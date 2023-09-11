Vanna White is a well-known co-host of the game show Wheel of Fortune. She has held this role since 1982. She started her modelling career participating in Miss Georgia USA in 1978 while pursuing her studies in fashion. Learn more about Vanna White's net worth and how she has accumulated her fortune.

Vanna White has a long history in the entertainment business and has amassed an enormous following thanks to her appearances on numerous TV shows. She received recognition on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006, a significant accomplishment for entertainers.

Vanna White's profile summary

Who is Vanna White?

Vanna White is a famous American actress, television personality, former model, entrepreneur, and game show host. She was born on 18 February 1957 in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, USA, to her parents, Miguel Angel Rosich and Joan Marie. Vanna White's age is 66 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

The American celebrity grew up alongside her sibling, Chip White. She has six half and step-siblings: Chris, Dawn, Joe, Hope, PK and Ingrid. She completed her high school education at North Myrtle Beach High School before pursuing fashion and modelling at The Atlanta School of Fashion and Design.

What is Vanna White's net worth as of 2023?

Vanna White's net worth is estimated at $85 million as of 2023. She earns her income through her acting, television, and film-producing career.

What is Vanna White's salary a year? Her yearly earnings are alleged to be around $10 million. She earns around $3 million annually for her role as a game host show on the Wheel of Fortune.

Vanna White's net worth trend

According to CAknowledge magazine, below is her estimated net worth growth over the years.

2023 $85 million 2022 $82 million 2021 $75 million 2020 $67 million 2019 $60 million 2018 $54 million

Career

White is an actress, television personality, former model, entrepreneur, and game show host. She started acting in 1981 in the TV series Midnight Offerings. She was later featured in several other movies and TV series, such as Gimme a Break! (1984), Full House (1994) and Fresh Off the Boat (2017).

The American actress was chosen as one of three stand-in hostesses to co-host Wheel of Fortune after Susan Stafford exited the show in October 1982. She started serving as the hostess regularly on 13 December 1982.

Other sources of income

Why is Vanna White worth so much? Even though she appears on Wheel of Fortune, Vanna White's annual income is also a result of her other additional sources of revenue. CAknowledge breaks down her income as follows:

Net worth $85 million Monthly income $5,00,000 + Yearly income $10 million Salary from Wheel of Fortune $3 million Syndication royalties $2 million Bonuses $1 million Investments $10 million Endorsements $2 million

Real estate investing

Vanna and her ex-husband, George Santo Pietro, had constructed a 15,000-square-foot spec residence in the Beverly Park gated enclave. The pair stayed in the house until their separation in 2002.

Following their divorce, they both abandoned the property, which they rented for $175,000 monthly. They placed the mansion for sale in 2017 for $47.5 million. They additionally acquired another house in the neighbourhood.

The two properties were finally sold individually. The second lot fetched $22 million—the principal section, which included Vanna's residence, sold for $19.3 million in June 2020.

White invests her wealth in apartment complexes and enjoys flipping houses. She purchased a 10,000-square-foot estate in the hills above Beverly Hills for $3.4 million in the early 2000s, and it has served as her principal residence ever since.

This house is worth more than $10 million right now. Vanna spent $1.125 million on a Sherman Oaks, California residence in 2013. She put this house up for rent at $20,000 monthly in May 2020.

Casino Licence revenue

According to estimates, 20,000 "Wheel" slot machines are on casino floors worldwide. Wheel of Fortune slot machines alone bring in more than $1 billion in gross revenue annually in Las Vegas. The machines make over $2 billion globally.

Pat and Vanna each make at least $10 million annually from licencing their faces and resemblance for the slot machines. Most of their income comes from the initial royalty payment and a range of incentives and appearance fees.

Sony Lawsuit

In 1993, Vanna filed a successful lawsuit against Samsung Electronics after the entity ran a promotion showing a smiling robot changing letters on a game show. White asserted that the establishment was unlawfully utilising her likeness. After countless challenges, Vanna miraculously prevailed in the legal action and was awarded a $403,000 damage compensation fee.

FAQs

Does Vanna White get paid per episode? Yes. She allegedly consented to receive $100,000 for every episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Why is Vanna White's net worth more than Pat Sajak's? She has a variety of other investments and revenue sources. Who is Vanna White's husband? She is currently not married. She was previously married to George Santo Pietro, but they divorced in 2002. Who are Vanna White's children? She has two children: a son called Nicholas (Nikko) and a daughter named Giovanna (Gigi). How much is Vanna White's net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $85 million. How old is Vanna White? She is 66 years old as of 2023. She was born on 18 February 1957. How tall is Vanna White? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall.

Vanna White's net worth has grown significantly over the years. She has earned her income through her various endeavours and investments. In addition to being successful in her profession, Vanna is a mum of two children.

