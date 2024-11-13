Tyler Buchner's parents: All about Todd and Audrey Buchner

Tyler Buchner is an American football walk-on wide receiver who plays college football for the University of Notre Dame. He began his college career in 2021 as a backup quarterback at the same Institution. Due to his fame and prowess on the field, many are curious to know more about his personal life, especially his family. Who are Tyler Buchner's parents?

Tyler Buchner's parents, Todd Buchner and Audrey, have significantly influenced his football career. They were college athletes at the university, and their shared passion for sports laid the foundation for Tyler's introduction to American football.

Tyler Buchner's parents' profile summary

Profiles Tyler Buchner's father Tyler Buchner's mother Full names Todd A Buchner Audrey Buchner Gender Male Female Current residence Rancho Santa Fe, California, United States Rancho Santa Fe, California, United States Nationality American Chinese-American Ethnicity White Asian Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Hair colour Gray Dark brown Eye colour Blue Black Marital status Married Married Children Four Four Education Colgate University, University of Denver Yale University, Madeira School Profession Financial expert, former football player Community volunteer, former equestrian

Who are Tyler Buchner's parents?

Buchner's parents are Todd A Buchner and Audrey Buchner. They are both athletically inclined. Tyler's father played college football for Colgate University as a fullback, while his mother was on the equestrian team at Yale. Below are more details about Tyler Buchner's family background.

Todd A Buchner

Tyler Buchner's father, Todd, hails from Colorado, United States. He is a former American football fullback for Colgate University and played for the NFL's Green Bay Packers after he was taken in the seventh round of the 1992 NFL Draft.

Tyler's dad graduated from Colgate University with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and government in 1988. In the early 1990s, he earned a master's degree in business administration in finance from the University of Denver.

According to his LinkedIn profile, in 2017, he founded BxC Partners, a financial services company headquartered in San Diego, California. The former athlete is also an investor with the Spellman Performance and enTrust Wealth Advisors.

Todd has been a board member of Starlings Volleyball, USA, since February 2015. The organisation uses volleyball to positively impact the lives of youth. He was also a member of the Board of Trustees for Rancho Santa Fe Foundation between 2017 and 2019.

Audrey Buchner

Tyler Buchner's mother, Audrey, is Rancho Santa Fe's based active community volunteer and former equestrian team member at Yale. Audrey completed her high school education at The Madeira School in 1990. Later, she earned a bachelor's degree in ethics, politics, and economics from Yale University in 1994.

According to her LinkedIn account, Audrey has served as a member of the middle school liaison at the Knights Booster Group since May 2016. She has also been a member, fashion show co-chair and Rancho Santa Fe senior centre liaison at National Charity League, Inc. for over a decade.

Audrey is also the CEO of The Buchner Family in Rancho Santa Fe, California. She oversees the company's logistics, finances, personnel, and quality control. Additionally, she has served as a member of the Class of 1994 Volunteer at Yale College Alumni Fund for the last three decades.

What is Tyler Buchner's parent's ethnicity?

Tyler Buchner's father, Todd, is of a white ethnic background with German and Irish ancestry, while his mom is of Asian ethnicity with Chinese ancestry.

Todd Buchner and Audrey's children

Todd Buchner and Aundrey Buchner are parents to four children, three girls and one boy. They are Brooke Buchner, Tyler, Paige, and Bryce. Brooke is the couple's first-born child; she is an athlete and plays beach volleyball for the Cal Golden Bears.

On the other hand, Paige is a student soccer player at the University of Notre Dame. She is pursuing a major in strategic management and a minor in real estate. Bryce, the youngest in the family, is an up-and-coming volleyball player.

FAQs

Who is Tyler Buchner? He is an American football player who is famous as a walk-on wide receiver for the University of Notre Dame's Fighting Irish. How old is Tyler Buchner? Tyler is 22 years old as of 2024. He was born on 7 November 2002 in Evanston, Illinois, United States. Who is Tyler Buchner’s father? His father is Todd A Buchner, a former American football fullback for Colgate University. What does Todd A Buchner do for a living? Todd is a financial expert and founder of BxC Partners, a financial services company. Who is Tyler Buchner’s mother? Her mother is Audrey Buchner, a community volunteer and former member of Yale's equestrian team. Where is Audrey Buchner from? Audrey was born in Shanghai, China. Where do Tyler's parents live? His parents live in Rancho Santa Fe, California, United States. Who are Tyler Buchner's siblings? Tyler has three siblings: one older sister, Brooke, and two younger sisters, Paige and Bryce.

Tyler Buchner's parents are Audrey and Todd A Buchner and Audrey. Todd is a former American football fullback for Colgate University, while Audrey is Yale's former equestrian team member. They have been supportive of Todd's football career. Todd and Audrey have three other children: Brooke, Paige, and Bryce.

