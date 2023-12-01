Who is Rose Bundy? Where is Ted Bundy's daughter now?

The name Ted Bundy conjures up memories of one of America's most infamous criminals. Bundy was a seemingly charming serial killer and necrophile who terrorised the nation during the 1970s. While Ted Bundy's horrible crimes are well-documented, his personal life is shrouded in mystery, particularly when it comes to his daughter, Rose Bundy. So, who is she, and where is she now?

Ted Bundy is one of the most infamous and prolific serial killers in America's history. He had only one biological daughter, Rose Bundy, with his wife, Carole Anne Boone. Due to the mysteries that surrounded Rose's birth and how she was conceived while her father was on death row, most people are curious about her story.

Rose Bundy's biography

Ted Bundy's child, Rose, also known as Rosa, is an American citizen of white ethnicity. She prefers to live a private life away from the limelight, and details about her childhood are unknown.

How old is Rose Bundy?

Rosa was born on 24 October 1982 in Florida, United States of America. She is 41 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Who are Rose Bundy's parents?

Rose is the only child of Ted and his ex-wife, Carole Anne Boone. Ted and Carole met in 1974. They worked together at the Department of Emergency Services in Olympia, Washington, United States. They started dating soon after meeting, and they had a fascinating relationship.

Ted was carrying out his killing spree without Carole's knowledge. The two tied the knot on 9 February 1980 while Ted's trial was ongoing. This happened after he took advantage of an obscure Florida law that states that a "marriage statement in court before a judge is sufficient to form a legal marriage." They were married until three years before Ted's execution.

Who are Rose Bundy's siblings?

Although Rose is Ted and Carole's only child, she has half-siblings from her parents’ previous relationships. Her older half-brother's name is James Boone. He was born from her mother's former relationship.

On the other hand, her father's relationship with Elizabeth Kloepfer gave her a half-sister named Molly. While Ted Bundy was not Molly's biological father, he was her father figure.

How was Rose Bundy conceived?

For many years, Rose's conception has been a misery. She was reportedly conceived when her father was in prison on death row.

Boone believed in her spouse's innocence at the time, so she used to visit him in prison. She even moved to Gainesville to be closer to her ex-husband's detention facility. She conceived her child during this time.

However, conjugal visits were prohibited for all death row inmates at the time, and the public was curious about how the conception happened. According to Ann Rule's biography, The Stranger Beside Me, convicts were known to pay money to bribe guards and obtain conjugal visits.

Seemingly, Carole bribed prison guides to obtain conjugal rights. When pushed to clarify, Carole stated that it was no one's business on how her daughter was conceived. She is also accused of smuggling illegal substances and money into the prison for Ted.

Did Ted Bundy know his daughter?

Ted Bundy watches intently during the third day of jury selection at his trial in Orlando for the murder of 12-year-old Kimberly Leach. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

It is not clear whether or not Ted met and interacted with his daughter while he was in prison. Carole and Ted divorced in 1986, and she relocated with her daughter to Washington. At the time, Rosa was only four years old.

Carole was reportedly so devastated by Ted's death row confessions to his killings that she declined his final phone call. Ted was executed on 24 January 1989, three years after their divorce. Probably, Rosa got to know about her father much later.

Where is Ted Bundy's daughter now?

Rosa reportedly relocated to England and is a stay-at-home mother of three. Her children's gender or names have not been revealed. She has spent her entire life away from the public domain, presumably due to her father's criminal record.

What did Ted Bundy's daughter say about him? Rosa lives a private life and has never publicly spoken about her father or any of the issues surrounding her life.

What is Rose Bundy's new name?

There are rumours that Rose and her mother changed their names to live more private lives. Rose Bundy's new name is Abigail Griffin, although this has not been confirmed.

Rose Bundy is widely recognised as Ted Bundy's daughter. She was born when her father was in prison and on death row. After her parents’ divorce in 1986, Rose and her mother decided to lead private lives.

