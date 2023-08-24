Who is Amy Ferson? Everything you need to know about T.J. Holmes's first ex-wife

T.J. Holmes is a distinguished American journalist and television personality. He has captivated audiences with his professional and personal life for many years. And some people are interested in his marriage to his first ex-wife, Amy Ferson. Explore all the essential details about Amy Ferson.

Amy Ferson holds an outstanding personality that goes beyond her association with her ex-husband, T.J. Holmes. She is also a famous American journalist and television personality. Ferson works as a political contributor and Conservative Commentator for CNN. She has appeared on programs like Anderson Cooper 360 and Larry King Live on CNN.

Amy Ferson's profile summary

Full name Amy Ferson Gender Female Year of birth 1977/1978 Age 45 or 46 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Lusaka, Zambia Nationality Zambian-American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Education Princeton University Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Height in feet and inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband T.J. Holmes Children 2 Occupation Journalist, television personality

Amy Ferson's biography

Amy Ferson was born in Lusaka, Zambia. Her parents moved to Seattle, Washington, USA, after her birth. However, they later divorced when she was still a child.

After high school, the American journalist joined Princeton University, graduating with a bachelor of art degree in Economics.

What is Amy Ferson's age? The television personality was born either in 1977 or 1978. She is either 45 or 46 years old as of 2023.

What does Amy Ferson do?

Amy began her career as a guest columnist for USA Today. She went on to become a columnist for the Washington Post and National Review before becoming a commentator and presenter.

She is well-known for hosting the MSNBC show Way Too Early from 2015 to 2016. She then moved to CNN, where she works as a political contributor and Conservative Commentator. Amy has appeared on programs like Anderson Cooper 360 and Larry King Live on CNN.

What is Amy Ferson's net worth?

The American journalist lives a low-key lifestyle, and her wealth status is unclear. However, according to News Unzip, her net worth is alleged to be $750,000.

Amy Ferson's ex-husband, T.J. Holmes, has a net worth of $7 million. He has accumulated wealth from his successful career as a journalist and correspondent.

Did Amy Ferson remarry?

The ex-couple divorced in 2007. After the divorce, Amy did not remarry. On the other hand, T.J. Holmes married Marilee Fiebig in 2010 and welcomed their daughter, Sabine Holmes, in 2013.

T.J.'s second marriage also ended in divorce after allegedly being involved in a romantic relationship with his former ABC co-star, Amy Robach. Are T.J. Holmes and Amy married? No, the duo is not married.

Does Amy Holmes have children?

Amy and his ex-husband welcomed two kids, a boy and a girl. Their son is Jaiden Holmes, and their daughter is Brianna Holmes.

FAQs

Who is Amy Ferson? She is a Zambian-American journalist and television personality, famously known as T.J. Holmes' first ex-wife. How old is T.J. Holmes' ex-wife? She could be either 45 or 46 years old as of 2023. She was born in 1977/1978. Did T.J. Holmes leave his wife? It is rumoured that he had an extramarital affair with his co-host, Amy Robach. How many children does Ferson have? She has two kids with T.J. Holmes. What's the name of Amy Ferson's daughter? Her name is Brianna Holmes. Is Amy Ferson married? After her divorce, she did not remarry.

Amy Ferson is an American journalist, correspondent, and television personality. She was married to T.J. Holmes, but they divorced in 2007. Together, they have two children. Despite being a public figure, Amy prefers to keep her personal life under wraps.

