People familiar with the wrestling world of the 1980s can testify that Macho Man and Miss Elizabeth made the period a memorable one. Miss Elizabeth, whose real name is Elizabeth Ann Hulette, worked as a professional American wrestling manager for Macho Man, Ric Flair, and others. She was also a professional wrestling TV announcer and an occasional professional wrestler.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Miss Elizabeth was a professional wrestling TV announcer and an occasional professional wrestler. Photo: @RIP_Elizabeth

Source: Twitter

Popularly addressed as Miss Elizabeth in the wrestling circle, Elizabeth Hulette was born on the 19th of November, 1960, in Frankfort, Kentucky, United States of America. She became famous on the international level in 1985 after starting as an announcer in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), now known as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Profile summary

Full name: Elizabeth Ann Hulette

Elizabeth Ann Hulette Nickname : Miss Elizabeth

: Miss Elizabeth Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 19 November 1960

19 November 1960 Age at the time of death : 42 years old

: 42 years old Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Frankfort, Kentucky, United States of America

Frankfort, Kentucky, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5' 4"

5' 4" Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 115

115 Weight in kilograms : 52

: 52 Shoe size : 8 (US)

: 8 (US) Hair colour: Dyed blond

Dyed blond Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Mother : Mary Ann

: Mary Ann Siblings : 1

: 1 Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husbands : Randy Savage (married 1984⁠–⁠1992)​ and Cary Lubetsky (married 1997⁠–⁠1999)

: Randy Savage (married 1984⁠–⁠1992)​ and Cary Lubetsky (married 1997⁠–⁠1999) Partner : Lex Luger

: Lex Luger School : Franklin County High School

: Franklin County High School University : University of Kentucky

: University of Kentucky Profession: Professional wrestling manager, occasional professional wrestler, and professional wrestling TV announcer

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Early life

WWF Ms Elizabeth was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, United States of America. Her mother, Mary Ann, raised her and her brother single-handedly. Horse riding and swimming were Elizabeth's favourites when growing up. She attended Franklin County High School and the University of Kentucky, where she obtained a degree in communications.

She did her internship at a local television station and was opportune to work for Angelo Poffo's International Championship Wrestling (ICW). The professional wrestling TV announcer met Angelo Poffo's son, Randy Poffo while working for him on ICW, and they both fell in love and started a relationship.

The two lovers got married on 30 December 1984, before divorcing due to some irreconcilable personal differences.

Miss Elizabeth once worked for Angelo Poffo's International Championship Wrestling (ICW). Photo: @MissingMissLiz

Source: Twitter

WWF career

On 17 June 1985, Randy Poffo, her husband, best known as Macho Man Randy Savage, made his debut in the World Wrestling Federation. During a match on the 30 July 1985, in New York, many wrestling managers lined up to get a chance to be named manager to the debutant Randy.

After the match, Randy thanked the managers and went ahead to present an unnamed woman, later revealed as Miss Elizabeth. The miss became prominent after becoming the object of affection in one of Macho Man's angle George "The Animal" Steele in 1986.

In October 1987, Elizabeth succeeded in getting former foe, Hulk Hogan, the then WWF champion, to ally with Randy Savage and save him from attack by the Hart Foundation and Honky Tonk man.

They later created a team going by the name the Mega Powers. In their reign, Hogan assisted Randy Savage to a WrestleMania IV victory to be the champion in a 14-man tournament. This was a period of fame and the peak of popularity for the professional wrestling TV announcer until 1989.

What happened to Miss Elizabeth and Randy Savage?

Elizabeth helped create the team, but she was also instrumental in their breakup. This was because Hogan was too caring and friendly towards Elizabeth and Savage became jealous of the whole setting. She later fell out with Savage and was replaced by Sensational Sherri as manager.

The professional wrestling TV announcer occasionally managed Hulk Hogan. Later, Hulk and Savage started beefing with Elizabeth for abstaining from taking a side in their fight. She finished 1989 by managing Jim Duggan in his matches against Randy Savage and performing on the Brother Love Show during home events with Sherri Martel.

Given the whole rift between Elizabeth and Macho Man, the couple formally divorced in 1992, and the TV announcer disappeared from the world of wrestling for a few years. Her disappearance from the scenes did not last forever as she returned and joined World Championship Wrestling (WCW) on 23 January 1996.

Elizabeth wrestled against Daffney in her first official match. Photo: @80sWrestling

Source: Twitter

The former announcer managed her ex-husband for a while and left him for Ric Flair. She later joined the NWO alongside Hulk in 1996, while Randy Savage also joined later. Macho Man and Miss Elizabeth got together again but later separated in 1998. Elizabeth became physically involved as she wrestled against Daffney in her first official match.

How did Miss Elizabeth from WWE die?

Miss Elizabeth died from acute toxicity. On 6 December 1997, she briefly married Cary Lubetsky, an attorney from South Florida, and they divorced on the 19th of April, 1999. She then entered into a relationship with Lex Luger, living with him in his home.

Their relationship was, however, not smooth, as Elizabeth claimed that Luger abused her. She was found unconscious in the home shared with Luger on 1 May 2003, before she eventually died at 42.

When and how did Miss Elizabeth die?

She died after Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) could not resuscitate her after she and Luger overdosed on prescriptions, including OxyC*ntin and Xanax in combination with alcohol. This tragedy took place on 6 December 1997.

Miss Elizabeth became popular during the World Wrestling Federation in the late 1980s. She was a hero and set the pace for Wrestling Divas of his time. Her death was a tragedy. Interestingly, she was yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame of WWE.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about Nana Kwame Bediako. He is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, industrialist, philanthropist, and real estate mogul. He is also the founder and CEO of the Kwarleyz Group.

Nana Kwame Bediako is generally a modern-day businessman. His vision and presence in the Ghanaian real estate industry are remarkable. Find more information about him in this piece.

Source: YEN.com.gh