Brenda Vaccaro is a renowned film, stage, and television actress from the United States. She is widely recognised for her roles in movies and TV series such as Midnight Cowboy (1969), Supergirl (1984), and Gipsy (2017). Given her celebrity status, many of her followers want to know more about her private life, especially her love life. Who is Brenda Vaccaro's spouse?

Brenda Vaccaro has been nominated several times during her over 50-year career and has been married four times since her rise to popularity. As a result, many of her followers wonder who Brenda Vaccaro's spouse is to learn more about her current relationship/marriage status.

Brenda Vaccaro's profile summary

Full name Brenda Buell Vaccaro Gender Female Date of birth 18 November 1939 Age 84 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, United States Current residence Brooklyn, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 116 Weight in kilogrammes 52 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Guy Hector Father Mario A. Vaccaro Mother Christine M. Education Thomas Jefferson High School, Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre Profession Actress Net worth $4 million Years active 1961–present

Who is Brenda Vaccaro's spouse?

The American actress is reportedly divorced now. She was previously married to Guy Hector. She was previously married to Guy Hector for over 30 years, but her most famous relationship was with Michael Douglas.

Brenda Vaccaro's relationships with Michael Douglas

Did Brenda Vaccaro have a relationship with Michael Douglas? Brenda Vaccaro was in a romantic partnership with Michael Douglas, an American actor and film producer, from 1971 to 1976. From 1972 to 1977, she appeared in two episodes of The Streets of San Francisco, a TV crime drama co-starring Douglas.

Brenda claims they met after Michael requested his dad, Kirk Douglas, to feature her in the 1971 drama Summertree. Michael supposedly saw Brenda in another film, Midnight Cowboy, and fell for her, so he asked Kirk to prepare the introduction.

The Hollywood pair frequently attended grand events throughout their relationship, such as the 47th and 48th Academy Awards. Michael and Buell lived together in Beverly Hills by 1973, but Buell was not yet ready for marriage. In an interview with Closer, Vaccaro stated,

It was the 1970s. Nobody got married. Then we decided to do a 'hippie wedding' at my agent's home. We made vows that we loved one another and would stay together forever. Finally, it was time to admit we were doing it. I answered 'Yes,' but then backed out. I botched that one up.

The American actress revealed that her choice to quit her relationship with Douglas was motivated by her growing affection for actor Don Stroud, which she now regrets. She stated,

I was madly in love with actor Don Stroud. There was a firm connection. My great friend Robert Shaw, who was working on Jaws, told me that what I was doing was foolish and that I was committing a mistake—that transient pleasures like the one with Don would result in long-term sorrow if I ended my relationship with Michael. I regret everything. Things were quite different then.

After their separation, Buell found love with her 37-year-old husband, Guy Hector, while Douglas is wedded to Welsh star Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Brenda Vaccaro's marriages

Brenda has been married four times since the start of her career. Her ex-husbands are Martin Fried, William Bishop, and Charles Cannizzaro. Learn more about her former marriages below:

1. Martin Fried (1965–1970)

The American actress married Martin Fried, composer and songwriter from 1965 to 1970. Martin is known for his roles in the 1953 TV series The Colgate Comedy Hour and The Jolson Story (1946). He died on 28 March 2000.

2. William Bishop (1977–1978)

William Bishop and Buell were married for five months. They dated for a year after meeting in January 1976, then married on 20 July 1977. They divorced five months later, in 1978.

3. Charles Cannizzaro (1981–1982)

Brenda Vaccaro and Charles Cannizzaro were married for one month. They dated for one year after meeting in 1980 and married on 15 November 1981. They divorced one month later, in 1982.

4. Guy Hector (1986–2016)

She was last married to Guy Hector. According to CBS Sunday Morning, Brenda Vaccaro and Guy Hector were married for over 30 years. They dated for around one year after meeting in 1985 and married on 2 February 1986.

What happened to Brenda Vaccaro?

Brenda Vaccaro is currently divorced. She separated from her previous husband but appeared in the 2021 television series And Just Like That.

FAQs

Who is Brenda Vaccaro? She is an American film, stage, and . What is Brenda Vaccaro most famous for? She is known for her roles in various movies and TV series, such as Midnight Cowboy (1969), Capricorn One (1977), and Zorro: The Gay Blade (1981). How old is Brenda Vaccaro? She is 84 years old as of June 2024. Brenda was born on 18 November 1939. Who is Brenda Vaccaro's husband? She is currently single. She was previously married to Guy Hector. How long was Brenda Vaccaro with Michael Douglas? She was with Michael for six years. They started dating in 1971 and separated in 1976. What is Brenda Vaccaro's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an alleged net worth of $4 million. How tall is Brenda Vaccaro? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Brenda Vaccaro is an American film, stage, and television actress. Many people want to know more about Brenda Vaccaro's spouse. However, she is currently single. The American actress was previously married to Guy Hector. They got married in 1986 and were together for over 30 years.

