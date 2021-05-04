What happened to the Hodgetwins? Everything you need to know

The Hodgetwins, also known as the Conservative Twins, are an American stand-up comedy duo that recently branched into conservative political commentary. The pair is made up of Kevin Hodge and Keith Hodge, who are twins. The twins' YouTube channel had amassed a massive following over the years. However, it has seen a significant decline in the number of views recently. As a result, this has led to a lot of speculation about what happened to the Hodgetwins.

Kevin and Keith Hodge. Photo: @hodgetwins

Source: Instagram

Kevin and Keith Hodge started their comedy channel in 2008. The channel grew and evolved and started to include fitness and relationship advice videos, which garnered them many followers. They have four different channels on YouTube for their additional content, including Hodge Twins, TwinMuscle, AskHodgeTwins, and Hodgetwins vlogs.

The Hodgetwins profile

Names : Kevin Hodge and Keith Hodge

: Kevin Hodge and Keith Hodge Known as: Conservative Twins

Conservative Twins Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: September 17, 1975

September 17, 1975 Age : 46

: 46 Place of birth: Martinsville, Virginia, U.S.

Martinsville, Virginia, U.S. Nationality : American

: American Occupation : YouTubers, comedians, and political commentators

: YouTubers, comedians, and political commentators Years active : 2008–present

: 2008–present Instagram : @hodgetwins

: @hodgetwins Website : officialhodgetwins.com

: officialhodgetwins.com YouTube : HodgeTwins1776

: HodgeTwins1776 Twitter: @hodgetwins

Early life and education

Are the Hodge twins really twins? The boys were born on 17th September 1975 in Virginia, USA, which makes them twins. After they received their high school diploma, the twins went to the American Intercontinental University, where they earned their degrees in Accounting and Finance.

Who is older Kevin or Keith Hodge? None of them is older than the other. They are twins and are therefore of the same age.

What ethnicity are the Hodgetwins? The twins are of African American ethnicity and are American citizens. This led to them receiving backlash when their political opinions contradicted those of most of their community.

What did they do before their fame?

Are the Hodgetwins Marines? Yes, the twins were once marines. Before their YouTube fame, the Hodgetwins worked several jobs. They were enlisted in the Marine Corps, though it is unclear how long they were enlisted for. They also worked as undercover security guards where they pretended to be customers to catch shoplifters.

The twins also worked at an insurance company. It was at this time that they started their YouTube channel as a side hustle. Once the channel took off, they quit their respective jobs.

Are they married?

Conservative Twins, Kevin and Keith Hodge. Photo: @hodgetwins

Source: Instagram

Are the Conservative Twins married? Yes, the twins are married to beautiful women. Keith tied the knot with his wife on 31st May 2000. In their twenty-year marriage, the couple has been blessed with two beautiful children.

Kevin is also married. However, he has managed to keep information about his love life private. Interestingly, the Conservative Twins wives are of Mexican nationality.

What is their net worth?

The Conservative Twins net worth is estimated to be $1.1 million combined. Their income comes from the revenue they get from YouTube ads on their videos. They also sell their branded merchandise on their website, which has added to their overall net worth.

What happened to the Hodgetwins?

While the Hodgetwins started their Youtube channel, it was a comedy channel. It has, however, grown over the years and has evolved into a channel where they discuss their conservative views. This has not gone down well with many people, and the channel has lost a lot of followers. However, they have also gained several followers who are also conservative.

The pair is known to air conservative views on their channel, which has gotten them a lot of backlash and scrutiny from fans, especially those of African-American ethnicity. The twins have focused on their political side of late, which has led to them neglecting their other content. This has also caused them to lose their followers who were there for that content.

What happened to the Hodge twins? Keith and Kevin Hodge are the two brothers who took the internet by storm when they started their YouTube channel. After a long tenure, where they had a considerable following, the numbers suddenly went down due to their political conservative views.

What happened to Billy Morrissette? Yen.com.gh has what you need to know. Billy Morrissette is a super-talented American actor, writer, and director who rose to prominence in the 1990s after starring in several movies. But what happened to Billy Morrissette after leaving the big screen?

You no longer have to wonder what happened to Billy Morrissette. After his divorce, he chose to remain under the radar. He has also been away from social media platforms.

Source: YEN.com.gh