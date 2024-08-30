What is Jeanine Pirro's net worth? How wealthy is the American judge?

Jeanine Pirro is a multi-talented American TV personality, former judge, prosecutor, politician, and co-host of the political talk show The Five. She is best known for her role as a former judge of the Westchester County Court. Due to her immense popularity, fans are curious about her fortune. What is Jeanine Pirro's net worth?

Jeanine Pirro attends the 2024 Paley Honors at Cipriani 42nd Street (L) and the 2023 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at The Grand Ole Opry (R). Photo: Steven Ferdman, Terry Wyatt (modified by author)

Jeanine Pirro came into the limelight after she became the first female judge to be elected in Westchester County. She became more prominent for hosting Fox News Channel's Justice with Judge Jeanine, which led her to receive an Emmy Award in 2011. As a renowned judge, details about Jeanine Pirro's net worth, career, and personal life continue to interest many.

Profile summary

Full name Jeanine Ferris Pirro Gender Female Date of birth 2 June 1951 Age 73 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Elmira, New York, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Lebanese-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Esther Awad Ferris Father Nasser Ferris Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Albert J. Pirro, Jr. Children 2 Education University at Buffalo, Albany Law School Profession Television host, author, judge, prosecutor, politician Net worth $14 million Instagram @judge_jeanine X (Twitter) @JudgeJeanine

What is Jeanine Pirro's net worth?

How much is Judge Jeanine Pirro worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth and The Sun, the American TV host has an alleged net worth of $14 million. Her law career is believed to be her primary income source.

Additionally, Celebrity Net Worth alleges she receives an annual salary of about $3 million. Below is a summary of her professional life:

Law career

Top 5 facts about Jeanine Pirro. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images (modified by author)

Jeanine's legal career spans more than four decades. She began her legal career in 1975 when District Attorney Carl Vergari appointed her as assistant district attorney of Westchester County. Her role was to write appeals and handle minor cases. In 1990, she was elected Westchester County's first female judge.

In 1993, the American TV personality was elected the first female Westchester County District Attorney, an office she held for three consecutive terms. As district attorney, she gained prominence in cases of domestic abuse and crimes against the elderly. Furthermore, the famous judge became the New York State District Attorneys Association's first female president in 2001.

Political career

Judge Jeanine Pirro began her political career in 1986 when she was announced as Andrew O'Rourke's running mate in the New York Lieutenant Governor's race. Nevertheless, the former prosecutor withdrew her name a few days later.

In 2005, the American former judge declared her intention to seek the Republican nomination to run against Hillary Clinton in the U.S. Senate election.

Nevertheless, she dropped her bid to unseat Hillary Clinton and ran for New York attorney general instead. In 2006, Pirro lost the general election to Democrat nominee Andrew Cuomo, former Clinton Housing and Urban Development Secretary.

Media career

The American judge has been featured as a guest analyst, legal analyst, and guest host on several shows. Some of the programs include Today, Geraldo at Large, and Larry King Live.

Jeanine joined FOX News Channel in 2006 as a legal analyst and currently co-hosts cable news' highest-rated program, The Five. In 2011, she began hosting her weekend program, Justice with Judge Jeanine, on the channel.

In 2017, she hosted the Fox series You the Jury, which was cancelled after two episodes. The American author was featured on the weekday TV series Judge Jeanine Pirro on The CW between September 2008 and May 2011.

Writing career

Jeanine has authored several books, two of which are crime novels. Below are some of her books.

Crimes Against America: The Left's Takedown of Our Republic

Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge: The Left's Plot to Remake America

Sly Fox: A Dani Fox Novel

To Punish and Protect: Against a System That Coddles Criminals

Clever Fox: A Dani Fox Novel

Don't Lie to Me: and Stop Trying to Steal Our Freedom

Cars

In 2000, the politician and her ex-husband Albert had several cars, including Bentleys, Mercedes, and a Ferrari 348 Spider, that cost more than $120 thousand. She has since owned a 2017 Cadillac and a Jaguar convertible.

Real estate

In 1988, the former Westchester district attorney and her ex-spouse paid $425 thousand to have a property of about 8 thousand square feet built for them in New York. The five-bedroom mansion with seven bathrooms has been on the market several times.

The property was listed for $4.295 million in 2007 and $4.995 million in 2015. Two years later, the famous author reduced the price to $3.8 million. It was further dropped to $3.4 million in 2018.

Is Jeanine Pirro married?

Who is Jeanine Pirro married to? The popular politician is not married. She was previously married to Albert Pirro. Albert is the president of Pirro Group and runs a boutique law firm specialising in real estate and commercial transactions.

The ex-couple had two kids, Alexander and Christi Pirro. Jeanine and Albert separated in 2007 and eventually finalised their divorce in 2013.

FAQs

Who is Judge Jeanine? She is an American TV host, author, prosecutor, politician, and former judge. What is Judge Jeanine's age? The former district attorney is 73 years old as of 2024. She was born on 2 June 1951. What nationality is Jeanine Pirro? She is an American national born to Lebanese-American parents. Who is Jeanine Pirro's ex-husband? Her ex-husband is Albert Pirro. They were married between 1975 and 2013. What is Judge Jeanine's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $14 million. Who are Judge Jeanine's children? Her children are Alexander and Christi Pirro.

Jeanine Pirro's net worth depicts her impressive career in the legal system. She thrives on multiple fronts as a judge, television host, author, and politician. Jeanine was previously married to Albert Pirro between 1975 and 2013.

