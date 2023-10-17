Blue Ivy's net worth: How much is Beyoncé's and Jay-Z's daughter worth?

Celebrity children have generated interest from fans due to their parents' fame and fortune. Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter, is one such child. Fans have been curious to know more about her, including her financial worth. Is she wealthy? Learn more about Blue Ivy's net worth and how she makes her wealth despite being so young.

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé Knowles attend the 66th NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Blue Ivy Carter is an American singer and dancer famously known as the firstborn daughter of musicians Beyoncé and Jay Z. Her status as the child of one of the most celebrated couples in entertainment has generated much interest in her life.

Profile summary

Full name Blue Ivy Carter Nickname BIC, Blue Blue, Baba Gender Female Date of birth 7 January 2012 Age 11 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height in feet 4'5" Height in centimetres 135 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Beyoncé Knowles-Carter Father Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter Siblings Two (twins Rumi and Sir Carter) School Center for Early Education (Attended first grade) Profession Singer, dancer, influencer Net worth $720 million

What is Blue Ivy's net worth?

What is Blue Ivy Carter's net worth on Forbes? Forbes doesn't have a record of the celebrity's child net worth. However, according to Yahoo, Blue Ivy is worth around $720 million as of 2023.

How does Blue Ivy make money?

Her sources of wealth include royalties (from songwriting credits), trust assets, brand endorsements and inheritance. Here is a detailed breakdown of the celebrity child's net worth.

Royalties

Rapper Jay-Z and his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, during the second quarter of Game Five of the NBA Finals at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson

Source: Getty Images

How is Blue Ivy so rich? One reason is because of her talent. Blue Ivy earns royalties from her music career (songwriting credits). She was featured on her father's single Glory two days after her birth. When she was four, Blue Ivy appeared on her father's 4:44 album in a song titled Blue's Freestyle.

In 2019, she was featured in the R&B track Brown Skin Girl alongside her mother, Beyoncé, rapper Saint Jhn and singer Wizkid. The song is part of The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack album.

In 2020, Ivy narrated Matthew Cherry's New York bestseller, Hair Love, an audiobook about embracing natural hair. When combined, all her ventures have gained her fame and fortune.

Brand endorsements

Blue Ivy Carter has already made a mark in brand endorsements despite her young age. According to People, in 2021, she appeared in an advertisement for luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co. alongside her parents.

Blue Ivy's parents also trademarked her name for use in product merchandising and entertainment marketing services. According to Beem, Blue Ivy earns up to $60,000 for each sponsored post on her Instagram.

Inheritance and investments

The celebrity child reportedly received an inheritance of $150 million upon birth. The inheritance, placed in a trust fund, forms a significant amount of her wealth. Her trust fund comprises over eight real estate properties under her name, $1 million worth of Bitcoins, and 2 Luxury Yachts. She also has residential and commercial assets valued at over $40 million.

Gifts and assets

Blue Ivy has received many extravagant gifts. According to Nicki Swift, she received a gold rocking horse worth an estimated $600,000. She received a $80,000 diamond-encrusted Barbie doll on her first birthday. Among her other gifts is a baby crib worth $20,000, bought before she was born.

Art collection

Blue Ivy has shown interest in the art collection. According to Time, Ivy bid and lost a $19,000 acrylic painting of Sidney Poitier at an auction. She ended up bidding and winning a $10,000 art piece of deconstructed law and medical text.

In 2022, Blue Carter bid over $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz earrings at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala auction. However, she lost the bid to Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez and husband Melvin Rodriguez, who bid $105,000.

Fragrance brand

In 2017, reports revealed that Beyoncé planned to launch a line of products under Blue Ivy Carter's name, including a fragrance line. According to Forbes, Ivy's parents announced a plan to release a fragrance line and beauty-related products under her name.

How much is Blue Ivy making on tours?

Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé perform onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Though Blue Ivy Carter has been a prominent presence on her mother's Renaissance World Tour, her specific earnings remain undisclosed to the public. However, her mother's Renaissance World Tour has amassed over $460 million in revenue per Rolling Out.

FAQs

Who is Blue Ivy? She is a young rising singer and dancer. However, she is famous as Beyoncé's and Jay-Z's firstborn daughter. What does Blue Ivy do for a living? The celebrity child is young and in school. However, she has made a name for herself in various industries, including music, modelling, advertising, and voice acting. Who is the 3rd richest kid in the world? Blue Ivy is the third wealthiest kid in the world, with a net worth of $720 million. Who is Richer Blue Ivy or North West? Ivy is more wealthy as North West is allegedly worth $375 million. What is Blue Ivy's age? The celebrity child is 11 years old as of 2023—she was born on 7 January 2021, making her Capricorn. What is Blue Ivy's height? The star child is approximately 4 feet 5 inches or 135 centimetres tall.

Blue Ivy's net worth has generated interest from fans eager to know how much the celebrity child is worth. Blue Ivy is the firstborn child of Jay Z and Beyoncé. Though young, she has an estimated net worth of $720 million. Her source of wealth is from royalties, trust assets, investments, and inheritance.

