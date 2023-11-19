What is Ice Spice's net worth? The rapper's income and assets

Ice Spice is a well-known American rapper, musician, and social media influencer. In late 2022, her single Munch (Feelin’ U) went viral on TikTok, propelling her to fame. Since then, many of her followers have been curious about her fortune. So, what is Ice Spice's net worth?

US rapper Ice Spice performs during the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, New York City, on 9 June 2023. Photo: ANGELA WEISS (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What is Ice Spice's real name? She was born Isis Naija Gaston in the Bronx, New York City, on 1 January 2000 and grew up in the Fordham Road locality. She is the eldest of five children. Her dad, Joseph Gaston, was a one-time underground rapper.

Ice Spice's profile summary

Full name Isis Naija Gaston Gender Female Date of birth 1 January 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth The Bronx, New York City, USA Current residence New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Bisexual Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 33-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 83-60-91 Hair colour Black (often dyed) Eye colour Dark brown Father Joseph Gaston Mother Charina Almanzar Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Caleb McLaughlin Education Sacred Heart High School, State University of New York Profession Rapper, musician, social media influencer Net worth $8 million Instagram @jennifertilly TikTok @icespicee

What is Ice Spice's net worth as of 2023?

How much is Ice Spice's net worth? The American rapper's net worth is estimated at $8 million as of 2023. She earns her income through her rapping, singing, and social media career.

US rapper Ice Spice poses with the Best New Artist award in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on 12 September 2023. Photo: ANGELA WEISS

Source: Getty Images

How much does Ice get paid?

What is Ice Spice's salary? Her annual salary is alleged to be $500,000. Here's a breakdown of her numerous sources of income.

Merchandise

The renowned singer also makes her income by selling her merchandise, including T-shirts, sweaters, bags, and much more!

Endorsements and brand deals

Ice Spice's rising popularity and chart success resulted in a recording agreement with 10K Projects and Capitol Records. These record deals sometimes include sizable advances and royalties arrangements, contributing considerably to an artist's net worth.

She has also worked with notable fashion and beauty brands such as CHANEL, Balmain, SKIMS, and Marc Jacobs.

Music career

Ice Spice began rapping in 2021 after meeting a record producer named RiotUSA while studying at the State University of New York at Purchase. He produced her first record, Bully Freestyle, published in March 2021 following a video of her doing the Buss It challenge that became popular on Twitter.

Her track Name of Love acquired popularity on SoundCloud, leading to her popularity on Instagram. Some of her include;

Munch (Feelin’ U)

In Ha Mood

Feelin' U

No Clarity

Actin' a Smoochie

Name of Love

On the Radar

Top

Euphoric

Princess Diana

Potential income streams

Aside from record agreements and sponsorships, Ice Spice's revenue may come from various channels inside the music business.

These revenue streams include streaming money from websites like Spotify and Apple Music, selling digital and physical copies of her songs, and cash from music licensing and sync partnerships with movies, TV shows, and advertisements.

Ice Spice, being a skilled performer, also profits from tours, live performances, and concert appearances.

Social media endeavours

Rapper Ice Spice performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds on 5 March 2023 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

The American celebrity is active on Instagram, with over 10.4 million followers as of November 2023. She uses the platform to post photos and videos of her daily activities. She has an official TikTok account with over 10.3 million followers and 104 million likes as of November 2023. Ice also has an active YouTube channel with over 1.7 million subscribers as of November 2023. Her numbers are good for social media marketing.

FAQs

Who is Ice Spice? She is a well-known rapper, musician, and social media influencer from the United States. How old is Ice Spice? She is 23 years old as of 2023. She was born on 1 January 2000. Who are Ice Spice's parents? Her dad is called Joseph Gaston, and her mum is Charina Almanzar. Who are Ice Spice's siblings? She has four siblings, but she has yet to disclose their identities. What is Ice Spice's net worth as of 2023? Her net worth is estimated at $8 million as of 2023. How tall is Ice Spice? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall.

Ice Spice's net worth is estimated at $8 million as of 2023. She earns her income through her rapping, singing, and social media career. She rose to prominence in late 2022 when her single Munch (Feelin' U) went viral on TikTok.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Teyana Taylor's net worth. Teyana Taylor is a well-known American singer, actress, model, dancer, and choreographer. She is renowned for performing in Coming 2 America (2021) and Kanye West: Fade (2016).

Teyana Taylor is best known as the ex-wife of former professional basketball player Iman Shumpert. They wedded in 2016 and separated in 2023. But how much is she worth now that she's separated from Iman?

Source: YEN.com.gh