categories F and G, respectively. Category A schools in Ghana boast excellent academic performances, sufficient learning facilities, and a higher student population.

Senior High School is the educational stage that falls between Junior High School (JHS) and college. Junior High is more generalized because students study the same subjects. On the other hand, the Senior High School curriculum consists of core and elective subjects (chosen by the students). Students at this level have extra assignments and projects in preparation for college.

What are the Category A senior high schools in Ghana?

Category A is the highest level of SHS in Ghana. These institutions perform better academically and have accumulated more awards and trophies over the years. Most of them have existed for a long time and are more furnished with infrastructures that aid learning and teaching.

What are the Category A mixed schools in Ghana? These learning institutions allow boys and girls in the same environment. There are several mixed Category A schools in the country.

List of Category A schools in Ghana and their respective locations

Currently, there are 55 Category A schools in Ghana. The Senio High Schools are distributed throughout the country, but some regions have more than others. Here is a full list of Category A schools in Ghana.

Category A schools in Greater Accra Region

There are seven Category A Senior High Schools in the Greater Accra Region. Here is a list of these educational institutions and their respective locations.

Category A schoolsLocation in the Greater Accra region
Accra Girls Senior HighAccra
Accra AcademyKaneshie, Accra
St Mary's Senior HighKorle Gonno, Accra
Presbyterian Boys Senior HighLegon, Accra
Tema Senior HighTema, Accra
Achimota Senior High Achimota, Accra
St Thomas Aquinas Senior HighCantonment, Accra

Category A schools in Central Region

In the Central Region, there are six Category A schools. Here is a list of these centres of learning and their respective locations.

Category A schoolsLocation in Central Region
Wesley Girls Senior HighCape Coast
Mfantsipim SchoolCape Coast
Holy Child School, Cape coastCape Coast
Mfantsipim Senior High:Cape Coast
St. Augustine's CollegeCape Coast
Adisadel CollegeCape Coast

Category A schools in Western Region

In the Western Region, there are five Category A institutions. Here is a list of these learning institutions and their respective locations.

Category A schoolsLocation in Western Region
Sekondi CollegeSekondi
Archbishop Porter GirlsTakoradi
Ghana Senior High/ Tech (GSTS)Takoradi
St John's Senior HighTakoradi
Fijai Senior HighTakoradi

Category A schools in Eastern Region

There are 9 Category A schools in the Eastern Region of Ghana. Here is a full list of these schools and their respective locations.

Category A schoolsLocation in the Eastern region
Ofori Panin Senior High SchoolTafo
Aburi Girls Senior HighAburi
Krobo Girls Senior High SchoolOdumasi Krobo
Pope John Senior HighEffiduase, Koforidua
St Peter's Senior High SchoolNkwatia
Ghana Senior High SchoolEffiduase, Koforidua
Okuapeman Senior HighAkropong
St Rose's Senior HighAkwatia
Koforidua Senior High/ TechKoforidua

Category A schools in the Northern Region

There are four Category A learning institutions in the Northern Region of Ghana. Below is a list of these institutions and their respective locations.

Category A schoolsLocation in the Western region
St Charles Senior HighTamale
Tamale Girls Senior HighTamale
Ghana Senior High, TamaleTamale
Tamale Senior HighTamale

Category A schools in Ashanti Region

There are six Category A senior high learning institutions in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. Here is a list of these schools and their respective locations.

Category A schoolsLocation in Ashanti Region
Prempeh Senior HighKumasi
Kumasi Boys Senior HighGyinyase
Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior HighTanoso, Kumasi
St Louis High, KumasiOduom, Kumasi
Opoku Ware Senior HighSantasi, Kumasi
T.I Ahmadiyya Senior HighKumasi

Category A schools in Bono Region

There are six Category A Senior High Schools in the Bono Region of Ghana. Here is a list of these educational centres and their respective locations.

Category A schoolsLocation in Bono region
Our Lady of Providence Senior HighSunyani
Sunyani Senior HighSunyani
Berekum Presby Senior HighBerekum
Notre Dame Girls Senior HighSunyani
St James Sem and Senior HighSunyani
St Ann's Girls Senior HighSampa-Buko

Category A schools in Volta Region

There are three Category A Senior High Schools in the Volta Region. Here is a list of these learning institutions and their respective locations.

Category A schoolsLocation in Volta region
Mawuli SchoolHo
OLA Girls Senior HighHo
Bishop Herman CollegeKpando

Category A school in Ahafo Region

There are two Category A senior high schools in Ahafo Region. Below is a full list of these schools and their respective locations.

Category A schoolsLocation in Ahafo region
Serwaa Kesse Girls Senior HighDuayaw Nkwanta
OLA Girls Senior HighKenyase

Category A School in Upper West Region

There is only one Category A senior high school in the Upper West Region of Ghana. Below is the institution and its location.

Category A schoolLocation in Upper West region
Lawra Senior HighWa

Category A Schools in Upper East Region

There are six Category A schools in the Upper East Region of Ghana. Here is a list of these facilities and their respective locations.

Category A schoolsLocation in Upper East region
Bolgatanga Senior HighNavrongo
Notre Dame Sem/ Snr HighNavrongo
St Francis Xavier Senior HighJirapa
Bolga Girls Senior HighBolgatanga
Nandom Senior HighNandom
Navrongo Senior HighNavrongo

What are the Category A technical schools in Ghana?

Technical facilities in Ghana provide education focused on research and technical training. Students enrolled in these institutes are prepared for careers through a hands-on approach that involves on-the-job training. Here is a full list of Category A technical learning institutions in Ghana.

Category A technical schoolsRegion in Ghana
Cape Coast Technical InstituteCentral
Kumasi Technical InstituteAshanti
St. Paul's Technical InstituteEastern
Akwatia Technical InstituteEastern
Nkoranza Technical InstituteBono East
Koforidua Technical InstituteEastern
Asuansi Technical InstituteCentral
Kpando Technical InstituteVolta
Bawku Technical InstituteUpper East
Accra Technical Trg CenterGreater Accra
Ada Technical InstituteGreater Accra
Wa Technical InstituteUpper West
Takoradi Technical InstituteWestern
Tema Technical InstituteGreater Accra
Bolga Technical InstituteGreater Accra
Kikam Technical InstituteWestern
Takoradi Technical InstituteWestern
Anlo Technical InstituteVolta

Category A schools in Ghana are some of the best-performing Senior High Schools in Ghana. They are widely and evenly distributed nationwide and have the best learning and teaching facilities.

