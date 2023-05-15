Female Twitch streamers: 15 of the most watched right now

Twitch is an increasingly popular streaming platform for gamers and content creators. The platform enables streamers to reach a wider audience and easily connect with their fans. In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of female Twitch streamers. What does their popularity indicate? And which are the 15 most watched female Twitch streamers right now?

The rise in popularity of female Twitch streamers has provided a safe and creative space for female gamers worldwide. Here, content creators can share their passions in a supportive environment with a fanbase that appreciates and supports them.

Most famous female Twitch streamers

The list of the top female Twitch streamers' names is extensive, from well-known names like Imane Anys (Pokimane) to the famous Australian gamer Loserfruit. However, other female Twitch streamers also exist. Below are the top 15 most-watched female Twitch streamers currently, according to StreamsCharts (Q1 of 2023).

1. Rivers_gg

Rivers_gg alias Samy Rivera is among the top 100 female streamers on Twitch. She is a Mexican streamer who rose to fame playing Call Of Duty on Facebook. Currently, Rivers_gg ranks top with over 6.02 million watch hours on Twitch. She debuted on Twitch in November 2021.

2. Amouranth

Kaitlyn Siragusa, also known as Amouranth, is currently the second-watched female streamer on Twitch. She has over 4.18 million watch hours in Q1 2023. Amouranth is also among the top female Twitch streamers who got banned. She received her ban on 4 May 2023 but was unbanned one day later.

3. Saddummy

Saddummy is also among the female streamer in 2023, with over 3.92 million watch hours. She is famous for her gaming content, including streaming the Minecraft game, Just Chatting, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Saddummy is of South Korean nationality and created her channel on 29 May 2012.

4. Kyedae

Kyedae Alicia Shymko is a Japanese-Canadian Twitch and YouTube content creator with over 3.33 million watch hours. Her livestream mainly focuses on her playing Valorant, often featuring her gamer boyfriend, TenZ. On 2 March 2023, Kyedae was diagnosed with cancer (Acute Myeloid Leukemia).

5. Ironmouse

Ironmouse is a Puerto Rican-American VTuber (a streamer with a digital avatar to conceal their identity). She got her channel name from a character in the Japanese manga series Sailor Moon. Ironmouse has 2.89 watch hours in the first quarter of 2023 and has been active on Twitch since 2017.

6. HoneyPuu

Isabell Schneider, aka HoneyPuu, is a Twitch streamer from Germany. She has 2.87 million watch hours in 2023. Schneider has been actively streaming on the platform since December 2018. In addition to Just Chatting, HoneyPuu's stream includes League of Legends, CoD Warzone, and Valorant.

7. 39daph

Daphne Wai, or 39daph, is a Chinese-born Canadian content creator and streamer. She has 2.77 million watch hours in the Q1 of 2023. But apart from gaming, 39daph also streams about digital art and creating emotes for other gamers. She belongs to the gaming outfit Sentinels.

8. VIichan

Viichan is a South Korean content creator and member of the Korean virtual female idol group Isegye Idol. She hails from Seoul Special City, South Korea and was born on 16 January 2000. She also streams on YouTube, where she joined on 30 November 2013. Viichan currently has 2.75 million watch hours.

9. Lilpa

Lilpa is a South Korean streamer and singer with 2.71 million watch hours in early 2023. She is one of the six members of the Korean virtual female idol outfit Isegye Idol. Lilpa started streaming in July 2021 and has released an album, RE: WIND. Some of her content includes streaming VRChat, Singing, Just Chatting, and playing various games.

10. QTCinderella

QTCinderella, real name Blaire, is a Twitch streamer and YouTuber from the USA. She boasts over 2.70 million watch hours based on the Q1 2023 shared by StreamsCharts. She is a member of Misfits Gaming, which she joined in March 2023. QTCinderella began streaming in 2018 and is the co-host and creator of The Streamer Awards.

Other popular female Twitch streamers

Below are five other popular female streamers with impressive statistics in 2023. They include:

1. Vickypalami

Vickypalami is a female Mexican Twitch gamer and content creator. She is best known for streaming Valorant, Minecraft, Apex Legends and several Mario games. Apart from Twitch, Vicky is also famous on TikTok and Instagram.

2. Jinnytty

Yoo Yoonjin, also known as Jinnytty, is a Twitch streamer and YouTuber from South Korea. She began streaming in 2017, playing Hearthstone and reviewing player games. Yoo is a member of the esports organisation TSM which she joined on 6 October 2022.

3. BrookeAB

Brooke Ashley, also known as BrookeAB, is a YouTuber and Twitch streamer from the USA. She is a gaming outfit 100 Thieves member and gained popularity for her Fortnite streams. BrookeAB began streaming in 2018.

4. Pokimane

Who is the most famous female Twitch streamer? Imane Anys, alias Pokimane, is the most famous female Twitch gamer. She is the most followed female Twitch streamer with over 9.3M followers. Pokimane was born in Morroco on 14 May 1996 but currently resides in Canada.

5. Loserfruit

Kathleen Veronica Belsten, also known as Loserfruit, is a Twitch live gamer, YouTuber, professional gamer, and internet personality from Australia. Belsten is an expert in Fortnite: Battle Royale and its variants.

How many female viewers are on Twitch?

According to Backlinko, 35% of viewers on Twitch are female, while 65% are male. This gender demographics is an improvement compared to 2017, when Twitch last released official figures. At the time, 18.5% were female viewers, while 81.5% were male.

Top female streamers on all platforms

Below is a list of the most-watched female streamers in 2023 currently per StreamsCharts.

Streamer Country Platform Pekora Ch. Japan YouTube Gaming Rivers_gg Mexico Twitch Koyori Ch. Japan YouTube Gaming Amouranth USA Twitch Miko Ch. Japan YouTube Gaming Subaru Ch. Japan YouTube Gaming Saddummy South Korean Twitch Kyedae Japan/Canada Twitch Watame Ch. Japan YouTube Gaming Kanata Ch. Japan YouTube Gaming

Who are the top 50 female Twitch streamers?

Below is a list of the top 50 biggest female channels ranked by follower count. The number of followers are in millions.

Pokimane (Canada) – 9.32 AMOURANTH (USA) – 6.37 AriGameplays (Mexico) – 6.1 Rivers_gg (Mexico)– 3.73 IamCristinini (Spain) – 3.254 Biyin_ (Spain) – 3.143 Staryuuki (USA) – 3.068 Loserfruit (Australia) – 2.86 Nihachu (Germany) – 2.69 NimuVT (Argentina) – 2.57 Lilypichu (USA) – 2.457 Kyedae (Canada) – 2.383 Chica (Canada) – 2.334 Pqueen (Turkey) – 2.2 Aroyitt (Spain) – 1.988 JustaMinx (Ireland) – 1.97 Sweet_Anita (United Kingdom) – 1.876 Taylor_Jevaux (USA) – 1.76 Mayichi (Spain) – 1.75 TinaKitten (USA) – 1.67 Gemita (Spain) – 1.61 Loeya (Sweden) – 1.589 CaptainPuffy (USA) – 1.545 Sommerset (USA) – 1.51 Ironmouse (USA) – 1.5 Alinity (Canada) – 1.48 LaChilenaBelu (Argentina) – 1.4 Loud_babi (Brazil) – 1.36 LuluLuvely (USA) – 1.3 Hannahxxrose (USA) – 1.3 Tenderlybae (Russia) – 1.29 TheNicoleT (USA) – 1.28 BrookeAB (USA) – 1.27 ItsHafu (USA) – 1.26 BotezLive (USA) – 1.24 Fuslie (USA) – 1.22 LakshartNia (Spain) – 1.21 Emiru (USA) – 1.2 39daph (Canada) – 1.19 STPeach (Canada) – 1.15 Sashagrey (USA) – 1.14 Shylily (Germany) – 1.11 Pink_Sparkles (Poland) – 1.1 QuarterJade (USA) – 1.09 Nadia (USA) – 1.07 AhriNyan (Russia) – 1.073 KittyPlays – 1.04 Corinnakopf (USA) – 1.027 Nyanners (USA) – 1.015 GENSYXA (Russia) – 1.011

Who is the Twitch streamer girl with OnlyFans?

According to EarlyGame, Amouranth is a popular Twitch streamer with an OnlyFans account. She used to post content on Patreon but moved to OnlyFans.

Who is the Call Of Duty girl Twitch streamer?

The top Call Of Duty female streamer is Lanai Gara or Ms_Vixen. She is well known for her highly entertaining and long-form of broadcasts of the Call Of Duty gameplay.

Female Twitch streamers are some of the most watched content creators in the world. Like their male counterparts, these creators have assembled a dedicated community and solid personal brands on the platform.

