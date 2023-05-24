Mathew Thomas Clemence: All you need to know about Phil Collins' son

Phil Collins is one of the best English drummers of all time. He has had a successful career with his band Genesis and as a solo artist. But apart from his profession, Phil is also a father of five. But what do you know about them, especially his son Mathew Thomas Clemence?

Mathew Thomas Clemence is an up-and-coming soccer player. Photo: @mcollins0112 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Phil Collins' son, Mathew Thomas Clemence, has led a low-key life, prompting many to speculate about his life. Unlike some of his siblings, he does not enjoy being in the limelight. According to his Instagram bio, Mathew is an up-and-coming soccer player.

Profile summary

Full name Mathew Thomas Clemence Gender Male Date of birth 1 December 2004 Age 18 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth London, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Mother Orianne Olga Cevey Father Philip David Charles Collins Siblings Six

Mathew Thomas Clemence's biography

Mathew Thomas Clemence is the fifth child of Phil Collins, an English singer, songwriter, and actor. His mother is Orianne Olga Cevey, a Swiss national and jewellery designer. Mathew has led a quiet life, in contrast to his siblings. His quiet life has piqued the interest of fans who want to learn more about him.

How old is Phil Collins' son?

Mathew Thomas Clemence is 18 years old (as of 2023). He was born on 1 December 2004 in London, England, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Who are Mathew Thomas Clemence's siblings?

Mathew is the last born among Phil Collins' five children. He has one biological brother, Nicholas Grev Austin (born 21 April 2001), and four half-siblings. His siblings from his father's side are Joely Collins (born on 8 August 1972), Simon Philip Nando Collins (born on 14 September 1976) and Lilly Collins (born on 18 March 1989).

Mathew also has a younger half-sister, Andrea Ryan Kylian, born in 2011, from his mother's marriage to investment banker Charles Fouad Mejjati.

What does Phil Collins' son do?

Mathew has not shown interest in showbiz, unlike his father and siblings. According to The Sun, he has been passionate about football since he was 15. In addition to sports, Mathew is also reportedly a visual artist.

Is Phil Collins' son a drummer?

No, Mathew isn't. However, Mathews' brothers, Nicholas Grev Austin and Simon Philip, are drummers. Simon Philip, Phil Collins' oldest son, began pursuing music when he was five. He has joined his father on tours and is currently a lead vocalist and drummer.

Nicholas started playing the drums when he was young. Due to his father's , he has taken over his father's position as a drummer on Genesis. Nicholas also has a band known as Better Strangers.

What happened to Mathew Thomas Clemence's parents?

Phil Collins and Orianne Collins attend the Little Dreams Foundation Gala Press Conference at Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Johnny Louis

Source: Getty Images

Mathew's parents married in 1999 but divorced after seven years of marriage in 2006. As part of the divorce settlement, Orianne Olga Cevey received £25 million, the largest settlement in a British celebrity divorce.

After the divorce, Phil dated American news anchor Dana Tyler from 2006 to 2016. On the other hand, Cevey married investment banker Charles Fouad Mejjati with whom she had a daughter, Andrea Ryan Kylian, in 2011.

In 2016, Phil and Orianne reunited and lived in a house in Miami, Florida. However, the couple separated again in 2020 after Cevey secretly married businessman Thomas Bates in August 2020. According to Daily Mail, Phil filed for an eviction notice against Cevey, who was living at his Miami mansion.

FAQs

Mathew Thomas Clemence is famous for being the son of renowned English musician and actor Phil Collins. Fans have been curious to learn more about him, wondering if Mathew will pursue a career in entertainment like his father. But, unlike his father and some of siblings, Mathew is more into soccer and less into showbiz.

