Sami Gayle is a renowned actress, singer, and dancer from the United States. She is well recognised for portraying Nicky Reagan in the 2010 to 2023 CBS series Blue Bloods. Given her prominence, many of her followers are interested in learning more about her private life, particularly her relationship status and partner. Who is Sami Gayle's partner?

Sami visits Build Series at Build Studio (L). The actress at the 57th Annual New York Emmy Awards at Marriott Marquis Times Square (R). Photo: Jamie McCarthy, Neilson Barnard (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sami Gayle has consistently kept her personal life entirely private. Since entering the entertainment industry, she has remained dedicated and focused on her profession. The actress has not been sighted with anyone in the past few years.

Sami Gayle's profile summary

Full name Samantha Gail Klitzman Gender Female Date of birth 22 January 1996 Age 28 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Weston, Florida, United States Current residence Weston, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilogrammes 50 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Father Larry Klitzman Mother Robin Siblings Chad Klitzman Education Columbia University, Everglades Elementary School Profession Actress, singer, dancer Years active 2009–present Net worth $500,000 Instagram @samigayle

Who is Sami Gayle's partner?

The American actress is currently single. Gayle has kept her romantic life out of the limelight. She has never revealed anything about her romantic life to the public.

Interesting facts about Sami Gayle's dating history

Since the start of her career, Sami Gayle has been romantically linked to one person. Since she is a private person, keeping a trail of all her short-term affairs, relationships, and breakups is difficult. Here are all the facts about Sami Gayle and her sexuality.

Top-5 facts about Sami Gayle. Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rumours about Sami Gayle and Jacob Latimore's relationship circulated in 2018. People began speculating about their relationship following their on-screen chemistry. Nonetheless, the rumours died down after Jacob released the music video Caught Up in 2019, and the spotlight was instead focused on Serayah. Neither Sami nor Jacob addressed the rumours.

2. She was rumoured to be in a serious relationship

Some sources have revealed that the American dancer was formerly in a serious relationship. However, she has not been spotted with a boyfriend or partner since becoming a celebrity.

3. Gayle was said to be pregnant

Many people speculated that Samantha was pregnant. Some media outlets went on to say that they had spotted evidence that she might have been pregnant. Gayle wasn't pregnant.

4. Many have questioned her sexuality

Is Sami Gayle gay? She is straight. Sami Gayle usually wears a pixie hairstyle, particularly on Blue Bloods, leading to speculation that she is an LGBTQ+ individual.

While there were some rumours that the American actress was queer, there was no substantial evidence to support those assertions. Samantha, on the other hand, has yet to disclose her sexual orientation publicly.

5. She was born in Florida

The American singer was born on 22 January 1996 in Weston, Florida, United States. She is 28 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. She grew up alongside her brother, Chad Klitzman. Samantha is of American nationality and white ethnicity.

6. Sami comes from a Jewish family

Gail was born and reared in a Jewish household. Her mum, Robin, previously ran her enterprise and now works as Gayle's agent. Her dad, Larry Klitzman, is an attorney. The American actress was homeschooled and pursued Advanced Placement (AP) programmes in all disciplines.

Sami Gayle attends the world premiere of "Dexter: New Blood" Series at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, on 1 November 2021 in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

7. She has been one of the top debaters

Klitzman was nationally recognised in Public Forum Debate and obtained two invitations to compete in the Tournament of Champions, ranking her among the best debaters in the nation. She earned a degree in art history and political science from Columbia University in 2018.

8. Samantha is a jack of all trades

Sami is a renowned actress, singer, and dancer. She made her acting debut as Baby June in Patti LuPone's off-Broadway production of Gipsy. Gail returned to the role when the musical moved to Broadway several months later.

She later co-starred in the off-Broadway program Oohrah! at the MCC Theatre and the Atlantic Theatre Company's Family Week, directed by Jonathan Demme. She appeared in Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2007.

9. She is an accredited actress

Samantha started acting in 2009 in the TV series As the World Turns. She has been featured in several other movies and TV shows such as Stolen (2012), Hateship Loveship (2013), Candy Jar (2018), and Blue Bloods (2010–2013). According to her IMDb profile, the American celebrity has 11 acting credits. They include;

Radio Play Revival (2024)

(2024) Blue Bloods (2010–2023)

(2010–2023) Candy Jar (2018)

(2018) Noah (2014)

(2014) Vampire Academy (2014)

(2014) Hateship Loveship (2013)

(2013) The Congress (2013)

(2013) Stolen (2012)

(2012) Detachment (2011)

(2011) Royal Pains (2011)

(2011) As the World Turns (2009–2010)

10. She is of average height

Gail Klitzman is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms. Her body measurements are 33-23-33 inches or 83-58-83 centimetres.

The elusive details of Sami Gayle’s partner have fascinated her followers. The actress is presumably single, as she has yet to share any news regarding her love life.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article featuring Isabel May's love life and relationship history. Isabel May is an aspiring actress from the United States. She is well-known for her roles in films and television shows, including 1883, I Want You Back, and Young Sheldon.

Isabel May briefly worked for the Brandy Melville apparel franchise at age fifteen. She started professionally acting in 2018 with the hit drama-comedy Age of Summer. Read on for more about her relationship history.

Source: YEN.com.gh