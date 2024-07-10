Cameron Herrin is a convicted felon and a high-speed racer from the United States. He hit the headlines in 2018 after crashing in a street race on Bayshore Boulevard in Florida. The accident took the lives of a mother and her infant. Cameron was the driver of the automobile that killed them. Where is Cameron Herrin now, and what is his story?

Cameron Herrin's 2018 Mustang GT, which was involved in an accident, was a graduation gift from his parents. His friend and fellow student, John Alexander Barrineau, was also involved in the tragedy. He was driving a Nissan Altima.

Cameron Herrin's profile summary

Full name Cameron Coyle Herrin Gender Male Date of birth 9 September 1999 Age 24 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Texas, United States Current residence Graceville Correctional Facility in Florida Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 114 Weight in kilogrammes 52 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Relationship status Single Father Chris Herrin Mother Cheryl Herrin Siblings Tristan Christopher Herrin Education Tampa Catholic High School, Texas Tech University Profession Former speed racer

Who is Cameron Herrin?

He is an American convicted felon and ex-speed racer. Herrin was born on 9 September 1999 to his parents, Chris and Cheryl. He is 24 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Virgo. Cameron was enrolled at Tampa Catholic High School before attending Texas Tech University. He grew up alongside his elder brother, Tristan Christopher Herrin.

What do Cameron Herrin's parents do?

Herrin's dad is a filmmaker and editor specialising in corporate video presentations. His mother is the vice president of State Farm Insurance Company's Mid-Atlantic zone and a Citizens Property Insurance's Board of Governors member.

What is the true story of Cameron Herren?

On 23 May 2018, Cameron Coyle, then 18, was racing on the street with his elder brother, Tristan Christopher, and a high school companion, John Barrineau. While racing, he accidentally hit Jessica Reisinger and her 21-month-old child.

The woman was walking across the street with her infant, Lillia Reisinger, in her stroller when she noticed the racing cars approaching at tremendous speed. She pushed the pram across the street, but it didn't go far enough. Cameron's car hit the two of them, killing Jessica on the spot and her infant daughter a day later.

Cameron, John Barrineau, and Tristan were arrested on 23 May 2018. Prosecutors claimed Cameron Herrin's black 2018 Mustang was moving in the outer lane, closer to the sidewalk, when it collided with a mother and daughter. Barrineau drove a gold Nissan Altima that stopped close to the Mustang.

Cameron Herrin's car accident story: What happened to him?

Cameron Herrin, who had been released on bond, was arrested again on 25 May 2018 after infant Lillia died. His charges were increased to two counts of vehicular killing, reckless driving, and illegitimate highway racing, resulting in severe bodily injury.

According to an arrest warrant issued on 31 May 2018, the Herrin brothers were chasing motorist John Barrineau at speeds surpassing 162 mph. Barrineau, who was incarcerated in the Hillsborough County Prison at the time, faced a second vehicular murder charge.

He was sentenced to six years in Florida and an additional fifteen years on probation. The judge also waived John's sentencing rights as a minor, which he was at the time of the accident. His driver's licence was banned for five years, and he had to perform 200 hours of community service after being released.

In May 2021, prosecutors dismissed the racing accusation against Cameron's brother, Tristan, who was confirmed to be a passenger in the incident.

Cameron Herren's sentencing

The former American racecar driver submitted an open plea, subjecting himself to the judge's mercy. Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash convicted him of two counts of automobile murder in April 2021 for killing Jessica and Lillia in 2018.

As a result, he received a 9-year sentence in Florida state prison for the first charge and 15 years for the second count, totalling 24 years imprisonment. Cameron filed an appeal in May 2021, but the court maintained his sentence of 24 years.

Cameron Coyle's automobile incident gained an internet cult following, and social media users initiated an initiative to help him appeal his sentence, which eventually failed.

Will Cameron Herrin get parole?

A Hillsborough County court denied the request to lessen his 24-year prison sentence.

Where is Cameron Herrin now?

Cameron Herrin serves his jail term at the Graceville Correctional Facility, a privately operated state prison for men in Graceville, Jackson County, Florida. Coyle is scheduled to complete his 24-year prison term in April 2044.

FAQs

Who is Cameron Herrin? He is an American convicted felon and a high-speed racer. How old is Cameron Herrin? Cameron is 24 years old as of 2024, having been born on 9 September 1999. Where is Cameron Herrin from? He hails from Texas, United States. Who are Cameron Herrin's parents? His parents are Cheryl and Chris Herrin. What is the story of Cameron Herrin? He was sentenced to 24 years in jail for hitting and killing a mother and daughter while street racing with his brother and a friend. When did Cameron Herrin's car accident happen? It happened on 23 May 2018 in Bayshore Boulevard, Hillsborough Bay, South Tampa, Florida. When is Cameron Herrin's release date? His current release date is set for 19 April 2044.

