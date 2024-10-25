Chloe Lukasiak’s net worth: How much the Dance Moms star has earned

Chloé Lukasiak is a reality TV star, dancer, and actress from the United States. She rose to prominence as a child after joining the first cast of Lifetime's reality show Dance Moms. Given Chloé's prominence, many people are curious about her fortune. Uncover Chloe Lukasiak's net worth and how she has amassed it.

Dance Moms is a popular reality show that stars outstanding young dancers and their histrionic mothers. Former performers such as Chloe Lukasiak have amassed substantial net worths through numerous entertainment endeavours.

Chloe Lukasiak's profile summary

Full name Chloé Elizabeth Lukasiak Gender Female Date of birth 25 May 2001 Age 23 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Polish-Italian-German-Scottish Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 171 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Father Marc Lukasiak Mother Christina "Christi" Lukasiak Siblings Clara Lukasiak Education Mars Area High School, Pepperdine University Profession Actress, TV personality, dancer, author, fashion designer, art model, producer, YouTuber Years active 2011–present Net worth $6 million Instagram @chloelukasiak YouTube @ChloeLukasiak Facebook @ChloeLukasiak

What is Chloe Lukasiak's net worth in 2024?

According to TheThings, Celebrity Net Worth, and Life & Style, the American actress has an alleged net worth of $6 million. Chloe earns income through acting, television, dancing, writing, fashion designing, art modelling, producing, and digital content creation.

How much does Chloe Lukasiak make yearly?

The American actress and dancer reportedly makes $48.75 thousand annually from her various career endeavours.

Chloe Lukasiak's career

Chloe is a jack of all trades. She entered the entertainment scene at a tender age as a dancer. Here is a comprehensive breakdown of Chloe Lukasiak's sources of income.

Dancing

Chloé and her mother appeared on Lifetime's Dance Moms in 2011. They were featured with Abby Lee Miller, several young dancers, and their moms. They formed Miller's Junior Elite Competition Team and have since competed in numerous dance competitions.

Lukasiak served as a demonstrator and helper to Blake McGrath at the VIP Dance Events conference. She has also uploaded numerous professionally shot dance videos to her YouTube channel as part of a series dubbed Team Chloe Dance Project.

Acting

Chloé has earned part of her income through acting. According to her IMDb page, she has 15 acting credits. They include;

Year Movie/TV series Role 2020 Beautiful Scars Ashley 2020 The Message Devin Dupree 2020 Zombies 2: The Collab Werewolf 2019 Next Level Jasmine Joel 2019 Loophole Lexi Smith 2018 Limelight Dani 2018 F.R.E.D.I. Mallory 2017 A Cowgirl's Story Savanah Stocker 2016 Welcome to My World Flynn Harrington 2016 Center Stage: On Pointe Gwen Murphy 2015 Alice by Bianca Ryan Dancer 2015 Love Is Blindness Dancer 2012 Brooke: Summer Love Song Friend 2012 Last Friday Night Girl #2 2011 Lux: It's Like Summer Ten-Year-Old Lux

Writing

In 2016, Lukasiak wrote about her experience overcoming bullying for the Pulse Spikes book Ignite! She partnered with Bloomsbury Publishing in 2017 and published her first book, Girl on Pointe: Chloe's Guide to Taking on the World.

In April 2021, Elizabeth stated that she had contributed to Rosie Day's novel Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon: 30 Kick-Assy Women on How to Take Over the World. The book came out on 4 October 2021.

Fashion modelling

Elizabeth began modelling for fashion labels such as Oxyjen, Glitzy Girl, Sally Miller, and Tutu DuMonde from 2012 to 2013. In October 2014, she began working as a spokesmodel for Just For Kix, a US-based dancewear company.

Chloé collaborated with the company to produce an anti-bullying initiative titled #NobodyisYOU. Following her departure from Dance Moms in 2014, the reality TV star modelled for several apparel companies, including Good hYOUman, 90 Degrees by Reflex, BCBG Max Azria (runway), and Boy Meets Girl.

Chloé took over as StyleHaul's new face in 2016. She has also modelled for numerous publications, including In Touch Weekly, The Hollywood Reporter, Inside Dance, Nationalist, Lowcountry Parent, LVLten, NKD, Cliche, Dream, Pulse Spikes, Afterglow, YSBNow, Girls' Life, Popstar, Prune, A Book Of, and Dance Track.

Brand endorsements

Elizabeth appeared in a Sonic fast-food commercial in 2015. In 2017, she launched a fashion brand with Dazzine. That same year, she collaborated with JustFab to create the Rocking Ballerina shoe/fashion collection and a Christmas fashion line.

She additionally hosted the 16-episode miniseries Wicked Weekly, which aired on Disney Channel before the debut of the 2017 Disney Channel original movie Descendants 2.

Chloé became a JustFab brand ambassador in 2018 and has created films showing the brand's monthly shoe picks. In February 2018, she evolved into a "Gelwick Girl," with Andrew Gelwicks styling her for her book tour and fashion presentations at New York Fashion Week.

Chloé began working with Maybelline in 2019, appearing in an advertisement for the brand's item Snapscara alongside Summer McKeen, Skai Jackson, Roxette Arisa, and Jordyn Jones.

Later that year, Elizabeth collaborated with Victoria's Secret PINK and Awesomeness television to present the GRL PWR miniseries, which explores women's objectives and college life. In 2022, she teamed with Evry Jewels to create a jewellery line that debuted on 15 January 2022.

YouTube career

Lukasiak earns income from YouTube through AdSense and views as a content creator. As of this writing, her YouTube channel has over 2.45 million subscribers and over 306 million views, and she has uploaded 412 videos.

FAQs

Who is Chloe Lukasiak? She is an American reality TV star, dancer, and actress. How old is Chloe Lukasiak? She is 23 years old as of 2024. Chloe was born on 25 May 2001. What is Dance Mom's Chloe Lukasiak's net worth? As of 2024, she is alleged to have a net worth of $6 million. Why is Chloe Lukasiak so rich? She makes money from various sources, including acting, brand sponsorships, dance, writing, fashion modelling, producing, and a YouTube career. Who is the second richest Dance Mom? Chloé Lukasiak is the second-richest Dance Mom actor, with a net worth of $6 million. What does Chloe Lukasiak do now? She is pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. Chloé also stated on Instagram that she plans to pen a fantasy book series. How much did Chloe get paid? She allegedly made $1,000 per episode for the first four seasons, the amount paid to dancers.

Chloe Lukasiak's net worth showcases her achievements across various roles, including actress, TV personality, dancer, author, fashion designer, art model, producer, and YouTuber. She first gained fame as a cast member on Lifetime's reality show Dance Moms.

