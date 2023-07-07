Michael Jordan is a legendary former basketball player. In addition to his basketball prowess, he has excelled as a businessperson and actor. Jordan is also a family man; his first wife is Juanita Vanoy. The former couple were together for around 17 years. Find out what happened to Juanita Vanoy after the marriage ended.

Juanita Vanoy and Michael Jordan separated in 2006. Despite their separation, the ex-wife of Michael Jordan remains a subject of interest among eager fans. Discover what the former spouse of Jordan is doing now and her current whereabouts.

Juanita Vanoy's profile summary

Full name Juanita Vanoy Gender Female Date of birth 13 June 1959 Age 64 years old (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, USA Current residence Kingsbury, Chicago, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Michael Jordan Children Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine Profession Businesswoman Net worth Estimated at $200 million

Who is Juanita Vanoy?

Juanita Vanoy, an American former model and real estate agent, gained significant recognition as the wife of one of the greatest basketball players in history. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

What is Juanita Vanoy’s age? As of 2023, she is 64 years old. She was born on 13 June 1959 and her zodiac sign of Gemini. Juanita Vanoy holds American citizenship and belongs to a mixed ethnic background.

What does Juanita do?

Before her relationship with Jordan, Vanoy had a relatively modest life as a fashion model. However, she made a career transition and became a secretary at the American Bar Association.

After working as an executive secretary for several years, she became a loan officer before crossing paths with Michael. Currently, she holds co-ownership of a non-profit organization and has dipped her toes into the real estate industry.

What is Juanita Vanoy's net worth?

Juanita achieved financial success in her professional career, but her net worth reached new heights following a substantial post-divorce settlement from her former husband.

How much money did Michael Jordan's first wife get? Vanoy received a staggering $168 million as divorce settlement and a lavish seven-acre mansion in Chicago. As a result, her net worth currently stands at an impressive estimate of $200 million.

Juanita Vanoy and Michael Jordan's relationship

In the mid-1980s, Juanita and Jordan crossed paths and fell in love. They embarked on a dating journey that lasted for a few years, eventually leading to a proposal from Michael on 31 December 1987.

Although their engagement initially faced a setback, they reconciled after Vanoy became pregnant with their first child. Their marriage took place in September 1989. However, their relationship encountered turbulence due to allegations of Michael's involvement with other women, including Amy Hunter, which created a strain between him and Vanoy.

Where is Juanita Vanoy now?

What happened to Michael Jordan's 1st wife? After parting ways with Jordan, the former fashion model found a new home in Kingsbury Estates of Chicago. She now lives there with her children.

Despite her financial success, Juanita maintains a low-key lifestyle, focusing on activities that bring her joy and tranquillity. She dedicates time to practising yoga, travelling, and nurturing her love for art.

Frequently asked questions

Where was Juanita Vanoy born? She was born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1959. What is the nationality of Juanita Vanoy? She is of American nationality. Why did Vanoy and Jordan end their marriage? Reports suggest that Jordan's alleged extramarital affair with Karla Knafel played a role, but Michael denied it. How much did Juanita receive for the divorce settlement? Vanoy received a divorce settlement of $168 million, making it one of the most expensive divorces in history. She also acquired a seven-acre mansion in Chicago. How many kids does Michael Jordan have by his ex-wife Juanita? They have three children, Jeffrey Michael Jordan, Marcus Jordan, and Jasmine M. Jordan. How much is Juanita Vanoy’s net worth? Vanoy's net worth is estimated to be around $200 million. How did Juanita Vanoy and Michael Jordan meet? They were introduced to each other by a mutual friend. Who is Juanita Vanoy married to now? She has remained unmarried since divorcing Michael Jordan.

Juanita Vanoy's journey from fashion model to dedicated mother, real estate ventures, and philanthropy highlights her ability to handle the challenges of fame gracefully. Her story is a powerful reminder that genuine fulfilment is found through our choices, nurturing relationships, and displaying resilience when faced with life's obstacles.

